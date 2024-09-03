Ellen DeGeneres’ final stand-up special, ‘For Your Approval’, hits Netflix Sept. 24

Netflix

Netflix has revealed that comedian and former talk show giant Ellen DeGeneres‘ final stand-up special ever will hit the streamer on Sept. 24. 

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will be her second original comedy special for the streamer following 2018’s Relatable.

Ellen’s daytime talk show ended its 19-year run in 2022, following a BuzzFeed expose in 2020 that The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s behind-the-scenes environment was the opposite of its “be kind” mantra: accusations of racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation were leveled by former staffers.

Following that, supposed examples of DeGeneres being “mean” went viral.

Her fall from grace will apparently be a part of the new show, which was teased with the tagline, “This will be Ellen’s last special and yes, she’s going to talk about it.”

Netflix further teases, “Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being ‘kicked out of show business.’ From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities.”

As reported in July, DeGeneres has been talking onstage about being “canceled,” with SFGate reporting she told an audience member at a show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ to screen at the Toronto Film Festival
Lionsgate

Francis Ford Coppola‘s anticipated, mostly self-funded Megalopolis will screen as part of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. 

The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s star-packed movie, which boasts a cast featuring Adam Driver, Giancarlo EspositoJon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Dustin Hoffman and more, will play the evening of Monday, Sept. 9, at the Festival’s Roy Thomson Hall. It will also screen the following evening at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto.

Megalopolis made its festival premiere on May 16 at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on Sept. 27. 

 

Disney planning to bring ‘Frozen’ musical to Disney+ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ to the stage
Disney Theatrical Group

A stage adaptation of the animated phenomenon Frozen is coming to Disney+, and the acclaimed Hugh Jackman musical film The Greatest Showman is Broadway bound, Disney Theatrical Group announced as part of the annual fan expo D23.

The Greatest Showman starred Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, and became a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 2017. Alongside Jackman, the star-studded cast included Zac Efron as Barnum’s business partner Phillip Carlyle, and Zendaya as the talented trapeze artist Anne Wheeler.

The movie’s musical numbers, including hits like “This Is Me” and “The Greatest Show,” quickly resonated with viewers, helping the movie garner a devoted fan base and significant acclaim. The story of Barnum’s rise from humble beginnings to creating the “Greatest Show on Earth” was celebrated for its message of inclusivity, perseverance and the power of imagination.

Just as the streaming service did with the everything-winning musical Hamilton, the stage version of Frozen will be headed to Disney+ in 2025.

At D23, fans were treated to a glimpse of what’s to come, including a performance of “Let It Go” by Samantha Barks, who currently stars as Elsa in the London production.

The Frozen musical first opened in London’s West End in 2021 after a successful run on Broadway and a North American tour.

It was recorded earlier this year at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, where Barks stars alongside Laura Dawkes as Anna and Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff.

The show will play its final performance on Sept. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Would you like shows with that? Chick-fil-A reportedly looking to cook up a streaming platform
Getty Images

The popular franchise Chick-fil-A is reportedly cooking up plans for its own streaming platform. 

ABC Audio’s request for comment has yet to be answered, but Deadline says the company is investing in family-friendly programming with the intention of using it to populate its own streaming service. 

The trade notes the company has tapped Top Gear and The X Factor veteran Brian Gibson to acquire programming, including a gameshow and other unscripted programming — but scripted fare and animation are also on the table. 

But will any shows be available on Sundays?

