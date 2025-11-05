Election 2025: Local recap

In local elections in Martinsville on Tuesday, Ruth Easley was reelected Commissioner of Revenue, and Steve Draper was reelected Sheriff. Shiela Clark, who was serving as appointed treasurer, was elected to the post, and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Flinn was elected the new CA.

In Henry County, Joe Bryant was unseated by Chris Lawless for the Collinsville District Board of Supervisors; Jim Adams retained his seat on the Blackberry District; and Sherry Vestal was elected to the Blackberry District School Board.

Eric Phillips and Wren Williams were reelected to their respective districts in the House of Delegates.