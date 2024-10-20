Electric vehicles and the $350K Celestiq: How Cadillac is trying to win back customers

Cadillac

(NEW YORK) — General Motors is “very serious about making Cadillac a premium brand again,” Michael Simcoe — the company’s senior vice president of global design — told ABC News in an interview about the “engineering and design tour de force” that is the new Celestiq.

The interview below has been edited for clarity.

Q: A huge trend in the industry now is customization, coachbuilding, bespoke vehicles. Why is Cadillac going in that direction and what has the response been like? And are you trying to appeal to customers who have Bentleys and Rolls-Royces?

A: With the Celestiq, we’re offering customers the ability to truly customize everything. The tyranny of choices is there and we try to help them. Customers have the ability to touch every color and finish on the exterior and interior of the car to give it their own personality. Yes, there are a few competitors, but people at this level are looking for something very unique and very specific to them.

Q: How long does it take to build a Celestiq?

A: We can build two a day. We are building cars right now and a number of people have gone through the design process and selected their interior, their exterior with our designers. So their cars are now in line to be built.

Q: How many orders have you received?

A: I can’t tell you that.

Q: Are customers coming to the Cadillac House in Michigan or are your designers flying all over the world to meet with clients?

A: They have a choice. We can do it online with them, they can come to Cadillac House and go through the samples with us. Or we’ll send designers to customers if we need to.

Q: When did Cadillac make the decision to go ultra luxe and offer a product that starts at $350,000?

A: Cadillac has tried a number of times to reestablish its position. It was and is becoming again the standard of the world. That’s the way we have always thought about it. Certainly for our customers we haven’t delivered that, at least delivered what they expected. We have tried a number of times to through vision products and concept flagships to spark a rebirth of Cadillac.

The only way to prove internally and externally that we were very serious about making Cadillac a premium brand again was to do a vehicle like the Celestiq. It’s an engineering and design tour de force and it’s hand built. It’s proof we can actually can take Cadillac back to the position it had in the past.

The Celestiq is new and represents the current generation. We really are predicting and showing people where we are going and I think that’s very important. Cadillac will no longer be something static that people get a chance to ignore and forget. We will be out there with beautiful designs and vehicles that people fall in love with.

Q: Celestiq, Lyriq, Optiq, Escalade IQ — why do all Cadillac EVs end in IQ?

A: We could have gone with our venerable names from the past, but that didn’t seem right when we were moving the brand to an all EV-based architecture. It was a signal that these vehicles were our new generation of Cadillacs.

Q: When you were overseeing the design of these new EVs, particularly the Celestiq, what was important to include?

A: We wanted a vehicle that was different to some of the high-end competition. We feel like we did our own thing in proportion to the vehicle. It still has a long hood. It has a hint of Cadillac heritage in the way the interior was designed. These long, horizontal architecture lines with metallic finishes and detail inside the car — that hints back to Cadillacs in the early 60s and 70s.

Q: Are customers actually going to drive the Celestiq or is it a vehicle to be chauffeured in?

A: This won’t be their daily driver but it could be. It has 300-ish miles of range, lots of power, lots of performance. It’s a very easy car to drive and control. It has four-wheel steering, so it drives like a small car. It has ride control and air suspension and all of the technical marvels like a large screen.

It is a spirited drive and it feels good. Jay Leno drove it and I think he enjoyed himself. But you can sit back here, in the second row, and it’s a premium experience as well. We’re not dictating where you should be.

Q: I want to ask about the CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing, two high-performance sedans that have received top praise from the enthusiast community. Are they going away now that the brand’s direction is electric? What’s the future for them?

A: I can’t tell you in detail but they’ll be around. We recognize the value of the cars so they”ll be around.

 

FTC seeks to block Kate Spade, Michael Kors merger
The Michael Kors Store on Rodeo Drive on Feb. 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Fg/bauer-griffin/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) — The Federal Trade Commission is asking a federal judge in New York to block the $8.5 billion merger of Tapestry, the company behind Coach, Kate Spade, and Capri, which controls Michael Kors.

In April, the FTC sued to block the sale, arguing that these brands dominate what’s known as the “accessible luxury” market and that if they combined, consumers would suffer by paying higher prices.

“This has to be the first time the focus of a federal court hearing turned to a $279 Kate Spade tote described as ‘colorful, joyful, feminine, green and white seen on Emily in Paris,” ABC News senior investigative reporter and correspondent Aaron Katersky said on Good Morning America Tuesday.

Tapestry argues the FTC is ignoring the reality of a marketplace, in which consumers have a lot of choices, suggesting it takes a mere stroll through Bloomingdale’s or Macy’s to see Gucci, Kors and Calvin Klein bags fighting for attention.

Michael Kors himself testified last month during a hearing, telling the judge there’s already plenty of competition for handbags, noting that he learned about one brand when he saw a photo of pop superstar Taylor Swift wearing an Aupen bag similar to those made by Kate Spade.

Kors also testified his handbags have “reached a point of brand fatigue” and a lawyer arguing in favor of the merger said it would revitalize the Michael Kors brand, so consumers have yet another choice. The goal, he said, is to sell more handbags to consumers.

The judge took these arguments under advisement and could rule at any time.

Waymo takes to the streets in more cities
A Jaguar I-Pace autonomous vehicle from Waymo is seen pulling over to collect a passenger, Aug. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. — Alex Stone/ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Waymo, the self-driving car division of Alphabet, first began offering its autonomous rideshare service on the streets of San Francisco earlier this year. Now the company is expanding, recently launching in Los Angeles.

Waymo’s electric Jaguar I-Pace SUVs operate as taxis, except there’s nobody in the driver’s seat. Using cameras, sensors and even microphones, it ferries riders to their destinations – if all goes according to plan – just as a human driver would.

“There is nobody behind the driver’s seat at all — in fact, often there’s nobody in the car at all, and it’s driving to pick somebody up,” says Andrew Chatham, senior director of commercialization, scale, and infrastructure at Waymo. He spoke with ABC Audio in LA for a new exhibit at the famed Petersen Automotive Museum highlighting the story of Waymo.

“So we use a variety of sensors on the car. There’s cameras, there’s radars and lidar — which is a laser range finding system. We take all that information, we look 360 degrees around us, multiple times a second, and we drive,” says Chatham.

And Waymo claims driving in one of their cars with the computers doing the work – accelerating, braking, stopping, and changing lanes – is actually safer than driving with a human behind the wheel.

“It’s very clear that it is ready for the streets — we’ve seen from statistics that it is safer than human drivers, so if you’re comfortable with those, you should be pretty comfortable with Waymo,” says Chatham. “Even more comfortable.”

But not everyone is comfortable.

“We’ve heard of these cars shutting down when they lose cell service, traffic being backed up, they don’t know how to maneuver through more, you know, winding roads. Blocking emergency vehicles. And also there’s an aspect of jobs being lost,” says Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez.

“So as far as I can tell, there’s some things where we just have to put our foot down and this is one of them,” he says.

This summer, police in Phoenix, where the company also operates, pulled over a Waymo vehicle for driving into oncoming traffic while trying to navigate around a construction area. That maneuver is why Councilmember Soto-Martinez says he doesn’t want them on his streets.

“We are elected to provide safety, to deal with transportation issues, and so many other things for our residents, that’s what we are voted for,” says Soto-Martinez.

Waymo said the incident in Phoenix happened due to “inconsistent construction signage.”

But like it or not, self-driving cars are the future, according to Rahul Jain, a professor at the University of Southern California who specializes in electrical and computer engineering and works with Google.

“This is really inevitable, it’s going to happen,” says Jain, though he adds that wide-scale adoption of self-driving technology is likely a long way off.

“Twenty years might be the right timespan, when we see this technology reduce in cost enough, and also advanced sufficiently that it will be in passenger vehicles that people can buy,” he says.

Even still, Jain says the technology is currently safe for passengers, so much so that the next step for autonomous vehicle companies could be removing the vehicle’s steering wheel.

“There’s definitely going to be some transition as this technology evolves, you know, then it will be awhile before people become comfortable, and then we can feel comfortable with the steering wheel also missing. But I don’t think we’re there yet,” says Jain.

Chatham says, in general, his company’s technology is always learning. Already, the cars know to pull over when they detect the sound of a siren or flashing emergency lights. Next, he says, Waymo is tackling how autonomous vehicles behave in inclement weather conditions.

“Sure, on the map the lane is over here, but according to how everybody else is driving and where the divots are in the snow, it looks like the lane is really over here,” says Chatham. “And that’s something that the car starts to reason about and it’s getting more intelligent with AI about exactly where we want to drive to be like a human.”

But Councilmember Soto-Martinez has another issue: driverless taxis could mean a human is out of a job.

“It’s definitely taking jobs right now. I mean, there are autonomous vehicles driving folks around with the many issues,” he says. “In my community, those jobs are often done by people who just arrived in this country. … If that’s going to be outsourced to an autonomous vehicle that is gonna cause all these safety concerns, I have big issues with that.”

Jain says history would show technology always takes jobs, and that jobs change over time.

“Eventually there is some adjustment in the labor market. People find other kinds of jobs, and start to do more interesting jobs than I guess, driving cars around,” says Jain.

Chatham says while nobody is driving the cars, plenty of people are working at Waymo.

“Waymo’s provided a lot of jobs. We’ve do use several human beings to run the service, we have people operating the depots, we have people working in desk-based jobs. I’m employed by Waymo,” says Chatham.

“And I think it’s also easy to forget that people spend a lot of their time just sitting in traffic, beholden to the steering wheel that they’re sitting behind. And they can free up that time, and make people productive. That is time back in people’s lives,” he adds.

Waymo is already looking at what their next vehicle will look like, a custom built van-like vehicle designed by a Chinese firm called Zeekr.

“The base vehicle is really built as a versatile platform. This is really a vehicle that’s built to be a high thru-put taxi service. It’s very comfortable,” says Chatham.

Listen to this story and more on ABC Audio’s new special, On The Move:

Fact-checking economic claims Trump and Harris made at debate
Fact-checking economic claims Trump and Harris made at debate
Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump and Vice President Harris’s first Presidential Debate is displayed on a TV screen in Foster City, California, United States on September 10, 2024. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(PHILADELPHIA) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met for the first time Tuesday in their first presidential debate of the 2024 election, hosted by ABC News.

The high-stakes, 90-minute debate was held at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, with Trump and Harris arguing their cases for the White House.

As the Democratic and Republican nominees debated the most pressing topics facing the nation, ABC News live fact-checked their statements on the economy for answers that were exaggerated, needed more context or were false.

HARRIS CLAIM: 16 Nobel laureates say Trump’s plan would increase inflation and land us in a recession

FACT-CHECK: Mostly true

Harris correctly describes what the Nobel laureates said about inflation during Trump’s presidency: “There is rightly a worry that Donald Trump will reignite this inflation.” But while the group describes Harris’ agenda as “vastly superior” to Trump’s, their letter doesn’t specifically predict a recession by the middle of 2025. Rather, the group wrote: “We believe that a second Trump term would have a negative impact on the U.S.’s economic standing in the world and a destabilizing effect on the U.S.’s domestic economy.”

The 16 economists are George Akerlof, Angus Deaton, Claudia Goldin, Oliver Hart, Eric S. Maskin, Daniel L. McFadden, Paul R. Milgrom, Roger B. Myerson, Edmund S. Phelps, Paul M. Romer, Alvin E. Roth, William F. Sharp, Robert J. Shiller, Christopher A. Sims, Joseph Stiglitz and Robert B. Wilson.

HARRIS CLAIM: Trump wants a “20% tax on everyday goods” that would cost families “about $4,000 more a year.”

FACT-CHECK: True, but needs context

Trump has proposed a universal “10-20%” tariff on all U.S. imports, from cars and electronics to wine, food products and many other goods. He has also proposed a 60% tariff on imports from China. Vice President Harris called the plan “Trump’s sales tax,” though the former president has not explicitly proposed such a tax. Independent economists, however, say the proposed import tariffs would unquestionably result in higher prices for American consumers across the board.

The precise financial impact on families is hard to predict and estimates vary widely — from additional annual costs per household of $1,700 to nearly $4,000, depending on the study. Trump has not called for any tax hikes for American families.

He has proposed exempting Social Security benefits and tips from taxation, as well as extending individual tax cuts enacted in 2017.

TRUMP CLAIM: Trump said, “We have inflation like very few people have ever seen before. Probably the worst in our nation’s history.”

FACT-CHECK: False, but it was very high

It’s true that early in Joe Biden’s presidency the annual inflation rate peaked at roughly 9% (June of 2022), but that’s not the highest it’s ever been. There are several examples of the inflation rate being much higher than 9% in the U.S, including in the immediate aftermath of World War II and during the oil embargo and shortages of the late ’70s and early 1980s, when the inflation rate peaked at 14.5%.

The inflation rate as of July 2024 is at 2.9% annual inflation, the lowest it has been in three years. It should also be noted that President Biden has falsely claimed that he inherited a high rate from his predecessor. In fact, inflation was at 1.4% when he took office.

*Data for this fact check was gathered from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, or St. Louis Fed

HARRIS CLAIM: Harris said, “Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression.”

FACT-CHECK: Needs context

The unemployment rate peaked at 14.8% in April 2020 when Trump was in office — that was indeed the highest level since the Great Depression, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But unemployment rapidly declined to 6.4% in January 2021 by the time Trump left office, as the economy started to rebalance. And that 6.4% unemployment rate is still better than the 10% peak during the Great Recession in October 2009.

If you eliminate pandemic statistics, the lowest unemployment rate under Trump was just slightly higher than the lowest point under Biden. Both were good: 3.5% under Trump and 3.4% under Biden at their lowest respectively, according to data provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.