‘Ella McCay’ trailer: Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis star in new James L. Brooks film

Saturday Night Live has set its return date. The long-running NBC late-night comedy sketch series will debut its 51st season on Oct. 4. The host and musical guest for the premiere have yet to be announced …
Mia Carragher volunteers as tribute. The actress has been cast as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: On Stage. “I’m really excited to play Katniss. I relate to her quite a lot,” Carragher said in a video shared to the stage production’s official Instagram. “I think she’s very fearless, but then she’s also got that nurturing quality about her.” The Hunger Games: On Stage will have its world premiere in London on Oct. 20 …
The 20-year-old 40-year-old. The 40-Year-Old Virgin is marking the 20th anniversary of its debut with a theatrical rerelease. It is coming back to 800 movie theaters across the country Aug. 22 through Aug. 28. Judd Apatow‘s directorial debut will also be available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital for the first time on Aug. 12. Additionally, Apatow’s film Trainwreck, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer, will release in theaters concurrently with The 40-Year-Old Virgin …
Ariana Grande is reuniting with her Wicked director, Jon M. Chu, for the animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic Oh, the Places You’ll Go!
Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that Grande and Frozen star Josh Gad are on board for the film, which will feature original songs by La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
A photo posted to social media shows Grande and Gad in the recording booth, peeking out from behind their script binders.
“I love this book, I love this script, I love the beautiful world of @drseuss, I love this incredible group of creative human beings (@joshgad what a brilliant joy you are),” Grande wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am so thrilled to be a part of this one…it is [very special]! What a dream, thank you @warnerbros and of course @jonmchu.”
Grande will next be seen reprising her Oscar-nominated role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, out this November. She’ll also star in Meet the Parents 4 opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.
Gad is set to star in and produce Spaceballs 2, as well as reprise his role as Olaf in Disney’s Frozen 3.
Oh, the Places You’ll Go! will be released in IMAX on March 17, 2028.