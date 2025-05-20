Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

The odds are ever in Elle Fanning‘s favor.

She has been cast as Effie Trinket in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate made the announcement in a post shared to its social media on Tuesday.

Fanning will play the younger version of the character that was originated by Elizabeth Banks in the 2012 film The Hunger Games. Banks went on to reprise the role in its following three sequels.

This upcoming film is an adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins. It will be directed by Francis Lawrence.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Effie serves as Haymitch Abernathy’s stylist for the 50th annual Hunger Games, which he ends up winning.

Lionsgate also recently announced that Molly McCann and Iona Bell will portray the characters Louella and Lou Lou in the upcoming film. They join a cast that will be led by relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch.

The rest of the previously announced cast includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang and Ralph Fiennes, who will portray the villainous President Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

In brief: Critics Choice Awards 2026 gets date and more
The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards are set to take place on Jan. 4, 2026, the Critics Choice Association has announced. It will be broadcast on E! and also stream live on USA Network. The awards ceremony will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and honor the best in movies and TV …

Two new movies are headed to Peacock for their streaming debut. Black Bag will begin streaming May 2 on the platform, while Love Hurts will drop on May 9. Steven Soderbergh directed the spy thriller Black Bag, which stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan. Ke Huy Quan stars in the action-comedy Love Hurts, while Ariana DeBose co-stars …

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in the film adaptation of the video game Split Fiction. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wicked director Jon M. Chu will direct the film about a pair of authors who become trapped in the universes they write about. It is not yet known who Sweeney will play in the film …

Retired NFL player named ‘Golden Bachelor’ for season 2
Disney/Maarten de Boer

Mel Owens, a retired NFL player and attorney, has been revealed as the new Golden Bachelor.

The hit show The Golden Bachelor has been renewed for a brand-new season on ABC and Hulu, with Owens taking on the role of leading man, Disney announced at Hulu’s inaugural Get Real House event on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Owens is a 66-year-old Detroit native from a “close-knit Midwestern family.” He attended the University of Michigan and was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams as the ninth pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.

After his playing career, Owens moved to Orange County, California, where he pursued a career in law, representing clients in sports-related injuries, according to the release.

Owens shares two sons with his first love. “While life took an unexpected turn with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage, Owens channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams,” the release states.

Now, Owens is ready to look for love again, searching for the “simple joys of companionship – sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple.”

A premiere date for the upcoming show will be announced at a later date.

Gerry Turner was announced as the first Golden Bachelor in July 2023. Turner proposed to contestant Theresa Nist on the season 1 finale of The Golden Bachelor, which aired Nov. 30, 2023. The couple later announced their divorce in April 2024.

In May 2024, Joan Vassos was revealed as the first Golden Bachelorette. Her inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette ended with the 61-year-old choosing contestant Chock Chapple.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Bondsman: Kevin Bacon hunts demons in the horror-action limited series.

Netflix
Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Watch people search for true love connections in season 3.

Devil May Cry: The animated series is based on the popular video game franchise.

Pulse: A young ER doctor is promoted to chief resident in the new series.

Hulu
Dying for Sex: Michelle Williams stars in the true story about a woman who explores her own desires after she’s diagnosed with cancer.

Movie theaters
A Minecraft Movie: Jack Black stars in the live-action adaptation of the bestselling video game of all time.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

