Elisabeth Moss leads a rebellion in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ final season trailer
Disney/Steve Wilkie

The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to an end.

Hulu released the official trailer for the sixth and final season of the hit drama series on Wednesday.

Season 6, which stars Elisabeth Moss, premieres on April 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The first three episodes drop that night, followed by a weekly one-episode drop each week through the finale on May 27.

Moss is back as June in the new season. The trailer finds June leading a resistance against Gilead after the dystopian nation introduces a war against the revolutionaries.

“For years, we’ve been afraid of them. Now it’s time for them to be afraid of us,” Moss’ June says in the trailer.

In the sixth season, “June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character,” according to its official synopsis. “This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

The Handmaid’s Tale returns more than two years after the season 5 finale aired in November 2022.

Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles also star.

‘Anora’ star Mikey Madison talks best actress Oscars race: ‘We’ve all already won’
Neon

Mikey Madison is opening up about what her first Oscar nomination means to her.

Madison is nominated this year for best actress for her starring role in Anora, director Sean Baker‘s modern-day take on the Cinderella story. She plays the titular character, a sex worker who is thrown into a world of chaos after she marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

“It’s a Sean Baker film, and if you’re not familiar with his work, he is such a unique, singular filmmaker,” Madison told Good Morning America on Wednesday. “He has a wonderful kind of wicked, naughty sense of humor. He’s just really interested in telling stories about humanity and interesting characters and worlds. I would say just go in with an open mind.”

One person who went in with an open mind: Madison’s grandmother, whom she described as “very regal and polite.” Despite the risqué subject matter, her grandmother came out loving the film.

“But she’s my grandma. She saves all of my magazine clippings and covers. She loved the film. I think she’s seen it a few times,” Mikey said. “I was a little concerned, but she went and saw it herself and then called me and said she loved it and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God!'”

Madison said she was having a “very sweet and low-key” FaceTime with her family watching the Oscars nomination ceremony when she heard her name listed as a nominee alongside Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

“It’s not a competition. We’ve all already won. I think it’s just a celebration from here on out. It’s a celebration of film,” she said.

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET and will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

In brief: Tom Holland to star in, produce ‘The Partner’ and more
Tom Holland is going to star in and produce an adaptation of John Grisham‘s bestselling novel The Partner. Deadline first reported the news Wednesday, saying that The Imitation Game‘s Graham Moore will script the drama film for Universal. The novel follows protagonist Patrick Lanigan, a young partner at a law firm who fakes his death, leaving behind a wife and newborn daughter, to create a new life for himself …

A24 has released the trailer for season 2 of its Netflix series Mo. Series co-creator and star Mo Amer returns for the sophomore season, along with guest stars Hannibal Buress, Matt Rife, Liza Koshy, Ralph Barbosa and rapper Slim Thug, the trailer revealed on Wednesday. They join the previously announced guest cast of Simon Rex and Johanna Braddy

Daniel Craig has been awarded the London Film Critics’ Circle’s top honor. The actor will receive the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards. “This is such an immense honor and I’m incredibly grateful to the London Film Critics’ Circle,” Craig said. The awards ceremony is set to take place at The May Fair Hotel on Feb. 2 …
 

Road to the Oscars 2025: Where to watch the nominated films
It’s time to roll out the red carpet and butter the popcorn.

If you can believe it, the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. Perhaps the awards season has flown by and you’ve found yourself needing to catch up on this year’s Oscar-nominated films. With that in mind, here’s a guide to where you can watch the films nominated for best picture at the 97th annual Oscars.

A Complete Unknown, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bob Dylan biopic, will be available to watch online on Feb. 24. It’s currently available for preorder on Apple TV and Prime Video. Chalamet is nominated for best actor, while Monica Barbaro picked up a nod for best supporting actress, Edward Norton is up for best supporting actor and James Mangold received a nomination for best director.

Anora, which follows a young sex worker’s marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch, is available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. In addition to best picture, it picked up nominations for best director, best actress, best supporting actor, best original screenplay and best editing, with director Sean Baker personally up for an impressive four awards.

Brady Corbet‘s The Brutalist is still available in movie theaters, but it’s also available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. The film, which follows a Hungarian Jewish architect who flees Europe after the war to build a new life in America, is up for an impressive 10 nominations at the awards ceremony.

Conclave, which follows the behind-the-scenes workings of selecting a new pope after the previous one’s death, is available to stream on Peacock, while the Denis Villeneuve-directed Dune: Part Two is streaming on Netflix, Max and Hulu.

Emilia Pérez, which follows a Mexican drug lord who wants to undergo gender-affirming surgery, is available to stream on Netflix. It leads the pack with the most nominations of the ceremony with 13 in total, including best director, best actress and best supporting actress.

I’m Still Here, the Brazilian film starring Fernanda Torres, is available to watch in theaters and is available to preorder on Apple TV and Prime Video, while RaMell Ross‘ Nickel Boys is currently available to buy or rent on both of those platforms.

Finally, the Demi Moore-starring The Substance is available to watch on Mubi, while Jon M. Chu‘s movie-musical Wicked will begin streaming on Peacock a few weeks after the Oscars ceremony on March 21. It is currently available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

