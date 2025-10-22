Eddie Murphy reflects on his career in Netflix documentary ‘Being Eddie’

Eddie Murphy reflects on his career in Netflix documentary ‘Being Eddie’

Key art for ‘Being Eddie’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

Eddie Murphy reflects on his storied career in the Netflix documentary Being Eddie.

The doc finds him opening up for the first time about his journey and how he’s been able to keep fans entertained over the years. It also includes commentary from Arsenio Hall, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle about his influence and the impact of his classic films.

“There is no one else like him. Nobody. He’s been famous longer than just about anyone alive, and he’s never lost who he is,” Being Eddie director Angus Wall says in a press release. “He has survived it all with grace. How did he do that? What guides him? We chase all of these questions with him.”

Wall says Eddie “opens up his world and his heart” in the documentary in a way people have never seen before. He adds, “I think people are going to really enjoy spending time with him.”

The trailer for Being Eddie is out now; the film premieres on Nov. 12.

‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann on exiting the HBO series ahead of season 3
Pedro Pascal in ‘The Last of Us.’ (Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann is opening up about his decision to exit the HBO series adaptation of his video game.

Druckmann served as co-showrunner of HBO’s The Last of Us before he announced his decision to step away from his creative involvement in the show in July 2025. In a recent interview with Variety, Druckmann said he did not exit the series on a whim. Rather, it was because he accomplished the goal he set out when he began adapting the video game for the screen.

“I had multiple goals, some of them were selfish. I wanted to elevate The Last of Us beyond the people that have played the game,” Druckmann said. “I felt like that story could find a bigger audience for people that will never play video games.”

He called the goal “crazy,” saying he “wanted someone to watch this show and have no idea it was based on the video game, and then be like, ‘Wait, that’s based on a video game?’”

Druckmann says there is data to show that people have watched the show and it led to them buying a PlayStation or a PC to start playing The Last of Us video game.

“That has become this gateway for them, for this medium that I love so much,” Druckmann said.

Now, Druckmann said, his hard work on season 1 and 2 has paid off and it is time to get back to putting his focus on making video games.

“It was time to go back to the thing that started it all, which is just full-time video game work. But other things are coming and we can announce more things soon,” Druckmann said.

HBO renewed The Last of Us for season 3 in April.

Jenny Slate on her first Emmy nomination for ‘Dying for Sex’
Jenny Slate as Nikki in ‘Dying for Sex.’ (Sarah Shatz/FX)

Jenny Slate is nominated for her first Emmy for her role in Dying for Sex.

Slate plays Nikki on the FX miniseries, and she told ABC Audio that, because she mostly lives in a small town in Massachusetts, she hasn’t been talking about the accomplishment all that much.

“It has been a lot of me privately trying to figure out what to do with the information. It’s flattering,” Slate said. “When I found out that people were talking about our show in terms of, like, maybe the show will get nominated for Emmys, that felt well-earned to me. It felt appropriate. But I also feel like I know myself enough to know that the prize always feels like getting another job.”

Slate said that while it is nice to feel celebrated by other people, the real prize is booking other jobs that can fulfill her the way Dying for Sex has.

“I, of course, want to be recognized in this way. I would never pretend that I didn’t. But I should also keep in mind that while I hope to be celebrated as much as I can and to celebrate this moment—it feels good to feel good about yourself—I think my eye is always on, OK, I just did this work, I loved it, how can I keep the bar this high, and continue going and be in the sights of the filmmakers, and writers and people making TV that I admire and keep working at this level?” Slate said.

All of the feelings she is experiencing with this Emmy nomination are new, she said.

“I play an adult woman dealing with real things based on a real, true, heartbreaking and joy-exploding story,” Slate said.

And while she’s been recognized for other projects in the past, “This is a really new area for me. And I feel like weirdly young about it [and] proud,” she said. (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and FX. 

77th Emmys: What to know ahead of television’s biggest night
A graphic for the 77th Emmy Awards. (CBS)

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are just days away.

The annual awards show — celebrating the best in television that aired between June 2024 and May 2025 — will take place on Sunday. Ahead of television’s biggest night, we’re sharing everything you need to know about who is hosting, who is nominated and more.

Nate Bargatze is hosting this year’s show. When the news was announced, the actor and comedian called it a “huge honor” and said he’s “beyond excited” in a press release.

Leading up to the Emmys, he told Stephen Colbert in June that he “wants everyone to have a good time” and will try to make the show “lively and fun in the moment.”

Severance leads the pack with 27 nominations, the most of any show nominated this year. 

In the comedy category, The Studio came out on top with 23 nominations. The series, which stars and was created by Seth Rogen, tied the record for the most nominations for a comedy in a single year, according to a press release. The record was originally set by The Bear in 2024.

The Television Academy announced the list of Emmys presenters on Tuesday. Presenters include Sydney SweeneyAngela BassettJason BatemanKathy BatesKristen BellSterling K. BrownStephen ColbertJennifer Coolidge and Alan Cumming.

Also listed as presenters are Eric DaneColman DomingoTina FeyWalton GogginsKathryn HahnMariska HargitayChristopher MeloniJude LawJames Marsden and Jenna Ortega.

The Emmys may also see a Gilmore Girls reunion with Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, who are slated to present.

The 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast live Sunday on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

