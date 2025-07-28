Eddie Murphy on potential ‘Shrek’ spinoff: ‘Donkey’s going to have his own movie’

Eddie Murphy on potential ‘Shrek’ spinoff: ‘Donkey’s going to have his own movie’

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy has shared more details about a potential new film centered on his beloved Shrek character, Donkey.

The actor spoke about the Donkey film and the upcoming Shrek 5 during a recent interview with Screen Rant.

“We’re still in the booth, and literally, we’re still doing Shrek,” Murphy said. “We start in September on Donkey — we’re doing a Donkey one, and that’ll [be released] three years from now. But we’re about two years into Shrek 5. Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September.”

Murphy also shared some details about what fans can expect from the Donkey film.

Donkey‘s going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie, Donkey’s going to have his own movie — [his] own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They’ve written this funny story. We’re doing that, starting that in September.”

While Murphy had spoken about a potential Donkey-centric film in the past, this marks his most substantive comments on the the subject yet.

DreamWorks has not announced a Donkey film. The Shrek spinoff Puss in Boots was released in 2011. Its sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, debuted in 2022.

Shrek 5 releases in theaters on Dec. 23, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr. to have ‘She’s All That’ reunion in new holiday rom-com
Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr. to have ‘She’s All That’ reunion in new holiday rom-com
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

She’s still all that.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. are reuniting in the upcoming holiday film The Christmas Affair. Cook confirmed the news in a post shared to Instagram on Thursday.

“I [heart] Freddie, my FOX Family, New York and Christmas,” Cook captioned her post, which included a screenshot of Deadline‘s article about the news. “I could not be more excited to announce this !!!”

Cook and Prinze will play superstar sportscasters Natalie and Gabe in The Christmas Affair. The pair form an unlikely alliance with each other after their respective spouses are caught cheating on them weeks before Christmas.

“As holiday chaos and media attention mount, they begin to fall for each other,” the official synopsis reads. “But is this just a rebound…or the start of a real Christmas romance?”

Cook and Prinze starred as lovebirds Laney and Zack in the 1999 rom-com She’s All That. This new film marks their second collaboration and comes over two decades after they acted alongside each other in the ’90s classic. Both actors will also executive produce The Christmas Affair.

Jennifer Gibgot, who co-produced She’s All That, will also produce The Christmas Affair for Fox Entertainment Studios. Fox’s head of scripted, Hannah Pillemer, said the company is excited to grant the Christmas wish of rom-com fans with Cook and Prinze returning to the silver screen together.

“This iconic couple stole our hearts over 25 years ago, and we are grateful to work with them on this all-new romantic comedy filled with holiday magic,” Pillemer told Deadline.

Prinze’s wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, also shared the news to her Instagram Story. “So excited for this,” she wrote alongside a link to Cook’s post.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Proud Family’ renewed for season 4 and more
In brief: ‘Proud Family’ renewed for season 4 and more

Good news for fans of the Disney show The Proud Family: it recently got the green light on season 4. While The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 4 is set for a 2026 launch on Disney+, season 3 of the animated series will debut on Aug. 6. Season 3 finds Penny Proud (Kayla Pratt) and her loyal crew embarking on “international escapades, wild adventures, and fantastical stops,” according to the logline. Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker will return as Oscar Proud and Trudy Proud, Penny’s parents …

Netflix has pulled the plug on two shows that only saw one season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Residence and Pulse have been canceledBoth shows premiered in the spring and had four-week runs in Netflix’s internal, worldwide top-10 rankings …

Comedy Central is pushing back the premiere of the second season of Digman! The news follows the network’s decision to move South Park‘s season 27 premiere from July 9 to July 23. Digman! will now also premiere on July 23, directly after South Park. Season 2 of Digman!, the animated show about a world in which archaeologists are the real celebrities, will include guest voice appearance by Kate Winslet, Fred ArmisenMark Hamill and more …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hulu announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 release date
Hulu announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 release date
Disney/Patrick Harbron

Only Murders in the Building season 5 has its release date.

The Hulu show will premiere its first three episodes on Sept. 9. New episodes will debut weekly on the following Tuesdays.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return as Charles, Oliver and Mabel in the crime-solving comedy about podcasters investigating murders in New York City.

Season 5 starts after The Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester, has died under suspicious circumstances.

“Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident,” an official synopsis says. “Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.”

The official Only Murders in the Building social account posted a video of Martin, Short and Gomez announcing the season 5 release date.

In the middle of introducing himself, Martin cracks up laughing. When questioned why, Martin says, “I’m laughing at trying to remember my …”

Short interrupts his co-star to say: “What, life?”

Michael Cyril Creighton also stars in season 5. The season’s special guest stars include Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Jermaine Fowler.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.