El Mayo, the infamous Mexican drug lord, pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

El Mayo, the infamous Mexican drug lord, pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

(MEXICO CITY) — The co-founder of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel pleaded guilty Monday to federal drug trafficking charges that accused him of being one of the most prolific and powerful narcotraffickers in the world.

Ismael Zambada, 75, pleaded guilty to two counts contained in two different indictments, including one that charged him with engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise for 35 years beginning in 1989.

Judge Brian Cogan said he would sentence Zambada to life in prison. The plea agreement orders him to forfeit $15 billion.

His sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 13, 2026.

Zambada, who is known as El Mayo, said his career began when he was teen while speaking from a prepared statement with dozens of federal drug agents crowding the courtroom.

“I started getting involved with illegal drugs in 1969 when I was 19 years old when I planted marijuana for the first time,” Zambada said. “I went on to sell heroin and other drugs, especially cocaine.”

El Mayo founded the Sinaloa cartel with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, shipping at least 1.5 million kilos of cocaine since 1980 largely to the United States and maintaining control through the regular use of violence, bribery and murder.

Zambada admitted in court he “directed people under my control to kill others to further the interests of my organization” during the Mexican drug wars of the 1980s and 1990s and he conceded “many innocent people” were killed.

“I recognize the great harm illegal drugs have done to the people in the United States and Mexico,” Zambada said.

Federal prosecutors have said Zambada presided over a violent, militarized cartel armed with high-powered weapons and a cadre of hitmen.

His guilty plea followed the conviction at trial of El Chapo in the same federal courthouse in Brooklyn. Guzman is serving a life sentence in a maximum-security prison.

Zambada thought he was flying with one of Guzman’s sons to inspect a clandestine Mexican airfield when he instead landed in El Paso and was taken into U.S. custody in July 2024, according to a Homeland Security Investigations official.

His defense attorney, Frank Perez, said the plea agreement contains no cooperation component.

“He recognizes that his actions over the course of many years constitute serious violations of the United States drug laws, and he accepts full responsibility for what he did wrong,” Perez said in a statement. “The agreement that he reached with the U.S. authorities is a matter of public record. It is not a cooperation agreement, and I can state categorically that there is no deal under which he is cooperating with the United States Government or any other government.”

Perez said Zambada calls on Sinaloa to “remain calm” and “avoid violence” after descendants of El Mayo and El Chapo have waged a bloody war for control of the cartel.

“My client is also mindful of the impact of this case on his home state of Sinaloa. He calls upon the people of Sinaloa to remain calm, to exercise restraint, and to avoid violence,” Perez said. “Nothing is gained by bloodshed; it only deepens wounds and prolongs suffering. He urges his community to look instead toward peace and stability for the future of the state.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

US-China trade deal ‘done,’ subject to Trump, Xi approval, Trump says
US-China trade deal ‘done,’ subject to Trump, Xi approval, Trump says

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China “is done, subject to final approval.”

“OUR DEAL WITH CHINA IS DONE, SUBJECT TO FINAL APPROVAL WITH PRESIDENT XI AND ME,” Trump said on Truth Social.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 66 Palestinians killed in shootings on back-to-back days near Gaza aid sites, health ministry says
At least 66 Palestinians killed in shootings on back-to-back days near Gaza aid sites, health ministry says
Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least 66 Palestinians have been killed in shootings near aid distribution sites on back-to-back days in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

At least 30 people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday near an aid site close to the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. This is one of the four operational aid sites run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

In relation to the shooting, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement it was “currently unaware of IDF fire during daylight hours that corresponds with the footage circulated in the media.” The video was “under review,” the IDF said.

However, the IDF said it did fire “warning shots” overnight Wednesday toward people who it said were “advancing while posing a threat to the troops.”

“The IDF is aware of reports regarding individuals injured, the details are under review,” the statement said.

The shooting Wednesday came one day after at least 36 were killed, the highest one-day death toll from a shooting near an aid distribution center since the opening of the GHF sites last month, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution site in central Gaza, according to two local hospitals in Gaza. Over 100 people were injured in the shooting, according to the two hospitals.

The IDF said in a statement on Tuesday that troops fired “warning shots to distance suspects,” who were advancing in the area and “posed a threat to troops.”

The Israeli army said the warning shots were fired “hundreds of meters form the aid distribution site,” before it opened.

“The IDF is aware of reports regarding several individuals injured in the area,” it said. “An initial inquiry suggests that the number of reported individuals injured does not align with the information held by the IDF.”

“The details are under review,” the IDF said.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — which has been running aid distribution in Gaza since Israel lifted its 11-week blockade last month — resumed aid distribution on Monday after previous shootings near aid sites, saying it gave out 1,386,000 meals at two sites. The GHF has not specified what it considers a meal.

The GHF has closed its aid distribution sites several times since it began distributing meals after several shooting incidents. As of Wednesday, at least 224 people had been killed while trying to get aid from GHF aid distribution sites, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The blockade was instituted to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages taken during Hamas’ surprise terror attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 people and led to the capture of hundreds, Israel said.

The GHF was first announced on May 19 — three days after the Israeli government began its increased military operation in Gaza. After the end of an 11-week Israeli blockade on aid entering Gaza, the GHF — a private contractor backed by the U.S. and Israel — took over distributing aid in Gaza.

Humanitarian groups and the United Nations have said the GHF politicizes aid and criticized the role of IDF forces in the operation.

Palestinians in Gaza remain at risk of extreme starvation and famine even after Israel lifted the blockade on all humanitarian aid entering the Strip, according to aid groups like the U.N., the International Committee of the Red Cross and others.

The death toll in the 20-month Hamas-Israel war also crossed 55,000 on Wednesday, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health. There have been another 127,394 injuries during the war, the health ministry said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 7 killed in Kyiv by Russian drone, missile strikes on Ukraine, mayor says
At least 7 killed in Kyiv by Russian drone, missile strikes on Ukraine, mayor says
Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least seven people were killed and 28 injured in Kyiv overnight as Russian drone and missile attacks again rocked Ukraine’s capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday, describing Moscow’s latest attack as “terrible.”

Most casualties came from a single strike on a residential building in Kyiv’s northwestern Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko said in a post to Telegram, alongside which he published a video from the impact site showing extensive damage to nearby apartment blocks.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched 352 drones and 16 missiles into the country overnight, with Kyiv the primary target. Of those, the air force said 339 drones and 15 missiles were shot down or otherwise neutralized.

Direct hits were reported in six locations, the air force said, with falling debris reported in 25 locations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a statement on Telegram condemning the “cynical strike,” which he said included the use of North Korean ballistic missiles.

Noting Russia’s condemnation of recent Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran, Zelenskyy said Moscow remains “silent” on its own ongoing bombardment of Ukrainian cities using Iranian-supplied attack drones.

“A significant part of the drones and missiles were shot down by our sky defenders,” Zelenskyy wrote. “But not all. And everyone in countries close to Russia, Iran and North Korea should think about whether they will be able to protect lives there if this coalition of killers persists and continues to spread terror.”

The Ukrainian president will visit the U.K. on Monday, as British leaders prepare for the NATO summit in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy said that air defense capabilities will be among the topics to be discussed, capabilities he said “should become the basis for a much stronger joint defense.”

“And we will also agree on new and strong steps to put pressure on Russia for this war and to stop the strikes,” Zelenskyy wrote in his statement.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces shot down 23 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.