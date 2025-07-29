Elizabeth Olsen must pick between two husbands in ‘Eternity’ trailer

A24

Elizabeth Olsen has to pick between two husbands in the official trailer for Eternity.

A24 released the new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy on Tuesday. Along with Olsen, the film stars Miles Teller and Callum Turner.

Olsen plays Joan in the film, a woman who dies and arrives to the afterlife only to find both of her dead husbands there.

“In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with (Teller) and her first love (Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

In the trailer, we see both of Joan’s husbands make attempts to woo her so that she will decide to be with them for eternity.

“We were together a week ago,” Teller’s Larry says to Joan.

“Well, a lot has happened in a week. You died, I died. I’ve just been reunited with both of my dead husbands, and I have to pick where to spend eternity,” she responds.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and John Early also star in the film, which was directed by David Freyne.

Eternity arrives in theaters this November.

In brief: Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ poster and more
The poster for Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey has been revealed. Universal Pictures released the film’s poster to its socials on Wednesday, which shows the film’s title above a sculpted head. The tagline “Defy the Gods” is written above the premiere date of July 17, 2026. “A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie,” Universal’s Instagram caption reads …

The theme for Big Brother season 27 has been announced. CBS revealed that the theme will be BIG BROTHER: A Summer of Mystery. The Big Brother house has been transformed into Hotel Mystère, where secrets can be found behind every door. New twists for the season have also been announced. The premiere will find the houseguests shocked by the arrival of a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and a mystery houseguest, whose identity remains under wraps (at least for now). Big Brother season 27 premieres on July 13 …

Amy Sedaris has joined an upcoming series centered on Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Variety reports that Sedaris has joined the cast of an upcoming Disney+ series about the animated Disney character. The show will be a hybrid of animation and live-action …

Ariana Grande to star in animated adaptation of ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’
Disney/Randy Holmes

Ariana Grande is reuniting with her Wicked director, Jon M. Chu, for the animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that Grande and Frozen star Josh Gad are on board for the film, which will feature original songs by La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

A photo posted to social media shows Grande and Gad in the recording booth, peeking out from behind their script binders.

“I love this book, I love this script, I love the beautiful world of @drseuss, I love this incredible group of creative human beings (@joshgad what a brilliant joy you are),” Grande wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am so thrilled to be a part of this one…it is [very special]! What a dream, thank you @warnerbros and of course @jonmchu.”

Grande will next be seen reprising her Oscar-nominated role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, out this November. She’ll also star in Meet the Parents 4 opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Gad is set to star in and produce Spaceballs 2, as well as reprise his role as Olaf in Disney’s Frozen 3.

Oh, the Places You’ll Go! will be released in IMAX on March 17, 2028.

Alexis Bledel narrates ‘Tuck Everlasting’ audiobook to celebrate 50th anniversary
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images

Alexis Bledel‘s involvement in the Tuck Everlasting world seems to be everlasting.

The actress will narrate a 50th anniversary audiobook of Natalie Babbitt‘s classic children’s novel, People reports. The new audiobook will be released on Sept. 2. It is available for preorder now.

Bledel starred as Winnie Foster in the 2002 film adaptation of the novel. The story follows Winnie, a young girl who discovers immortality is possible after she meets the Tuck Family, who are able to live forever because they drink from an enchanted spring.

“It has been an amazing experience to revisit this world,” Bledel said. “Tuck Everlasting holds a special place in my heart, having played Winnie Foster in the film many years ago. Narrating this beloved story for its 50th anniversary edition is a wonderful journey back into a tale that challenges us to think about what it truly means to live a meaningful life.”

The actress also said the story is a timeless piece that continues to inspire.

“I’m thrilled to bring this magical narrative to life for a new generation of listeners,” Bledel said.

Tuck Everlasting was originally released in 1975. A special 50th anniversary print edition of the novel, as well as an original graphic novel by K. Woodman-Maynard, will be published simultaneously to the audiobook’s release.

