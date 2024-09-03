Elle MacPherson goes public with “holistic” strategy for secret cancer battle

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Supermodel Elle MacPherson has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago and underwent nontraditional treatment on her journey to remission.

Australia’s Women’s Weekly magazine excerpted the 60-year-old’s new memoir, Elle, in which she explained she underwent a lumpectomy, calling it a “shock” when she found out the growth doctors removed was cancerous.

However, while she was advised to have a mastectomy and chemotherapy, she instead took “an intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach” to her health. 

“I realised I was going to need my own truth, my belief system to support me through it,” MacPherson writes. “And that’s what I did. So, it was a wonderful exercise in being true to myself, trusting myself and trusting the nature of my body and the course of action that I had chosen.”

Incidentally, the model, entrepreneur and self-described accidental actress said she reached out to fellow Australian entertainer Olivia Newton-John, who died of cancer in 2022 after decades battling the disease. “[We] spoke a few times when I was diagnosed and also through both of our healing journeys. We did things differently, but we did share experiences with each other and how we feel and how we approach things.”

Seven years after she was diagnosed, Elle tells the magazine, “In traditional terms, they’d say I’m in clinical remission, but I would say I’m in utter wellness. And I am!”

More specifically, MacPherson says, “Truly, from every perspective, every blood test, every scan, every imaging test … but also emotionally, spiritually and mentally – not only physically. It’s not only what your blood tests say, it’s how and why you are living your life on all levels.”

Ba(b)ywatch: “Crying Grandad” David Hasselhoff shares sweet photo with 1st grandchild
Valerie Hache/AFP via Getty Images FILE

David Hasselhoff is a grandfather!

The Baywatch alum, 72, shared a photo to Instagram of him holding his newborn granddaughter, London — his first grandchild.

“A crying Grandad,” he gushed. “She’s perfect WOW [heart emoji] I am so blessed.”

Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore — Hasselhoff’s eldest daughter — shared more details about her daughter’s birth in a separate Instagram post.

Calling the newborn “our Angel baby girl,” she shared that London was born Aug. 11, “truly the best day of our lives.”

“We never knew you could be THIS happy,” Hasselhoff-Fiore — who married husband Madison Fiore in February 2023 — added.

Hasselhoff shares Hasselhoff-Fiore and daughter Hayley Hasselhoff with ex-wife Pamela Bach.

 

D23 opens: ‘Avatar 3’ title, ‘Zootopia’ sequel news, ‘Incredibles 3’ announced, and more
‘Snow White’ – Disney

Friday marked the opening of D23, the annual fan expo for The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC News. From the drop, the fan fest made headlines. 

Here are just some of Friday’s big reveals: 

  • A new trailer was revealed for Moana 2, starring the voices of Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. It opens November 27. 
     
  • The title of the third installment of the global blockbuster Avatar franchise was revealed to be Avatar: Fire and Ash. Shot alongside the smash 2022 sequel The Way of Water, it’s due in theaters December 19, 2025.
     
  • Loki season 2 veteran and Everything Everywhere All at Once Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan will lend his voice to a snake named Gary in the sequel to 2016’s billion-plus grossing Zootopia. Original cast members Ginnifer Goodwin, who was on hand at the Anaheim event, will be back as bunny cop Judy Hopps, along with her fox partner Nick Wilde, voiced again by Jason Bateman, when the movie hits theaters Nov. 26, 2025.
     
  • Disney/Pixar revealed the franchise’s original director — and Ratatouille Oscar winner — Brad Bird will be back for Incredibles 3, due in theaters in the spring of 2026. Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter return, respectively, as Bob Parr and wife Helen/aka Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl; Sarah Vowell reprises Violet, while Dash will be voiced by Huck Milner for the threequel. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise as Lucius Best/Frozone, and Bird will be back as supersuit designer Edna Mode.
     
  • Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis announced the sequel to their beloved hit Freaky Friday will be called Freakier Friday. That hits theaters in 2025.
     

  • Disney released the first trailer for the upcoming Snow White live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. It hits theaters on March 21, 2025.

     

Brandon Sklenar gets grilled by Ryan, Hugh and Ryan’s mom for being “Blake Lively’s love interest”
© 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ryan Reynolds just posted to social media a hilarious sketch in which he, his mom, Tammy, and Hugh Jackman grill Brandon Sklenar for playing Blake Lively‘s love interest in the upcoming film It Ends with Us.

Ryan is shown surprising Sklenar during a junket interview and at first acts suspicious toward him, making sure he referred to Blake as “Mrs. Reynolds” on set, before flagging a “very suggestive picture” of the co-stars together.

However, it becomes apparent Ryan is focused mainly on Sklenar’s backside in the picture, wondering if the hunky 1923 star is “smuggling pumpkins.”

Having lost his objectivity, Ryan is then shown hugging Sklenar for a prolonged period before deploying “Blake’s mother-in-law” Tammy to quiz Sklenar, “the man trying to replace my sweet little Gummi Bear, Ryan.”

The Deadpool star then reappears and reads one of the questions he wrote for her, asking Sklenar to replace his father, who passed away in 2015. A swooning Tammy’s all for it. “God, you’re gorgeous. It creeps up on you,” she admits.

In a third attempt to grill the actor, Ryan deploys Jackman, who starts out tough, asking why he thinks it’s OK “to be messing with my best buddy’s wife.”

Hugh menacingly explains that in Australia “you can’t even get into preschool unless you take a person’s life with your own bare hands. Twice.”

Sklenar diffuses the situation by praising Jackman and enthusing about his “triumph” in Les Misérables.

In the end, the attempt to confront Sklenar backfires completely, with all three singing his praises backstage and Jackman gushing, “I think we found the next Wolverine!”

It Ends with Us is in theaters Aug. 9.

