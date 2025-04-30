Ellen Pompeo honored with Walk of Fame star: ‘This doesn’t happen overnight’

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

At the ceremony, the Grey’s Anatomy and Good American Family actress said it had “taken me a long time to get my star on the Walk of Fame, but the truth is, I have been surrounded by stars my entire career.”

“This doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen easily,” she continued. “It takes a village. I have been so lucky to be surrounded by a lot of stars who do their thing everyday and who do it brilliantly in this town.”

She thanked her team, as well as all the “brilliant women” who have surrounded her throughout her career, including Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and Disney president Dana Walden.

Pompeo is known for her portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy, in which she’s starred in for 20 years. Over the years, Pompeo has served as an executive producer for the show. She also is a co-executive producer on Station 19, a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy.

In 2007, Pompeo’s performance as Meredith earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actress in a television series – drama.

She recently starred in the Hulu limited series Good American Family.

During Tuesday’s Walk of Fame ceremony, Pompeo was celebrated by Rhimes and Debbie Allen, who plays Dr. Catherine Fox on Grey’s Anatomy and also serves as an executive producer and director.

Also in attendance were actors Christina HendricksDash Mihok and Pompeo’s husband, Chris Ivery.

Megan Briggs/TGL/TGL via Getty Images

A biopic about Tiger Woods is in the works.

Amazon MGM is developing the film, with Barack and Michelle Obama‘s company Higher Ground in talks to produce it. Deadline first reported the news.

The film will be based on Kevin Cook‘s book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played. It will cover the rise of Woods as a child prodigy who later turned into a golf superstar. Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed the film King Richard, will helm the movie.

It is expected that the film will focus on Woods’ four major consecutive major championship wins, a feat known as the Tiger Slam. He has won 15 major championships and has 82 PGA Tour victories.

Woods’ personal life, though filled with drama, will reportedly not be depicted in the film. In 2009, several extramarital affairs he took part in came to light, which caused many companies to end their sponsorship deals with him. He was then arrested in 2017 for driving under the influence. In 2021, he survived a car accident, though he sustained leg injuries from the incident.

Along with the Obamas, Irwin Winkler, who produced Goodfellas, Rocky and Creed, is also attached to the project.

Natalie Cass/Disney

Mikayla Matthews‘ family is getting bigger.

On Thursday, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 24, announced that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Jace Terry in an exclusive interview with People.

She said that the news was a “surprise” and that she and Terry were “not planning or trying.”

“I miss my period a lot with my health issues, so for me it’s normal to sometimes be off track,” she said. “Then a month and a half went by and I was telling my friends, like, ‘Maybe I should take a test.'”

“My husband was with me when I took the test,” she said. “He never really has much of a reaction to anything, but we were both pretty in shock. Then it set in and we got really excited.”

Matthews and Terry are already parents to daughters Tommie and Haven, and son Beckham. She said she shared the news about her pregnancy with them while they were filming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives around Christmastime.

“We waited until after my first ultrasound to tell them,” she said. “We actually told them on the show, and they were so excited. They said Santa brought them a baby for Christmas. It was so sweet.”

“It’s so wild to me that we’ll be a family of six,” she added. “I feel like it’s the Mormon in me coming out.”

Looking ahead, Matthews said that she can picture herself having more kids.

“I’m surrounded by Mormon culture still and my husband’s siblings all have so many kids,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Once you hit three kids, you can have 10 kids,’ That’s kind of the mindset I have. When people ask me how many kids I want, I’m like, ‘I’ve always wanted three or four, but I could see myself having six.'”

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images, FILE

The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey is officially married.

Windey took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that she and comedian Robby Hoffman tied the knot in a low-key wedding nearly two months ago, on Jan. 11, 2025.

“Husband and wife!!” she captioned a photo slideshow of the couple’s nuptials.

Hoffman wrote in a separate post, “Ya boy off the market for life I love my wife!!!!”

In both posts, Windey and Hoffman included a video of them dancing to Chappell Roan‘s song “HOT TO GO!” as well as several loved-up snaps from their wedding.

Windey first shared that she was dating Hoffman in an appearance on The View in August 2023.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2024.

During the premiere of The Traitors season 3, Windey was asked which reality show she came from by her fellow cast members. When she answered The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, they asked her how it all went.

“Well, I’m a lesbian now,” she responded.

Windey first appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor, which starred Clayton Echard. She then co-led season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia.

Before competing on The Traitors, Windey came in second place on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars alongside her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

