Election Day forecast: Heavy rain, record heat and snow could impact voters across US
Kamil Krzaczynski via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As millions of Americans head to the polls, thunderstorms are forecast from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast, with the potential to cause inconveniences to voters across the country.

The heaviest concentration of rain is expected in Wisconsin, Louisiana, eastern Texas and Arkansas but heavy rain along the Mississippi River and Ohio River valleys could bring flash flooding and approximately 2 inches to 4 inches of rain between Louisiana and southern Indiana.

Meanwhile, heavy snow is forecast in the Rockies from Montana down to Colorado and winter weather alerts have been issued in those regions.

In California, strong winds and dry conditions will create a threat for wildfires from the San Francisco Bay area down to Los Angeles where a red flag warning has been issued.

However, beautiful weather is forecast in the Northeast today, with warm temperatures in the 70s across much of the eastern seaboard and potential record highs from Meridian, Mississippi, all the way to Rochester, New York, with temperatures in the 80s.

The record heat is expected to concentrate in the Northeast on Wednesday with record highs possible for major cities such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City with temperatures close to 80 degrees.

Several people shot outside Ohio high school reunion, investigators say
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(CLEVELAND) — Multiple people were shot outside the Shaw High School in East Cleveland, Ohio, early on Monday, investigators said.

The number of people who were injured and their conditions were not yet known, East Cleveland Police told ABC News’ Cleveland affiliate WEWS. The injured were transported to University Hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. on Monday during a reunion event at the high school, investigators said.

The shooting prompted a response from multiple jurisdictions, including local police and emergency services.

East Cleveland City Council President Twon Billings told WEWS that the Shaw High School reunion is a weekend-long event that brings together graduations and community members of all ages.

Billings told WEWS he was devastated by the shooting, and suggested that a local police shortage affected the events that transpired Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Juwon Funes contributed to this report.

2 killed, several hurt in Halloween night shooting in Orlando, mayor announces local state of emergency
WFTV

(ORLANDO, Fl) — The mayor of Orlando, Florida, is cracking down in the city’s entertainment district after two people were killed and several others injured in a Halloween night shooting.

The suspect, 17-year-old Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, has been taken into custody, Orlando police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 a.m. Friday, and within minutes, the officers witnessed a second shooting, police said.

One person was killed at the first scene and the second victim was killed at the second scene, police said.

Nine people, aged 18 to 39, were injured, some critically, police said.

The suspect walked by more than 10 officers just before opening fire, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said.

Surveillance video captured the chaos of people fleeing the scene as officers apprehended the suspect.

Edgar has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, police said.

A motive is unknown, Smith said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he’s issuing a local state of emergency for establishments in the downtown entertainment area, which will ban alcohol sales after midnight and implement a curfew from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

“It’s unfortunate that the changes in the state concealed weapons laws [in 2023] have made it even easier for people to carry guns,” Dyer said at a news conference.

“You can legally carry a firearm unless you fall into a certain kind of category: underage, convicted felon,” Smith explained. “For most people, it allows them, without getting a concealed weapons permit, to carry a gun concealed.”

ABC News’ Jason Volack contributed to this report.

Teen charged after bomb threats made against his high school
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 15-year-old was charged after allegedly making bomb threats against his Maryland high school in May, police said.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, the teen allegedly worked with a 12-year-old boy from Pennsylvania to call in the threats to Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, prompting the school to go into lockdown.

The 15-year-old found the 12-year-old on social media, according to police, and allegedly paid him an undisclosed amount of money to call in the threat. Neither child has been named by the authorities.

Police said the 15-year-old “communicated in real-time with the 12-year-old, providing information, updates and instructions as the threats were being made.”

“The caller demanded that a certain dollar amount be paid to prevent bombs from detonating at the school,” police added in a release.

A SWAT team and K-9 units responded to the school, and a search of the campus turned up no explosives. Students were dismissed for the day, police said.

The two also allegedly made threats to Walt Whitman High School and Bethesda Elementary School the next day, police said.

The 15-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies, including threats of mass violence, making a false statement and extortion.

He was released to his family, police said.

Under Maryland state law, charges cannot be filed against the 12-year-old, according to police.

“However, the actions of both individuals caused disruption to the school day, forcing a lockdown, and taking an emotional toll on the students, staff, and the community,” police said.

