Election 2024 updates: Trump reacts to Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments
(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is moving full steam ahead in her bid for the White House, with her campaign saying Sunday it has raised more than $200 million in less than a week.

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, have several campaign events set up this week as they aim their attacks on Harris.

Harris has secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting, according to ABC News reporting.

Here’s how the news is developing:

Trump attempts to clean up Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments

Appearing on Fox News The Ingraham Angle on Monday night, Trump attempted to clean up his vice presidential pick’s previous comments about “childless cat ladies,” but didn’t really address the comments.

Instead, he rambled about how Vance is pro-family.

“He made a statement having to do with families. That doesn’t mean that people that aren’t a member of a big and beautiful family with 400 children around and everything else, it doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t have, he’s not against anything, but he loves family. It’s very important to him. He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that,” Trump said downplaying Vance’s comments.

Gloria Steinem, Chelsea Clinton and more participate in ‘Women for Harris’ call

The Democratic National Committee held a “Women for Harris” call on Monday night.

Over the course of two-and-a-half hours, viewers heard from Chelsea Clinton, California Sen. Laphonza Butler, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gloria Steinem, Ana Navarro and leaders of organizations like Emily’s List and Mom’s Demand Action.

Clinton lamented her mother’s loss in 2016 but told viewers that defeating the former president is even more important than it was in 2016 because Americans now have a “record” of things to hold him accountable for.

“My mom put a few more cracks in that glass ceiling. And Vice President Harris is going to obliterate that glass ceiling,” Clinton said.

The call included a host of organizations who support Harris, including Black women who held the first iteration of these pop up fundraising calls with the group Win with Black Women. Glynda Carr, founder of Higher Heights PAC, which supports Black women leadership, told attendees what made this call uniquely important was the realization that women from all walks of life are “stronger together.”

Another “Women for Harris” call is planned for Tuesday night.

Harris launches $50 million ad campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out an aggressive $50 million, three-week advertising blitz for the first ad of her presidential campaign on Tuesday, in which she introduces herself to voters, highlights her career and takes hits at former President Donald Trump.

“The one thing Kamala Harris has always been: fearless,” a narrator says at the start of the minute-long ad, as pictures of Harris over the years — from a toddler to college graduate to vice president — flash on screen.

“As a prosecutor, she put murderers and abusers behind bars,” the narrator continued. “As California’s attorney general, she went after the big banks and won $20 billion for homeowners. And as vice president, she took on the big drug companies to cap the cost of insulin for seniors. Because Kamala Harris has always known who she represents.”

The spot then leads into laying out Harris’ vision and attacking Trump, using footage from her first rally of the campaign last week in a high school gym just outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead. Where every senior can retire with dignity,” Harris said in the footage from the rally. “But Donald Trump wants to take our country backward, to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and end the Affordable Care Act.”

“But we are not going back,” she added.

Harris campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said in a statement that because of Harris’ prosecutorial, congressional and vice-presidential experience, the vice president is “uniquely suited to take on Donald Trump, a convicted felon who has spent his entire life ripping off working people, tearing away our rights, and fighting for himself.”

‘White Dudes for Harris’ raises over $4 million in 3 hours

The “White Dudes for Harris” livestream held on Monday night raised over $4 million over three hours in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, organizers said.

The event featured participants from politics and a parade of celebrities — including “The Dude” himself, The Big Lebowski’s Jeff Bridges — all making their own call to action for other white men to step up in their support for Harris.

Over 190,000 people tuned into the Zoom call, organizers of the unofficial event said at the conclusion of the stream.

Among the recognizable faces that cropped up during the livestream were Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, Supernatural alum Misha Collins, The West Wing alum Bradley Whitford, Frozen’s Josh Gad and singer Josh Groban. Several potential running mates for Harris also joined the event, including North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who withdrew from contention for vice president on the Democratic ticket around the time he spoke at the meeting. He did not mention his withdrawal on the call.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, all still in the running for Harris’ vice-presidential pick, were also part of the “White Dudes for Harris” meeting.

JD Vance said Democratic ticket switch to Harris was ‘sucker punch’: Report

Sen. JD Vance, running mate to former President Donald Trump, said over the weekend that Kamala Harris moving to the top of the Democratic ticket was a “sucker punch,” according to the Washington Post.

“All of us were hit with a little bit of a political sucker punch,” Vance said to donors over the weekend in Minnesota, per an audio recording the paper said it had obtained. “The bad news is that Kamala Harris does not have the same baggage as Joe Biden, because whatever we might have to say, Kamala is a lot younger. And Kamala Harris is obviously not struggling in the same ways that Joe Biden did.”

When asked about the report and Vance’s “sucker punch” comment, a spokesperson for the vice presidential contender took aim at Harris.

“Poll after poll shows President Trump leading Kamala Harris as voters become aware of her weak, failed and dangerously liberal agenda. Her far-left ideas are even more radioactive than Joe Biden, particularly in the key swing states that will decide this election like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin,” Vance spokesperson William Martin said in a statement.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will not be Kamala Harris’ VP pick

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement on Monday night signaling that he’s removed himself from contention as a vice presidential running mate for presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“I strongly support Vice President Harris’ campaign for President. I know she’s going to win and I was honored to be considered for this role. This just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket,” he said in a post on X.

“As l’ve said from the beginning, she has an outstanding list of people from which to choose, and we’ll all work to make sure she wins,” he added.

Trump says he’ll ‘probably end up debating’ Harris

Former President Donald Trump seems to be one step closer to formally agreeing to debate his opponent for the presidency, Vice President Kamala Harris.

During an interview on The Ingraham Angle Monday night, Trump told the Fox News host that he will “probably end up debating” Harris. In his remarks, though, he also appeared to downplay the necessity of debates.

“I want to do a debate, but I also can say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is,” he said.

“If you’re going to have a debate, you gotta do it, I think, before the votes are cast. I think it’s very important that you do that. So, the answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it,” Trump said.

A short while later, a spokesperson for Harris’ campaign issued a statement on Trump’s comments on Fox, insisting that the vice president will be at the next debate no matter what.

“Why won’t Donald Trump give a straight answer on debating Vice President Harris? It’s clear from tonight’s question-dodging: he’s scared he’ll have to defend his running mate’s weird attacks on women, or his own calls to end elections in America in a debate against the vice president. Vice President Harris will be on the debate stage September 10th. Donald Trump can show up, or not,” the statement said. 

Megan Thee Stallion to perform at VP Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Atlanta: Source

Rapper Megan thee Stallion will give a special performance at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, a source familiar confirmed to ABC News.

In addition to Megan thee Stallion, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and former Rep. Stacey Abrams will be in attendance, supporting Harris’ 2024 presidential bid.

The news was first reported by Billboard.

Marianne Williamson suspends her Democratic presidential bid, again

Democratic long-shot nominee Marianne Williamson has suspended her campaign for president, announcing on X Monday that it is “time to let go” of her bid for the White House.

Williamson said she failed to register for the Democratic National Convention’s candidate directory by Saturday evening’s deadline.

Harris will be at ABC News debate with or without Trump, her campaign says

Vice President Kamala Harris will be at ABC News’ Sept. 10 debate with or without former President Donald Trump, her campaign communications director said Monday.

“As Vice President Harris said last week, the American people deserve to hear from the two candidates running for the highest office in the land and she will do that at September’s ABC debate,” her campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, said in a statement first reported by the Hill. “If Donald Trump and his team are saying anything other than ‘we’ll see you there’ — and it appears that they are — it’s a convenient, but expected backtrack from Team Trump. Vice President Harris will be there on September 10th — we’ll see if Trump shows.”

While Harris has previously affirmed her intention to be at the debate, this statement takes it a step further by saying she’ll show up regardless of Trump’s presence.

Trump accepted the debate when Biden was still the presumptive Democratic nominee, though his campaign has since said they’re waiting until there is an official Democratic nominee before agreeing to debates.

Election content on social media ‘could be propaganda’ for foreign adversaries: ODNI

Content about the election on social media “could be propaganda” for foreign adversaries, officials with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence warned on Monday.

“The American public should know that content that they read online, especially on social media, could be foreign propaganda, even if it appears to be coming from fellow Americans or originating in the United States,” an ODNI official said on a conference call with reporters on Monday. “In short, foreign influence actors are getting better at hiding their hand and using Americans to do it.”

Russia is still pervasive in this space and remains the biggest threat to the election, according to the officials.

The officials also warned that the influence operators will use the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump “as part of their narratives portraying the event to fit their broad goals.”

-ABC News’ Luke Barr

DNC says it raked in $6.5M in grassroots donations in 24 hours after Biden endorsed Harris

The Democratic National Committee is claiming it has raised $6.5 million in grassroots donations in the 24 hours after President Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Harris on July 21.

The DNC said $1 million was donated in the 5 p.m. hour alone for what they’re claiming is a record for its best online fundraising day of all time.

The DNC is making a significant push in battleground states, investing an additional $15 million into those crucial states this month to fund new field offices, build data infrastructure, mobilize volunteers and strengthen coordinated campaigns.

“Democratic voters, volunteers, and grassroots donors are fired up,” chairman Jaime Harrison said in a memo. “We are confident that in our battleground states, Democrats will win up and down the ballot in November.”

-ABC News’ Gabriella Abdul-Hakim

5:28 PM EDT
Gov. Andy Beshear rallies for Harris in Atlanta, calls out JD Vance

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear spoke on Sunday at the opening of Kamala Harris’ campaign office in Forsyth County, Georgia.

The possible VP pick for Harris has been an effective surrogate for the vice president’s White House bid over the weekend, coming to the metro Atlanta event fresh off of a stump in Iowa on Saturday night.

The red-state governor introduced himself to the Southern audience on Sunday while boosting Harris’ candidacy and taking a number of swipes at Trump’s Vice Presidential pick, JD Vance.

“Are you ready to beat Donald Trump? Are you ready to beat JD Vance? Are you ready to elect Kamala Harris president of the United States of America” Beshear asked the crowd, adding, “Let’s win this race,”

“Let me tell you just a bit about myself,” Beshear said. “I’m a proud pro-union governor. I’m a proud pro-choice governor. I am a proud pro-public education governor. I am a proud pro-diversity governor and I’m a proud Harris for president governor,” he added.

Calling out Vance, Beshear said, “Just let me be clear. JD Vance ain’t from Kentucky. He ain’t from Appalachia. And he ain’t gonna be the vice president of the United States.”

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray

2:18 PM EDT
Former Vice President Al Gore endorses Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Al Gore endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday.

“As a prosecutor, [Kamala Harris] took on Big Oil companies — and won. As [VP], she cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the most significant investment in climate solutions in history, the Inflation Reduction Act. That’s the kind of climate champion we need in the White House,” he wrote on X.

“With so much at stake in this year’s election — from strengthening democracy in the US and abroad, to expanding opportunity for the American people, to accelerating climate action — I’m proud to endorse Kamala Harris for President,” he added.

-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim

July 28, 2024, 10:42 AM EDT
Vance says Trump ‘doesn’t care’ about his past criticism

During a quick stop at a diner in Minnesota on Sunday morning, Sen. JD Vance on Sunday spoke about his past criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

When asked by ABC News if he and Trump have talked about his past criticism of the former president, Vance said yes, adding that Trump “doesn’t care about what I said eight years ago.”

“I mean, look, President Trump and I have talked a lot about this,” Vance said. “In fact, I sometimes joke that I wish that he had the memory of Joe Biden, because he’s got a memory like a steel trap, and he certainly remembers criticisms that people have made.”

“But this is where the media, I think, really misses Trump — Donald Trump accepts that people can change their mind, and you ask, ‘Why did I change my mind on Donald Trump?’ Because his agenda made people’s lives better,” Vance said.

“This whole thing is not about red team versus blue team or winning an election for its own sake. It’s about getting a chance to govern so that you can bring down the cost of groceries, close that border and stop the fentanyl coming across our country for four years,” Vance continued, saying he was “wrong” about Trump.

“He did a better job of that than anybody that I’ve ever seen as president in my lifetime. So I changed my mind, because he did a good job. And that’s what you do when people do a good job and you’re wrong. I’ve talked to President Trump a lot about it, but look, he, I mean, he just, he doesn’t… He doesn’t care about what I said eight years ago. He cares about whether we together [and] can govern the country successful.”

When asked again if the two have talked about the subject, specifically in the last week since his comments have resurfaced, Vance admitted that they haven’t spoken about it and their conversations have focused on the race ahead.

-ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh, Soorin Kim and Hannah Demissie

(WASHINGTON) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, urging American leaders to provide more bipartisan support to Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza while also criticizing the protesters who have spoken out against the war that has left tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians killed.

Netanyahu was invited to speak primarily by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has been severely critical of President Joe Biden’s response to the war, including pausing a shipment of large unguided U.S. bombs due to concerns about civilian casualties. Republicans have pushed back, saying that pausing that shipment violates Israel’s right to defend itself.

During his remarks, the prime minister called Hamas’ terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023, “a day that will forever live in infamy,” comparing it to the attack on Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

Netanyahu launched into his address seeking to strike a chord of unity in his appeal for sustained American support.

But not long into his speech, he departed from that tone — digging into domestic political divisions that have emerged in the wake of the war in Gaza.

Near the top of his remarks, he lauded Biden’s “half century of friendship to Israel” and support following the attacks of Oct. 7.

“He rightly called Hamas ‘sheer evil.’ He dispatched two aircraft carriers to the Middle East to deter a wider war. And he came to Israel to stand with us during our darkest hour — a visit that will never be forgotten,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister continued, expressing his gratitude to Biden “for being, as he said, a proud Zionist. Actually, as he says, a proud Irish American Zionist.” He also praised Biden’s leadership and assistance in helping to return hostages.

But later, playing to the other side of the aisle, Netanyahu also thanked former President Donald Trump for his role in brokering the Abraham Accords — saying it could pave the way for a new defensive alliance in the Middle East — as well as for more controversial moves, like recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Republicans stood up in unity when Netanyahu thanked Trump for everything he did for Israel.

Netanyahu also expressed Israel’s relief that the former president “emerged safe and sound from that dastardly attack on him, dastardly attack on American democracy.”

Netanyahu’s speech came as the prime minister has so far rejected Biden’s proposal for a cease-fire that would free the hostages Hamas still holds, as part of a larger regional peace plan.

Netanyahu’s visit also comes amid domestic political turmoil for both him and Biden, and questions about how Biden’s new lame-duck status will affect his ability to make any progress on ending the fighting, given his already fraught relationship with the Israeli leader.

Protesters occupied parts of the U.S. Capitol complex on Tuesday and again on Wednesday ahead of Netanyahu’s speech.

U.S. Capitol Police claimed part of the crowd had “become violent” on Wednesday. The police said in a statement that hey had to take action after a crowd at First Street and Constitution Avenue NW “failed to obey our order to move back from our police line.”

“We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line,” the police said roughly 20 minutes before Netanyahu’s speech started.

The police later said five people in the House Gallery were removed when they tried to disrupt the address. Johnson has threatened to have anyone who tries to disrupt the speech arrested.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attended the address, despite some harsh words he had for the prime minister in the spring. In March, Schumer called on Israel to hold new elections, saying at the time that he believed Netanyahu had “lost his way” and is an obstacle to peace in the region amid the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Netanyahu criticized Schumer at the time for his remarks.

As Netanyahu approached the podium on Wednesday, he did not shake Schumer’s hand but thanked him for inviting him to Congress during his address.

“Even though I disagree with many of Bibi Netanyahu’s policies, I will attend the speech because the United States relationship with Israel remains ironclad and transcends any prime minister or president, and we must do all we can to get our hostages home,” Schumer said earlier Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the House’s only Palestinian member, addended the address but remained silent throughout the event. She held up a small black-and-white sign that had two sides, one saying “guilty of genocide” and the other saying “war criminal.”

Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t sitting behind Netanyahu in the vice president’s chair as she customarily would in her capacity as president of the Senate, as she will be attending a campaign event in Indianapolis instead.

“The idea that they’re making political calculations when our ally is in such dire straits fighting for its very survival and fighting back against the horrific attack of Oct. 7 is unconscionable to us,” Johnson said Tuesday of Harris’ absence.

The White House said Harris and Biden will meet with Netanyahu separately on Thursday instead. Former President Donald Trump said he will meet with Netanyahu on Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, a stalwart Israel supporter who is retiring, took Harris’ place on the House dais.

Large-scale anti-Israel protests in support of the Palestinian cause this past spring on college campuses and across the country dominated U.S. politics for months and forced Biden to modify his previous full-throated support for the U.S. ally.

Congress sent $26 billion in aid to Israel and provided humanitarian relief for people in Gaza in April as part of a foreign aid package.

About $4 billion of that was dedicated to replenishing Israel’s missile defense systems. More than $9 billion of the total went toward humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu attended a memorial service for Sen. Joe Lieberman, a longtime supporter of Israel, who died in March.

ABC News’ Mariam Khan contributed to this report.

(MILWAUKEE, W.I.) — Day 3 of the Republican National Convention features the prime-time debut of J.D. Vance introducing himself both to Republicans and Americans nationwide.

He’ll speak to the delegates as Donald Trump is again expected at the convention hall to watch his running mate make his national debut.

Tonight’s theme at the RNC is “Make America Strong Once Again.”

Harris accepts 3rd date option offered by CBS for VP debate

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday accepted a third date option proposed by CBS News for a vice-presidential debate, a Biden campaign official said.

The new proposed date is for Monday, Aug. 12, according to the Biden campaign.

“Now that the Trump campaign has selected a running mate, we encourage them to agree to a debate between Vice President Harris and Senator Vance,” the campaign official said.

On May 16, CBS News offered two debate date options on either July 23 (the week after the RNC) or Aug. 13 (the week before the DNC), which Harris accepted at the time.

The next day Trump accepted a Fox News proposal for his eventual running mate — who we now know is Vance.

“On behalf of the future Vice President of the United States, who I have not yet chosen, we hereby accept the Fox Vice Presidential Debate, hopefully at Virginia State University, the first Historically Black College or University to host a Debate – Date to be determined,” Trump posted on Truth Social at the time. “I urge Vice President Kamala Harris to agree to this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Fox News’ VP debate offer was for the same dates CBS News originally offered.

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie

Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter, expected to speak tonight at RNC

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night at 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. ET, she posted on her social media account.

“I am honored to be speaking at the RNC at 9 pm (CDT),” she posted with a photo of the former president and Sen. J.D. Vance.

Kai Trump, the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, is the eldest of Trump’s 10 grandchildren.

Over the weekend, she posted a photo of the former president pumping his fist after being shot at his Pennsylvania campaign rally, writing: “We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!”

In June, she posted a photo of herself with Donald Trump at what appears to be a Turning Point Action event in Detroit, Michigan.

-ABC News Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh

Vance’s first fundraiser as VP today

Sen. J.D. Vance is scheduled to hold his first fundraiser as former President Donald Trump’s running mate Wednesday afternoon, sources familiar with the event told ABC News.

And Trump and Vance are scheduled to hold a roundtable-style fundraiser together Thursday afternoon, sources said.

This isn’t Vance’s first time fundraising alongside Trump. As then-possible vice presidential contender, Vance had joined the former president on multiple Trump campaign fundraisers — including hosting fundraisers in Ohio and attending other fundraisers at a special guest speaker.

-ABC News’ Soorin Kim, Hannah Demissie, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh

Trump to attend RNC tonight

Trump will attend the RNC events Wednesday evening — as he has the previous two days.

The former president is expected to enter the arena around the same time as Tuesday night — around 8:02 p.m. CT.

The last two days, Trump, with a bandaged ear, has entered Fiserv Forum to cheers from his supporters and chants of “fight, fight, fight” as he pumps his fist in the air — a callback to his response shortly after an assassination attempt on him at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

-ABC News’ Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa, Kelsey Walsh

Wisconsin voters speak on Trump, Biden and America’s divisions in wake of shooting

It had been less than 48 hours since the attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, and for four Wisconsin voters, it was yet another sign of how divided the nation has become.

Valori Schmidt, a Republican living in Milwaukee, described the shooting at the former president’s Pennsylvania rally as a “wake-up call.”

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t necessarily a surprise because the climate of hatred has escalated to such a high level,” Schmidt said. “The wake up call is we must take the temperature down. We must become more civil, and we must start being factual and not not name calling and just saying awful things about one another.”

Next to her, Gary Berns, a fellow Milwaukeean who votes Democratic, replied: “I can’t disagree with that.”

Berns and Schmidt, joined by other local residents Julie Buckholt and Charlene Abughrin, sat down with ABC News at Miss Katie’s Diner just as the Republican National Convention was kicking off in their hometown.

“As far as the loudness and the anger calling, I mean he brings that on himself,” Berns said of Trump. Schmidt later countered that Trump, “has been vilified as a Hitler, as an anti-American, as an extremist … it’s been nonstop from all aspects.”

-ABC’s Alexandra Hutzler

Tonight’s theme is ‘Make America Strong Once Again’

The RNC says speakers today with focus on “Chinese Military and Economic Threats, Border Security, Energy Security and Securing the Peace/Restoring America’s Place in the World Israel.”

Featured speakers include: Peter Navarro, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Kellyanne Conway, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Reps. Nancy Mace, Brian Mast, Ronny Jackson, Matt Gaetz, Monica De La Cruz, Anna Paulina Luna, and Michael Waltz.

Peter Navarro set to speak after release from prison

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro will speak at the RNC tonight just hours after being released from federal prison in Miami this morning, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Navarro’s release date for serving time after being convicted on contempt of Congress charges was previously set for today, and according to a source, he left prison this morning.

He served four months in a low-security facility.

-ABC’s Katherine Faulders

JD Vance to introduce himself to voters

Donald Trump’s running mate – the 39-year-old first-term senator from Ohio – gets his chance in the national spotlight when he makes a prime-time speech at the RNC.

J.D. Vance can be expected to tell his personal story of growing up in Middletown, Ohio, and the upbringing that inspired him to write his best-seller “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Even with that, he is largely an unfamiliar face to many Americans – even to Republicans – including those in the convention hall.

Trump can again be expected to be watching from his presidential box.

Vance will be introduced by his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, after strong Vance- backer Donald Trump Jr. speaks right before.

-ABC’s Soorin Kim

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met for lunch on Wednesday — likely their first one-on-one interaction since the president’s lackluster debate performance. However, unlike previous meetings, this one comes as momentum builds for Harris to replace Biden at the top of the ticket with new polling showing her outperforming Biden in a hypothetical matchup with former President Donald Trump.

While most prominent Democrats kept mum in the immediate aftermath of the debate or issued short statements of support, early this week, several current and former party elected officials called on the president to withdraw from the race. Some of Biden’s allies even pushed him to make unscripted appearances and answer tough questions from reporters to show his fitness for office.

Sources told ABC News on Wednesday that Biden has privately acknowledged that the next few days are critical to determining whether he can stay in the race for a second term — something the White House denied.

Harris has pledged her full support for Biden since the president’s first debate this cycle with Trump.

On ABC News Live the night of the debate, Harris defended Biden’s performance, saying “the bottom line is this, let us not decide who is going to be the president of the United States based on the 90-minute debate. Let’s measure that decision against the last three and a half years.” And in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, she didn’t mince words: “Look, Joe Biden is our nominee.”

Harris joined Biden on an all-staff campaign call on Wednesday, during which Biden was “unequivocal” that he was staying in the race, several sources familiar confirmed to ABC News.

Yet despite Harris’ repeated defenses of Biden, pressure on the president is building — and the vice president has earned the support of many Democrats who see her as a logical successor if Biden were to withdraw.

Former Ohio congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan wrote in an opinion piece published Monday night in Newsweek that Biden should step aside so that Harris can become the Democratic nominee. Biden “promised to be a bridge President to the next generation,” wrote Ryan, but “that bridge collapsed last week.”

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn — a former House whip and co-chair of the Biden campaign — said on MSNBC on Tuesday that he would support Harris taking over the top spot on the ticket if Biden were to “step aside.”

“No, this party should not in any way do anything to work around Ms. Harris,” said Clyburn, in response to speculation that the party could choose a different replacement. “We should do everything we can to bolster her — whether it’s in second place or at the top of the ticket.”

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro on Tuesday called for the president to withdraw and pointed to Harris as a strong option. He also noted that “we have a stable of folks that I think could do a better job” than Biden.

A new CNN poll is fueling some of the Harris hype. It shows the vice president just two points behind Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup — within the margin of error. Biden, by contrast, trails by six points, and no other Democratic replacement polled fares as well as Harris.

Harris’ lead in the CNN poll compared with other rumored Biden alternatives such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and California Gov. Gavin Newsom underscores one key advantage the vice president has over other Democrats: national exposure. In the event of a late switch, Harris would likely have less work to do to define herself to the broader American public. And she has already been subject to painstaking vetting by the national press and her opponents.

More concretely, because the vice president already shares the presidential ticket, she can directly inherit most of the campaign’s war chest — more than $91 million the Biden campaign has in cash-on-hand. Other candidates, by contrast, would face difficulties claiming the funds. The funds give her a major advantage over any other potential replacements.

The newfound momentum behind Harris comes despite months of poor polling. In 538’s polling average, just 37.4% of Americans approved of the vice president’s performance at the start of the year — roughly 2% fewer than approved of Biden’s performance, according to 538’s polling averages.

Harris’ approval rating remains lower than Biden’s in the latest CNN poll, 29% to 34%, respectively.

Republicans, who have previously attacked Harris as “woke,” have already trained their sights on the vice president as the election approaches.

A new digital ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee out Wednesday attacked Harris over the administration’s border policy, framing her as Biden’s “border czar.” Another recent Trump ad shows a montage of Biden’s gaffes and stumbles — and warns that Harris is poised to take over: “Vote Joe Biden today, get Kamala Harris tomorrow.”

While the administration initially tasked her with the politically difficult issue of immigration, Harris — the first Black vice president and the first woman vice president — has more recently served as the lead messenger on racial justice and the central campaign theme of abortion rights.

Whether Harris will move to the top of the ticket largely depends on Biden. Only he can decide whether to release his pledged delegates — or throw his support behind his vice president — ahead of the Democratic convention in August.

