Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro talk playing music icons in ‘A Complete Unknown’

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro are sharing how they got into character to play music icons Pete Seeger and Joan Baez in the new film A Complete Unknown.

Though it’s a biopic centering on Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) in the early ’60s, Norton told Good Morning America the film is “a very intensive look at that window [of time] and the collisions between [Dylan] and Pete Seeger and Joan Baez and a number of others who were at the heart of that folk music scene” in New York City.

Luckily, the two were able to speak to 83-year-old Baez herself to glean more about who their characters were back in the day, as Seeger died in 2014 at the age of 94.

“I had met her through musician friends, and so I felt comfortable enough to call her,” Norton said of Baez. “It’s funny, there are people who were around at that time who maybe are a little tired of talking about Dylan, but nobody’s tired of talking about Pete Seeger. They really revered and loved Pete, and Joan gave me some wonderful insights into him.”

Barbaro said she spoke to Baez as well, saying she was “lucky that she was willing to give me some of her time.”

“When I got on the phone with her, she said she was saying to a friend she was hoping I would reach out, so I felt very validated in my decision, because you never know,” Barbaro said. “It can be a really daunting task to take on a role like this when you admire someone so much.”

“She’s still on a pedestal for me,” she continued, “I felt so lucky that she was willing to speak to me.”

Aside from his and Barbaro’s roles, Norton praised Chalamet for being in an “amazingly consumed and profoundly committed state” during his performance, adding that he was “existing within the skin of the character.”

“The whole company, I think, benefited from the bubble of concentration that he created,” Norton said. “Timothée’s transformation in it is really a monumental performance. It’s just truly a phenomenal performance.”

A Complete Unknown hits theaters Dec. 25.

Regina Hall to produce unscripted programming with MGM Alternative, including ‘Girls Trip’-inspired game show
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Regina Hall is taking her production skills to the next level. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ﻿the actress teamed with MGM Alternative of Amazon MGM Studios to develop and produce true crime shows, docuseries and game shows, starting with a Girls Trip-inspired competition called Squad Games.

Squad Games, the outlet explains, will feature “celebrities and their real-life BFFs on an exotic getaway where they compete in wild challenges.”

“I’m so excited for this new partnership with MGM. I’m positive that the relationship between Rh Negative and their team will be an incredibly supportive and productive one and I’m thrilled about what we have in the works,” Regina says in a statement.

“Ever since we saw Regina Hall co-hosting the Academy Awards two years ago, we knew she had something special that would resonate with reality fans,” adds Barry Poznick, MGM Alternative’s general manager. “Her humor, honesty, creativity and style of storytelling make her a perfect partner as we continue to expand MGM Alternative’s slate of premium unscripted programming.”

Squad Games will mark Regina’s debut in unscripted series. Previous production credits include feature film Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul and Black Monday on Showtime. Regina also served as executive producer for the psychological thriller Master.

Warner Bros. selling 10 real-life Batmobiles
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you’ve ever wanted to be Batman — or, more accurately, his deep-pocketed alter ego Bruce Wayne — here’s your chance. 

To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. is selling 10 authentic Tumblers — that is, the tank-like Batmobile model as driven by Christian Bale‘s Batman, for the price of $2.9 million a pop. 

The vehicles are accurate in nearly every way to the ones seen in Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy, except the jet exhaust and machine guns are for show only.

The very limited-edition vehicles are made from Kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal and fiberglass, and feature tubular aeronautical steel frames, 4-wheel power disc brakes, and a 6.2 liter LS3 525 HP Engine boasting 486 foot pounds of torque. 

And while some of the bells and whistles are for the big screen, the roar of the engine, as seen in the movies, is very much real.

The 5,511-pound, 9-foot-wide beasts aren’t street legal.

That said, it’s pretty safe to assume that unless you’re “pancaking cop cars” as seen in the movies, most cops would probably give you a request for a selfie, not a ticket.

Sign up here if you’ve got 3 million bucks to spare. 

Timothée Chalamet offered to pay fine for his lookalike contest
Joe Maher/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet appeared at his own lookalike contest, but he supported the event with more than just his presence.

The viral gathering, which happened on Oct. 27 at Washington Square Park in New York City, was eventually broken up by the NYPD. The event’s organizer, Anthony Po, was issued a $500 fine for hosting a public event without a permit.

Po posted about the ticket to his social media, where he was then contacted by Chalamet’s team.

“They offered to pay the ticket, which is truly funny,” Po told People in a recent interview.

He ended up declining the offer, as the digital app Partiful put up money to pay the fine, which Po described as a small fee to pay compared to the price of hosting the contest.

“The production [cost] like $4,000, so it’s like legit the best case scenario,” Po said. “They need to do something stronger to [disincentivize] us.”

While he did not get to meet Chalamet at the event, Po says his team relayed praise from the actor.

“They basically [said] like, ‘We thought it was awesome. Thanks so much,'” Po said. “It was all good and fun.”

