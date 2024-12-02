Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter engaged: ‘Feels like destiny’

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Eddie Murphy‘s son Eric Murphy got down on one knee to propose to Martin Lawrence‘s daughter Jasmin Lawrence, setting up the Hollywood comedy legends to become in-laws.

The couple announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Saturday, including a video showing the elegant proposal in a candle-lit room full of flower petals.

“11.27.2024 We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny,” Jasmin wrote in the caption. “We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

The video shows the couple entering the room and walking down a narrow path holding hands before Eric drops to a knee in front of Jasmin to pop the question. They then share a kiss.

Eric, the oldest of Eddie’s children, was born in 1989 to Eddie and then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. Jasmin, the oldest of Martin’s children, was born in 1996 to Martin and Patricia Southall.

Eric and Jasmin have both posted several pictures with each other throughout their relationship, including a photo of the pair posted by Eric in June 2021 captioned, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU.”

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! two years ago, Martin joked that if the pair were to ultimately get married, he would “try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michelle Yeoh on her infertility journey, why she feels ‘very blessed’ in life
ABC

Michelle Yeoh is opening up about her infertility journey.

Yeoh appeared on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour podcast Monday, and discussed her desire to have children and how she learned to live with no regrets when children weren’t a possibility.

“I always wanted to have children,” Yeoh said. “It didn’t happen, so I went and did fertility … I think that that’s the worst moment to go through … every month you feel like such a failure.”

“And I think at some point, you stop blaming yourself and go, you know, ‘There are certain things in your body that doesn’t function in a certain way. That’s how it is,'” she continued. “You just have to let go and move on. And I think you come to a point where you just have to stop blaming you.”

Yeoh said not being able to have children was “the main factor” in her divorce from her first husband, Hong Kong entrepreneur Dickson Poon. The two were married from 1988 to 1992.

Yeoh married her second husband, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, in July 2023 after a nearly two-decade engagement. They welcomed a grandson, whom Yeoh called “a little miracle,” on New Year’s Day 2024.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once alum said having a grandchild makes her feel that she’s “still very, very blessed, because you do have a baby in your life.”

In a separate interview with The Sunday Times published Sunday, Yeoh said not having her own child is “the biggest sadness in my life,” but said she focuses on the “beauty” of having six godchildren, as well as many nephews and nieces.

“I don’t live with regrets because I have always given it my 110 percent,” she said. “You have to learn to let go, and sometimes letting go helps you move forward.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC floats trailer to Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson’s sexy ship series ‘Doctor Odyssey’
Disney/Pari Dukovic

ABC has unveiled a full-length trailer to Doctor Odyssey, its buzzy new primetime series from Ryan Murphy in which Joshua Jackson plays Dr. Max Bankman, a physician on board a pleasure cruise ship.

The coming attraction teases sun, surf, sex and sudden medical emergencies.

Don Johnson is the captain and informs the new hire, “Our mission is to preserve the dream: And that’s why you’re here — to keep these dreamers safe.”

He adds, “We’ve constructed a paradise here, but make no mistake … it’s your job to keep everyone alive.”

Along the way, Jackson meets cute with — and eventually hooks up with — one of the ship’s nurses (Hamilton‘s Philippa Soo), but the trailer is heavy on the action outside of the bedroom, with the ship that bears the show’s name apparently chockablock with medical situations, from a passenger falling overboard to trying to triage a patient while being hurled around in rough seas. 

There are also teases of guest stars, with John Stamos and Kelsea Ballerini crossing paths with the good doctor.

Doctor Odyssey gets underway Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ tops the box office again with million
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dominated the North American box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $51.6 million, for a two week total of $188 million.

Overseas, the sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice — starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe — tacked on an estimated $28.7 million, for a global tally of $246.3 million.

Speak No Evil opened in second place, earning an estimated $11.5 million at the domestic box office. The black comedy, starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, collected an estimated $9.3 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $20.8 million.

Third place went to Deadpool and Wolverine, grabbing an estimated $5.2 million at the North American box office, bringing its eight-week tally to $621.5 million. Globally, the film has grossed $1.3 billion to date.

Am I Racist?, starring Veep alum Matt Walsh, logged the top debut for a documentary film released in the past decade, according to Entertainment Weekly, opening in fourth place with an estimated $4.8 million at the North American box office.

Rounding out the top five was Reagan, the biopic starring Dennis Quaid, earning an estimated $3 million at the domestic box office in its third week of release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.