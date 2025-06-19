Ellen Pompeo says she wouldn’t have stayed on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ if she wanted critical acclaim

Disney/Brian Bowen Smith

Ellen Pompeo is opening up about critical acclaim and her time on Grey’s Anatomy.

The actress known for portraying Dr. Meredith Grey on the popular medical drama series recently told The Hollywood Reporter if she wanted more critical acclaim, she wouldn’t have stayed on the show as long as she has.

“On Grey’s, you really only get an opportunity to be nominated for things in your first few seasons, and so that time had clearly passed,” Pompeo said. “I didn’t crave that kind of recognition. I craved the sort of financial and job security situation more than I did critical accolades — that’s why I stayed on the show.”

While Pompeo has not been the main focus of the series since 2022, her character still narrates the show and has appeared on a handful of episodes over the last few seasons. She also executive produces the series.

“Had I been [chasing] critical acclaim, I wouldn’t have stayed on Grey’s for so long,” Pompeo said. “So it wasn’t always the most important thing to me but now that I’m doing something new, it would definitely, probably help me in this next chapter of my story — moving on from Grey’s, doing other roles.”

Now she says it might be nice to receive award recognition at some point in her career.

“I haven’t given anybody a reason to believe that I could do anything else, so if people did recognize that I did do something else and it was worthy of even just [an Emmy] nomination, maybe I can give myself a compliment, because I’m not so good at that!” Pompeo said. “After 500 episodes of TV, I think it’s OK to want a little trophy now.”

A Beatles reunion: Ringo Starr part of voice cast of Paul McCartney’s animated film
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are going to be working together again, just not on music.

Variety has revealed the voice cast for the the 3D animated film High in the Clouds, based on McCartney’s children’s novel, and Starr is on board for the film.

Others lending their voices to the film include Celine DionLionel RichieHannah Waddingham, Idris Elba, Jimmy FallonClémence Poésy, Guardians of the Galaxy’Pom Klementieff, French actor Alain Chabat and Himesh Patel, who starred in the Beatles-themed film Yesterday.

High in the Clouds, which McCartney wrote with Philip Ardagh in 2005, follows a teenage squirrel named Wirral in his quest to overthrow an owl named Gretsch who banned music in their city of Gretschville in an attempt to be the town’s only singer. 

Toby Genkel, who directed the 2022 film The Amazing Maurice, is on board to helm the project, which will feature original songs written and composed by McCartney. In addition, Michael Giacchino, who did the music for Coco, is writing the score and Paddington 2’s Jon Croker is writing the script.

In brief: ‘Couples Therapy’ renewed for season 5 and more
More Couples Therapy is on the way. Showtime has renewed the series for a fifth season following the viewership increase for the season 4B premiere. Couples Therapy follows real-life therapy sessions between couples and Dr. Orna Guralnik. The show is available to stream on Paramount+ for subscribers who have the Showtime plan …

The cast of Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming American Love Story series has expanded. Grace Gummer, Sydney Lemmon and Alessandro Nivola have joined the cast, according to Deadline. Gummer is set to play Caroline Kennedy in the show, while Lemmon will play Lauren Bessette and Nivola will portray Calvin Klein

Hal & Harper will make its way to Mubi this fall. Deadline reports that the indie TV series starring Lili Reinhart and Mark Ruffalo will debut on the streaming service after making its premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The family-drama series consists of eight episodes and also stars its creator, Cooper Raiff

Kermit the Frog shares words of wisdom for class of 2025
ABC News

Class of 2025, Kermit the Frog has some sage advice for you all.

Everyone’s favorite frog delivered a special “Ker-mencement” address at the University of Maryland in College Park on Thursday and shared some pearls of wisdom for graduating students.

It was in some respects a full-circle moment, as the university is Muppets creator Jim Henson‘s alma mater.

“I am honored to share some words of wisdom about three things that are close to my heart: finding your people, taking the leap and making connections,” Kermit said in his speech.

“As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here’s a little advice, if you’re willing to listen to a frog,” he continued. “Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”

The beloved Muppet also revisited his own past and hearkened back to Henson’s time at the university.

“Jim and his wife, Jane [Henson], were proud students right here at UMD when the food at the [Adele H. Stamp Student Union] was good,” he joked.

At the heart of his speech, Kermit emphasized friendship, harmony and celebrating everyone’s special traits.

“The show must go on, and if you’re with your people, then you won’t have to do it alone, because life is not a solo act,” he said. “No, it’s not. It’s a big, messy, delightful ensemble piece, especially when you’re with your people.”

Kermit ended his memorable address with a “Rainbow Connection” sing-along, joined by the crowd of students.

