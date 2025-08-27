Elizabeth Banks to play Karen Read in limited series Prime Video is developing
Elizabeth Banks is set to star in a limited series based on the Karen Read trial.
The upcoming show will star Banks in the lead role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Banks will also executive produce through her own Brownstone Productions.
Prime Video is developing the potential limited series, which comes from Warner Bros. Television, and The Sex Lives of College Girls showrunner and writer Justin Noble.
ABC Audio has reached out to Prime Video for comment.
The series is set to explore “society’s obsession with true crime, the allure of conspiracy, and the deepening crisis of trust in our institutions,” according to its official logline.
It will be based on the podcast Karen, which comes from Law & Crime and Wondery.
Read and her defense attorney, Alan Jackson, have signed a different deal and will develop a scripted version of her case with LBI Entertainment, the company that produced the 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon.
Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro enjoyed some tennis over the weekend.
The pair were spotted together attending day seven of the Wimbledon Championships in London on Sunday.
Garfield and Barbaro were photographed arriving at the event holding hands and wearing matching whites at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, where the tournament is held.
Garfield wore a white button-up shirt and a white sweater tied around his shoulders along with matching white slacks and brown shoes. Barbaro matched the occasion with a white dress and heels.
Inside the premises, the pair were photographed smiling, laughing, cheering and even sharing a sweet moment when Garfield leaned over to kiss Barbaro on the cheek.
Barbaro and Garfield have been spotted together at a several events and recently posed together, along with Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg, at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances Party in January.
In May, the two were also seen posing with the cast of the hit Broadway show John Proctor is the Villain. The show shared the photos on Instagram, writing, “new students at helen county high: thanks for joining us andrew garfield, monica barbaro, and bonnie milligan!!”
The two actors both had roles in noteworthy movies last year, with Garfield starring in We Live in Time alongside Florence Pugh, and Barbaro starring as Joan Baez alongside Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Barbaro was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for the role.
Olivia Munn is opening up about her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis.
The Your Friends and Neighbors star, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that her mom was diagnosed with Stage 1 HER2 breast cancer after Munn’s own breast cancer diagnosis in 2023.
“Going through cancer is really hard,” Munn wrote in a statement shared in the post. “But there’s something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking.”
In the statement, Munn wrote that she “urged my mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test” after receiving her diagnosis in 2023.
According to the Susan G. Komen foundation, the test is a tool “often used by health care providers to estimate breast cancer risk.”
Dr. Jennifer Ashton, former ABC News chief medical correspondent and a board-certified OB-GYN, said in a 2024 interview that the test “helps to provide an actual numerical risk for lifetime risk of breast cancer and breast cancer diagnosis in the next five years.”
“It is what we use in medicine to stratify a woman’s individual risk in a more precise way,” Ashton added.
Munn said that her mother scored 26.2% on the IBIS, or the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment test, and because of that score, she wanted her mom to get an MRI, which led to learning about her Stage 1 HER2 breast cancer diagnosis.
The American Cancer Society describes HER2 as a “protein that helps breast cancer cells grow quickly.”
“Breast cancer cells with higher than normal levels of HER2 are called HER2-positive,” the ACS states. “These cancers tend to grow and spread faster than breast cancers that are HER2-negative, but are much more likely to respond to treatment with drugs that target the HER2 protein.”
Munn said her mom “completed 12 rounds of chemo” after her diagnosis “and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions this fall.”
“I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only for a day to give her a little break,” she continued. “It’s no small feat to realize you can’t do it for them. To anyone out there who is taking care of someone or has made it their profession to do so, thank you. These fights can feel near impossible without you.”
Munn said the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment “saved my life and now my mom’s.”
The Tyrer-Cuzick model, or IBIS, is a type of breast cancer risk calculator. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, this calculator is one of a few options that physicians can use to calculate lifetime risk of breast cancer.
“My mom wanted me to tell you that she hopes by sharing her story it will save someone’s life,” Munn said.
“I want to say how proud I am of my mom,” she added. “She’s handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy (just days after her double mastectomy she tried to do laundry and make dinner — she’s insane).”
She thanked “the hospital nurses, patient coordinators and staff who have taken care of my mother,” as well as her mother’s primary care physician and oncologists, before thanking her own doctors as well.
Munn previously opened up about her private battle with breast cancer in a 2024 Instagram post. At the time, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 aggressive Luminal B breast cancer in April 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy 30 days later.
Since then, Munn has been open about her experience, sharing her story to urge other women to get tested and to raise awareness about the disease.
“I’m lucky,” she said in her 2024 Instagram post about her diagnosis. “We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.”
Scares once again beat out comedy at the box office this weekend. The horror thriller Weapons earned its second weekend at #1, bringing in $25 million for a total box office tally of just over $89 million in two weeks, according to Box Office Mojo.
The film, featuring Julie Garner and Josh Brolin, saw an almost 43% decrease at the box office from its debut, but it was still enough to hold off the Jamie Lee Curtis/Lindsay Lohan comedy Freakier Friday. That film landed at #2 for the second straight weekend, with $14.5 million.
This weekend’s only new wide release, the Bob Odenkirk sequel Nobody 2, earned $9.25 million to debut at #3, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounding out the top five, with earnings of $8.8 million and $7.5 million respectively.
The only other new release to land in the top 10 this weekend was the Indian-language action thriller Coolie, which brought in $2.45 million to land at #10.
Here are the top-10 films at the box office:
1. Weapons — $25 million 2. Freakier Friday — $14.5 million 3. Nobody 2 — $9.25 million 4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $8.8 million 5. The Bad Guys 2 — $7.5 million 6. Superman — $5.28 million 7. The Naked Gun — $4.8 million 8. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $2.9 million 9. F1: the Movie — $2.66 million 10. Coolie — $2.45 million
