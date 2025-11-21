Eddie Murphy to receive AFI Life Achievement Award
Eddie Murphy is set to receive one of the film industry’s most prestigious honors for his decades-spanning career.
The actor, comedian and Oscar nominee will be the 51st recipient of AFI’s Life Achievement Award. The honor will be presented during a gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 18.
“Eddie Murphy is an American icon,” Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, says in a statement. “A trailblazing force in the art forms of film, television and stand-up comedy, his versatility knows no bounds. Across five decades, his enduring impact on our culture has inspired artists and audiences alike, and AFI is proud to honor him with the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award.”
Previous recipients of the award include Francis Ford Coppola, Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, Denzel Washington, George Clooney and Diane Keaton.
The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live have been revealed.
NBC has announced that Melissa McCarthy, Josh O’Connor and Ariana Grande are set to host the final three episodes for 2025 of the late-night sketch comedy series.
McCarthy will take over hosting duties for the sixth time on the Dec. 6 episode of the show. SNL first made the announcement of McCarthy’s return during Saturday’s episode, which was hosted by Glen Powell. McCarthy previously won an Emmy for hosting the program in 2017. She will be joined by Dijon, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time.
O’Connor is set to make his SNL hosting debut on the Dec. 13 episode. He’s promoting his upcoming film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which arrives in select theaters on Nov. 26 and will stream on Netflix on Dec. 12. Lily Allen will serve as the musical guest on the episode. She makes her second appearance performing on SNL after the release of her fifth album, West End Girl.
Finally, Grande will host the program for the third time on the Dec. 20 episode. She will be joined by musical guest Cher, who is promoting her autobiography, Cher: The Memoir. This marks Cher’s second appearance as musical guest on the show. She first took to the Studio 8H stage back in 1987.
Sit yourself back on the couch for more Shrinking. Season 3 of the Apple TV show will return on Jan. 28, 2026, with a one-hour premiere, with new episodes debuting weekly every Wednesday until April 8. Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as therapist colleagues …
Sinners is heading back to IMAX. The Michael B. Jordan hit is coming to select theaters for one week starting Oct. 30. Sinners originally opened in April to $48 million at the U.S. box office, the best debut for an original film since 2019. The supernatural horror film previously returned to IMAX for a week in May due to popular demand …
Project Runway will strut another day. The fashion competition series has been renewed for season 22 on Freeform, Hulu and Disney+. Heidi Klum is returning as host and judge, along with judges Law Roach and Nina Garcia and mentor Christian Siriano. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …
(BRAZIL) — Prince William walked in the footsteps of his mother, the late Princess Diana, while visiting Brazil this week.
William, 43, posed in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, more than three decades after Diana did the same while visiting Brazil in 1991.
Diana traveled to Brazil on April 25, 1991, on an official visit with William’s father, King Charles III, then Prince Charles, whom she would go on to divorce five years later.
Describing William’s visit to Rio de Janeiro and the city’s ties to Diana, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told reporters Wednesday, “The Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days. He’s been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother’s visit to this beautiful city.”
In addition to posing in front of the statue, both Diana — who died in 1997 following a car crash — and William took in the view of Rio de Janeiro during their respective visits.
William visited the landmark just hours before hosting the fifth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, where he announced the five winners of $1 million grants for environmental innovations.
On Thursday, the prince spoke at the COP30 Leaders Summit in Belem, Brazil, where he said by championing conservation efforts, he is following in the footsteps of his father, the king.
“I have long believed in the power of urgent optimism: the conviction that, even in the face of daunting challenges, we have the ingenuity and determination to make a difference, and to do so now,” William said. “I grew up with my father — the king — talking about the power of nature and the importance of harmony in the natural world, a subject he has championed for over five decades. It is a privilege to also represent him here today, as well as everyone else who has championed this cause for so many years.”