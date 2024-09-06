Ella Bleu Travolta releases song in tribute to late mom Kelly Preston

Ella Bleu Travolta releases song in tribute to late mom Kelly Preston
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelly Preston, the late wife of John Travolta and the mother of their children, Ella Bleu, Benjamin and the late Jett, is memorialized in a new single and music video from her daughter. 

According to Ella Bleu’s reps, “Little bird” is a “deeply personal tribute” to the actress, who died of breast cancer at 57 in 2020.

Both the song and the video, which is made up of home video snippets and snapshots of Ella and her family over the years, “captures the tender bond she shared with her mother and honors the profound impact Kelly had on her life.”

The 24-year-old’s song, which is available for download on streaming platforms, is described as “a journey of finding yourself as a young person growing up in the public eye” and “a moving expression of love, loss, and remembrance.”

Quinta Brunson teases "exciting" crossover episode for 'Abbott Elementary'
Quinta Brunson teases “exciting” crossover episode for ‘Abbott Elementary’
ABC

While San Diego Comic-Con is known for showcasing projects about costumed superheroes, plenty of other creatives descend on the event to spill some tea, and Abbott Elementary‘s Emmy-winning creator, Quinta Brunson, did just that.

The multihyphenate was on hand with her co-stars for a screening of the ABC hit and panel for a 2,600-strong crowd of fans on Saturday.

It was there she teased an “interesting” upcoming crossover episode in the show’s fourth season, according to Entertainment Weekly, one she promised “will be exciting, and I think it will change television as we know it.”

While she wouldn’t spill which show Abbott will be crossing over with, Quinta later insisted in an EW video interview that it wasn’t hype. “I really feel that way. I’m not a liar. I’m standing on it,” she insisted.

Even her assembled cast members, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and Lisa Ann Walter, aren’t aware of what’s to come, Quinta says.

“They don’t know. But it’s super tight. I can’t wait until we get to do it … I’m really excited about it.”

Other than that, Brunson told the reporter, “I’m not telling you anything!”

Demi Moore felt out of place in Hollywood after headline-making appearance in 'Charlie's Angels' sequel
Demi Moore felt out of place in Hollywood after headline-making appearance in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ sequel
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

When Demi Moore appeared in 2003’s hit Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, a lot was made of a scene that saw the actress, then 40, wearing a red two-piece — but not much else, she felt.

In a chat with Michelle Yeoh in Interview magazine, Moore expressed, “There was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked. And then I found that there didn’t seem to be a place for me [in Hollywood].”

“I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother,” said Moore, now 61.

She added of her career, “It was a time that felt, not dead, but flat.”

For her part, Yeoh, who is 62, replied, “Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the … the characters that resonate with you anymore. It’s either, you are the mother or you’re old enough not to be sexy in their eyes.”

She added, “It’s like, why can’t a 45-year-old, a 50-year-old, or 60-year-old, be sexy? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won’t sit back and just take it.”

This is central to Moore’s new horror movie, The Substance: She plays an aging star who goes to extremes to recapture her youth.

“That at its core is the addiction,” she says. “For Elisabeth, the drug of experiencing being loved, adored, accepted, wanted — stopping that would have equated to a death, because her value to herself as she was had bottomed out.”

The Substance hits theaters Sept. 20.

Halle Berry says Blake Lively asked her to be in 'Deadpool' threequel, but Ryan Reynolds never called
Halle Berry says Blake Lively asked her to be in ‘Deadpool’ threequel, but Ryan Reynolds never called
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Michael Kors

(SPOILERS) Of all the Marvel movie heroes who returned in Deadpool & Wolverine, including from the original X-Men movies, Halle Berry didn’t reprise as Storm. 

However, Berry says she was asked to come back — just not by producer and star Ryan Reynolds

Berry played the weather-controlling mutant Ororo Munroe aka Storm in 2000’s X-Men, 2003’s X2, 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand and in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

She revealed to Comicbook.com that she and Reynolds’ wife — and incidentally D&W cameo player — Blake Lively ran into each other at “a Marc Jacobs fashion show” in 2023, and Lively asked, “Would you ever be in my husband’s movie as Storm?”

Berry reportedly replied, “Yeah, if he asked me.” But Berry says Ryan “never asked.”

In the many post-release interviews about the blockbuster’s cameos — both real, like Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum and Chris Evans, and rumored ones that never came to be, like Taylor Swift as the mutant Dazzler — Berry’s name hadn’t been mentioned. 

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine recently passed the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office. 

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

 

