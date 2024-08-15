Egg prices continue to soar by nearly 20%, new inflation data shows
(NEW YORK) — Slow and steady may win the race for a tortoise vs. a hare, according to Aesop’s Fables. However, in reality, this turn of phrase does not ring true when applied to the gradual climb of consumer prices, especially with the latest exorbitant cost increases on items like eggs.
Egg prices soar nearly 20% since last year
The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices on some household staples rose slightly slower than the overall rate of inflation, but food prices once again spiked upwards in July by 2.2% compared to last year.
Despite a dip in prices for rice, flour, and fish, the cost of a carton of eggs has been steadily on the rise, with a 19% increase from July 2023.
Since June, the price of eggs shot up 5.5% month-over-month.
The consistent increases have been attributed to a combination of factors, largely including a supply-driven price spike as a result of avian flu outbreaks that have wreaked havoc on poultry farms nationwide.
Earlier this spring, with a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in egg-laying flocks, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reported that 13.64 million table egg-laying hens had been lost to the disease since the beginning of November.
(NEW YORK) — A weaker-than-expected jobs report on Friday fueled concern about a potential economic recession and calls for an interest rate cut.
Employers hired 114,000 workers last month, falling well short of economist expectations of 185,000 jobs, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021.
The hiring in July marked a steep slowdown from the 206,000 jobs added over the previous month, and the new data came in well below the monthly average over the past year.
The cooldown of the job market foretells a possible economic downturn and bolsters the case for an interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting in September, analysts told ABC News. The central bank may have erred in holding interest rates steady at its meeting this week, some analysts added.
“The labor market is in a perilous spot,” Nick Bunker, economic research director for North America at Indeed Hiring Lab, told ABC News in a statement. “It’s not clear what changes and rescues it from its current trajectory.”
The report on Friday indicates that the job market is cooling faster than previously known, rekindling fears of a recession, some analysts said.
The unemployment rate has soared this year from 3.7% to 4.3%. That trend has triggered a recession indicator known as the “Sahm Rule,” which says that a rise of 0.5 percentage points in the unemployment rate within a 12-month period typically precedes a recession.
The major stock indexes fell in early trading on Friday in response to the jobs data.
“The July employment report landed with a loud thud,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, told ABC News.
In a post on X regarding the jobs data, prominent economist and New York Times opinion writer Paul Krugman described the economy as “pre-recessionary,” though he indicated that the economy will likely avert a downturn due to some technical reasons for the elevated unemployment rate.
Citing a need to rekindle job growth, however, Krugman called on the Fed to “cut, cut, cut.”
The fresh jobs data extends a monthslong stretch of economic performance marked by the key conditions for a rate cut: falling inflation and slowing job gains.
Price increases have slowed significantly from a peak of more than 9%, though inflation remains a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%. An outright drop in prices in June compared to the month prior marked a major sign of progress in slowing inflation.
In recent months, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has shifted focus to the central bank’s responsibility for maintaining a robust job market, in addition to its goal of controlling inflation.
“For a long time, since inflation arrived, it’s been right to mainly focus on inflation. But now that inflation has come down and the labor market has indeed cooled off, we’re going to be looking at both mandates,” Powell said last month at a meeting of The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.
On Wednesday, Powell said the Fed may cut interest rates at its next meeting in September, though he said the central bank would like to see further evidence that inflation is heading downward.
“We’ve made no decisions about future meetings and that includes the September meeting,” Powell said at a press conference in Washington D.C. “We’re getting closer to the point at which we’ll reduce our policy rate, but we’re not quite at that point yet.”
In recent months, observers voiced optimism about the possibility of a “soft landing,” in which inflation returns to normal levels while the economy averts a recession. However, the jobs report appeared to sour some of that enthusiasm.
“The soft landing in the U.S. labor market is in danger,” said Bunker.
(NEW YORK) — AT&T has announced that the company believes a hacker stole records of calls and texts from nearly all of AT&T’s wireless customers, according to a financial filing from the company.
“The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information,” AT&T said in their statement released early Friday morning. “These records identify the telephone numbers with which an AT&T or MVNO wireless number interacted during these periods, including telephone numbers of AT&T wireline customers and customers of other carriers, counts of those interactions, and aggregate call duration for a day or month.”
AT&T says it has taken “additional cybersecurity measures” in response to this incident including closing off the point of unlawful access.
AT&T confirmed that it will provide notice to its current and former impacted customers.
“AT&T is working with law enforcement in its efforts to arrest those involved in the incident,” the company said. “Based on information available to AT&T, it understands that at least one person has been apprehended. As of the date of this filing, AT&T does not believe that the data is publicly available.”
AT&T says the incident has not had a “material impact on AT&T’s operations,” and AT&T does not believe that the incident is “reasonably likely to materially impact AT&T’s financial condition or results of operations.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — Fresh inflation data on Wednesday will show whether the U.S. has extended a monthslong stretch of progress in the fight to slow price increases.
The latest price reading is set to arrive within days of a dramatic bout of market turmoil triggered in part by heightened pessimism about the chances of a “soft landing,” in which the U.S. averts a recession while inflation returns to normal levels.
The unrest on Wall Street followed a weaker-than-expected jobs report that indicated the economy may be slowing down more quickly than previously known.
Economists expect prices to have risen 3% in July compared to a year ago. That figure would leave the inflation rate unchanged from June but still well below the 3.5% year-over-year rate recorded in March.
Inflation has cooled for four consecutive months, reversing a surge in prices that took hold at the outset of 2024. Price increases have slowed significantly from a peak of more than 9%, but inflation remains a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.
Since last year, the Federal Reserve has held interest rates at their highest level in more than two decades. High borrowing costs for everything from mortgages to credit card loans have helped slow the economy and lower inflation, but the policy risks tipping the U.S. into a recession.
The chances of an interest rate cut at the Fed’s next meeting in September are all but certain, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment. Market observers are split roughly down the middle about whether the Fed will impose its typical cut of a quarter of a percentage point or opt for a larger half-point cut.
The Fed is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. In theory, low interest rates help stimulate economic activity and boost employment; high interest rates slow economic performance and ease inflation.
A monthslong stretch of good news for inflation alongside bad news for unemployment has prompted the Fed to give additional consideration to its goal of keeping Americans on the job, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month.
“For a long time, since inflation arrived, it’s been right to mainly focus on inflation. But now that inflation has come down and the labor market has indeed cooled off, we’re going to be looking at both mandates. They’re in much better balance,” Powell said at a meeting of The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.
“That means that if we were to see an unexpected weakening in the labor market, then that might also be a reason for reaction by us,” Powell added.
The weak jobs report released earlier this month appeared to align with that hypothetical situation described by Powell.
Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., in late July, before the jobs report, Powell said the central bank may reduce interest rate cuts in September, depending on economic performance.
“We’ve made no decisions about future meetings and that includes the September meeting,” Powell said. “We’re getting closer to the point at which we’ll reduce our policy rate, but we’re not quite at that point yet.”