Election candidates set

Tuesday was the last day to file to run for elected office this November.

In Martinsville, Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Hall is not seeking reelection. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Flinn and Martinsville attorney Lynda Hartsell are on the ballot.

Sheriff Steve Draper is running unopposed.

Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley is running for reelection, and City Manager Assistant Shasta Carmichael has filed to run.

Incumbent Cindy Dickerson is not running for reelection as treasurer. Deputy Treasurer Sheila Clark will be on the ballot, and City Public Information Officer Kendall Davis has filed to run for the position. Carmichael and Davis have not yet been certified for the ballot.

For Henry County School Board, Valeria Edwards, who was appointed to fill an unexpired seat, is running unopposed for Horsepasture District, incumbent Ben Gravely is running unopposed for the Iriswood District. Thomas Auker is not seeking reelection to the Blackberry District and newcomers Sherri Vestal and Jonathan Martin will be vying for his seat.

For the Board of Supervisors, incumbent Garrett Dillard is running unopposed in the Collinsville District. Incumbent Joe Bryant and local businessman Christopher Lawless will be on the ballot. In the Blackberry District, incumbent Jim Adams will be opposed by local businessman Ray Reynolds.

In the House of Delegates, Republican incumbent Wren Williams will face Democrat Yvonne Rorrer in the 47th District, and Democrat Melody Cartwright will challenge Republican incumbent Eric Phillips in the 48th District.