'Ella McCay' trailer: Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis star in new James L. Brooks film

The trailer for James L. Brooks‘ latest film has arrived.

20th Century Studios released the official trailer for the upcoming film Ella McCay on Monday.

Emma Mackey and Jamie Lee Curtis star in the new comedy from the director of Broadcast News and As Good as It Gets.

Mackey plays the titular Ella McCay, an idealistic young woman who “juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them,” according to an official synopsis.

“Aunt Helen, I have a ridiculously serious problem and you’re the only one I can tell,” Mackey’s Ella says to Curtis’ Helen in the trailer.

“I’m about to add to your problems, Ella. Your father’s here,” she responds.

An all-star cast including Jack LowdenKumail NanjianiAyo EdebiriRebecca HallJulie KavnerJoey BrooksAlbert Brooks and Woody Harrelson also star in the film.

Ella McCay arrives in theaters on Dec. 12.

Ariana Grande to star in animated adaptation of 'Oh, the Places You'll Go!'
Ariana Grande is reuniting with her Wicked director, Jon M. Chu, for the animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that Grande and Frozen star Josh Gad are on board for the film, which will feature original songs by La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

A photo posted to social media shows Grande and Gad in the recording booth, peeking out from behind their script binders.

“I love this book, I love this script, I love the beautiful world of @drseuss, I love this incredible group of creative human beings (@joshgad what a brilliant joy you are),” Grande wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am so thrilled to be a part of this one…it is [very special]! What a dream, thank you @warnerbros and of course @jonmchu.”

Grande will next be seen reprising her Oscar-nominated role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, out this November. She’ll also star in Meet the Parents 4 opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Gad is set to star in and produce Spaceballs 2, as well as reprise his role as Olaf in Disney’s Frozen 3.

Oh, the Places You’ll Go! will be released in IMAX on March 17, 2028.

78th Annual Tony Awards: The winners
The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and carried live on CBS.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best musical
Maybe Happy Ending

Best play
Purpose

Best revival of a musical
Sunset Blvd.

Best revival of a play
Eureka Day

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Kara Young, Purpose

Best direction of a play
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Best direction of a musical
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Best original score
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best book of a musical
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best choreography
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best costume design of a play
Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best costume design of a musical
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Best orchestrations
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

Best scenic design of a musical
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Best scenic design of a play
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best lighting design of a musical
Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.

Best lighting design of a play
Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best sound design of a play
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best sound design of a musical
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

