Ella Purnell recalls when she knew ‘Fallout’ was going to be a hit
Prime Video/Jojo Whilden

Ahead of the show’s 16 Emmy nominations and a renewal for season 2, Fallout star Ella Purnell found herself covered in slime and sweat — and that’s when she knew Prime Video’s video game adaptation was going to be great.

She tells Collider that the moment in question occurred when she and co-star Walton Goggins were on set, as her character Lucy and his Ghoul battled a tentacle-covered mutated aquatic creature.

“It was so tough. It was 100 degrees. Walton was sweating, because he was head-to-toe in prosthetics, and he’s wearing a shirt, a waistcoat, a jacket, and a hat. They could not have put him in more clothes if they tried,” she recalled to the website.

“It was challenging. There was slime everywhere, everyone was falling over, everyone was sweating. I was missing a shoe,” she remembers.

“And my makeup artist, Mike Harvey, he was like, ‘You know, it’s the toughest shoots that make the best shows.'”

She adds, “Even though it was so tough, and the crew was struggling, the cast was struggling, and it was very tense, we all kind of knew. And we pushed through because we knew that we were making something really cool.”

Purnell says she immersed herself in the lore of the hit video game franchise even before she zipped up Lucy’s iconic blue suit. “I’d played the games, and spent so much time researching; living, breathing, eating everything Fallout. And putting on the Vault suit for the first time, I got emotional.”

She added, “It was not lost on me how important this is, and what a special and profound opportunity I’d been given. I wanted to do it justice, and it was incredibly humbling.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paramount+ rounds out cast of ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’
Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced the full cast of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the spin-off of the hit CBS franchise. As reported, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise, respectively, as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in the series, which is currently in production in Budapest.

Foundation alumna Isla Gie plays Tali, “Tony and Ziva’s precocious 12-year-old daughter who is sick of being treated like a child.” The streamer adds, “She’s more intuitive and vigilant than the adults around her give her credit for and she’s ready to prove this to them.”

Shadow and Bone‘s Amita Suman plays Claudette, the tech whiz at Tony’s security company. “There’s no problem Claudette can’t solve or code she can’t crack,” the producers say.

Ted Lasso vet Maximilian Osinski plays Boris, a Russian expat and one of the most brilliant and illusive computer hackers in the world, while Emily in ParisNassima Benchicou plays Martine, an “elegant and cunning” former French intelligence agent.

Avengers: Endgame actor James D’Arcy plays Interpol official Henry; Coronation Street‘s Terence Maynard plays “gentle and probing” therapist Dr. Lang; and Lara Rossi from The Watch plays former U.K. Special Forces operator Sophie, who watches over Tali.

The producers tease that NCIS: Tony & Ziva “picks up after Ziva’s supposed death, when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter.” However, NCIS viewers learned Ziva wasn’t really dead and took part in one final mission for the agency, later reuniting with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

But “when Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe … and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Reynolds reveals name of 4th child with Blake Lively
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney

Ryan Reynolds shared a sweet message for his family at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City on Monday night — and revealed the name of his fourth child.

While standing onstage with his fellow cast members and director Shawn Levy at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the actor delivered a speech in which he shouted out wife Blake Lively and their four children by name.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here. Her outfit is amazing — spoiler alert!” he shared from the stage.

“I want to thank my kids — James, Inez, Betty, Olin — who are here,” he continued. “I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

The speech came after Reynolds and Lively celebrated a date night on the red carpet for the premiere, with the Gossip Girl actress wearing a Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit.

Lively’s bestie Gigi Hadid also showed up on theme in a yellow ensemble inspired by Hugh Jackman‘s character, Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lindsay Lohan talks ‘Freaky Friday 2,’ friendship with Jamie Lee Curtis
ABC News

Lindsay Lohan is “thrilled” about Freaky Friday 2.

The actress, who starred in the first film in 2003 alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, opened up to Good Morning America about the upcoming project, which was announced Monday.

“It’s going to be a really freaky Friday,” Lohan said. “Much freakier than you would expect.”

“It’s fantastic,” she added about reuniting with the cast. “We all just have so much fun and it’s so great to have that on set. You just always really want to have a good time. So it’s a lot of love, a lot of fun, a lot of laughs and it’s a great experience right now.”

When it comes to working with Curtis again, Lohan says its beautiful and that she’s blessed to have Curtis in her life.

“Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years,” Lohan said. “They always say when you have a best friend or someone that you’re really close with, if you cannot see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you’ve never separated.”

In the sequel, Curtis and Lohan will reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. Lohan added that the film will mirror her own life because her character, Anna, is also a mom.

“I do have a daughter in the movie,” Lohan said.

In her own life, Lohan said being a mom to son Luai with husband Bader Shammas brings her the most joy.

“I’m so grateful for every moment of it, just every second,” she said. “Every morning waking up and running to grab my son and just looking at him and when he looks me back in the eyes, just I’m gonna like, get emotional. It’s just the most beautiful. I’m just so grateful every day.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.