Eddie Murphy confirms he and Martin Lawrence are now in-laws

Chris Haston/WBTV

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are officially part of the same family.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, Eddie Murphy revealed that his son Eric Murphy married Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Page Lawrence about “two weeks ago” in an intimate church ceremony.

“Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Eddie Murphy said.

The actor said the couple decided to skip the extravagant ceremony in favor of a smaller wedding.

“We’re in-laws,” Eddie Murphy said of Martin Lawerence. “He don’t have to pay for the big wedding now.”

Eddie Murphy said the wedding was so small, in fact, he wasn’t even in attendance at the ceremony.

“They went off and they got married at the church. They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing,” Eddie Murphy said. “So I think we’ll have a big party or something.”

Hudson asked Eddie Murphy if he would be interested in another film collaboration with his new in-law.

“There’s a bunch of ideas that we have,” Eddie Murphy said. “[It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World] is an old movie from the ’60s that I want to remake and do with all funniest, like, a who’s who of Black comics. That’s what I want to do. And, of course, Martin would be in that.”

Eric Murphy proposed to Jasmin Page Lawrence on Nov. 27, 2024. The pair revealed their engagement in a video shared to Instagram.

“We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” Jasmin wrote in the caption of the couple’s collaborated post. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is back on the beach for season 10 in July
ABC/Craig Sjodin

It’s time to hit the beach with a fresh bouquet of roses.

Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer for its 10th season on ABC, and the network has just announced its premiere date. The reality dating series will premiere on July 7.

This season, the cast falling in love on the beaches of Costa Rica will include cast members from across the franchise, including contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette for the first time ever.

Jesse Palmer is returning as the show’s host. Wells Adams also makes his return as the show’s bartender and “the voice of reason” this summer.

New for season 10 is the Champagne Lounge, where former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will head up Paradise Relations while bringing on the bubbly, according to a press release.

Season 10 finds fan-favorites from the franchise looking for their second, or in some cases third, shot at love as they try to turn a summer fling into a real relationship.

“This season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling,” according to its official synopsis. “Plus, in a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and ABC. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

George Wendt, who played Norm on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 76
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU via Getty Images

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom Cheers, has died. He was 76.

A family representative confirmed the news to ABC News on Tuesday and said that Wendt “died peacefully in his sleep while at home.”

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the rep said in a statement. “He will be missed forever.”

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the NBC comedy series.

Born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Chicago, Wendt began his career in comedy at Chicago’s The Second City theater.

Prior to Cheers, he starred in a few roles on television, including M*A*S*HTaxi and Soap, before his big break as Norm.

Wendt starred in all 275 episodes of Cheers, from when the show first aired in 1982 to its final episode in 1993.

In a 2021 interview with Chicago Magazine, Wendt recalled the first time he auditioned for Cheers.

“I needed to look like a guy who wanted to have another beer,” he said.

The actor added that Norm was exactly like him, just “with better writing.”

Following Cheers, Wendt appeared on Saturday Night Live, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Frasier, George Lopez and other television shows.

He also starred in several television films, including Alice in Wonderland in 1999, Strange Relations in 2001 and Santa Baby in 2006.

Wendt married his wife, Bernadette Birkett in 1978. The duo met while working at the Second City theater. They share a daughter named Hilary and two sons, Joe and Daniel.

Wendt is also the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about postpartum: ‘It’s extremely isolating’
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about the challenges of postpartum and motherhood while promoting her new film Die My Love at the Cannes Film Festival.

During a press conference for the upcoming thriller, which follows a new mother’s descent into madness, the Oscar winner reflected on how the role hit close to home.

“As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. And it was just heartbreaking,” she said, according to Variety. “I had just had my firstborn, and there’s not really anything like postpartum. It’s extremely isolating, which is so interesting.”

Lawrence drew parallels between her own experience and that of the film’s main character.

“When [director] Lynne [Ramsay] moves this couple into Montana, she doesn’t have a community,” she continued. “She doesn’t have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien.”

Postpartum depression affects as many as one in eight women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can cause symptoms such as withdrawal from loved ones, excessive crying, anxiety, anger, self-doubt and intrusive thoughts. Unlike the common “baby blues,” postpartum depression can last for weeks or months and is more intense.

Die My Love, which also stars Robert Pattinson as Lawrence’s overwhelmed husband, had its world premiere at Cannes. Based on Ariana Harwicz‘s 2017 novel of the same name, the film centers on a new mother’s spiral into psychosis following postpartum depression, which strains her mental health and marriage.

Lawrence, who shares two children with husband Cooke Maroney, revealed she was five months pregnant with her second child while filming.

ABC News has reached out to Lawrence’s team for additional comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.