Ella Purnell on why ‘Sweetpea’ serial killer role “scared” her

Starz

Ella Purnell stars as Rhiannon Lewis in the new six-part Starz drama Sweetpea, about a young woman who transforms from meek wallflower to emboldened serial killer. Think Dexter meets female rage.

Purnell, who can also be seen in hit shows Yellowjackets and Fallout, says taking on this role in particular scared her because of its moral ambiguity.

“That was our goal with this series, was to conflict the audience, you know, make them relate to Rhiannon’s emotions and her motivations, but obviously not her actions,” she tells ABC Audio. “And that was just really interesting to me. I didn’t know if I could do it, and it really scared me.”

She was able to tap into Rhiannon’s rage — which manifests into some pretty intense kill scenes — by shaking off any inhibitions she may have had while filming.

“[I had to] not think about the cameras, not think about all my mates who are standing around on the set and just like let it out,” she says. “And it actually became quite therapeutic. And I think with all of those scenes, I didn’t practice them, I didn’t plan them, I didn’t really know what was going to come out and that was quite exciting.”

So what’s one pet peeve that would land someone on Purnell’s metaphorical “kill list”?

“One big one for me is … when people like constantly interrupt you,” she says. “We all have that one person who every time we speak, they decide to pipe up. And it’s only when we speak and they cut you off.” 

Sweetpea debuted Thursday on Starz and will air new episodes every Friday.

Joaquin Phoenix reportedly ditches movie five days before start
David Benito/FilmMagic

Joaquin Phoenix has reportedly abandoned a controversial film from director Todd Haynes just five days before the shoot was about to start in Guadalajara, Mexico.

IndieWire was first to report the news, adding that Haynes previously described the project as an “explicit” love story between two men set in the ’30s.

Some crew claim that’s what caused the mercurial actor to drop out, though Haynes insisted to the publication in 2023 that Phoenix was well aware of the content. “Joaquin was pushing me further and going, ‘No, let’s go further.’ This will be an NC-17 film,” Haynes said.

“The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin,” he said at the time. “It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship.”

Variety confirmed the exit, reporting the crew had already built sets for the film Phoenix helped develop, but days before Haynes could call action he got “cold feet.”

The trade reported in July that Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez had joined the cast.

The publication says the last-minute exit could end up costing seven figures: Phoenix’s role can’t be recast and the movie was pre-sold internationally based on his name being attached to it, as is common in Hollywood dealmaking.

Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard and more in ‘The Boroughs’, from the Duffer Bros.
The Duffer Bros. – Netflix

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have lined up some impressive names for the forthcoming sci-fi series they’re producing called The Boroughs.

Netflix has tapped Oscar winner Geena Davis and nominee Alfre Woodard; Tony-winning Spider-Man baddie Alfred Molina; The Sinner Emmy nominee Bill Pullman; and Denis O’Hare from American Horror Story and Clarke Peters for the eight-episode series.

According to the streamer, they play residents of a seemingly picturesque New Mexico retirement community who “must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time.”

The show was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, vets of the beloved Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

To the streamer’s blog, Tudum, the Duffers enthused, “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

“Heard ur foot fell off”: Colin Jost gives update following Olympics coverage injuries
Dana Edelson/NBCUniversal

Colin Jost has shared a news report/update about the foot he injured as a “surfing correspondent” for NBC during the Olympics.

He also shared texts from his friends, who evidently half-read the headlines about his situation and texted their concern. “Dude, are you OK?” began one. “Heard ur foot fell off.”

“I’m actually fine,” Colin said, “despite what Big Media conspiracies would have you believe, I wasn’t sent home from the Olympics. NBC simply looked at my foot, declared me legally a leper, and exiled me here: The Island of Malta.”

Jost scraped his foot on a coral reef, and the wound got infected. He then suffered an ear infection before leaving the Games.

He said, “Now Malta doesn’t have many Olympians competing this year. But it does have thousands of 15-year-old British kids competing to see who can black out the fastest. And somehow, they’re all winning.”

He continued, “But the real reason I’m in Malta of course is because it was the site of 10 separate bubonic plague outbreaks, so they thought I would fit right in.”

Jost said he caught NBC’s coverage of the Olympics on Peacock and still covered the surfing event’s big winners.

He also thanked the people of Tahiti for their warmth and hospitality and for “only occasionally looking at my foot and whispering ‘Chupacabra!'”

Jost said he foot is “pretty much totally fine,” but declined showing it off. As a proof “I’m still alive,” he showed off today’s paper, which read, “O.J. Simpson Found Not Guilty.”

He signed off: “I’ll see you at the next Olympics in Los Angeles, where they have me reporting from Catalina Island.”

 

