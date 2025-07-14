Elmo X account hacked, posts ‘antisemitic and racist messages,’ Sesame Workshop says

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Elmo’s social platform X account is now secure after it was hacked and several racist and antisemitic messages were shared, according to the producers of Sesame Street.

“Elmo’s X account was briefly compromised yesterday by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. The account has since been secured,” a spokesperson for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, said in a statement to ABC News on Monday.

The compromised posts appear to have been deleted from the X account of the beloved Muppet character, who has more than 650,000 followers on the platform.

The since-deleted posts included racial slurs and antisemitic language, as well as comments about President Donald Trump and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to The New York Times.

As of Monday, the most recent post on Elmo’s X account is from July 12 and features a photo of Elmo with Tango, another Sesame Street character.

X did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

The social media platform has faced questions about safety and hate speech on its platform since Elon Musk acquired X, formerly Twitter, in 2022.

Early into Musk’s tenure as owner, X faced an advertiser boycott over concerns about hate speech and other content on the platform.

Earlier this month, another Musk-owned company, xAI, faced scrutiny when Grok, its artificial-intelligence chatbot, began posting antisemitic messages in response to X user queries.

The messages — which Musk has said are being addressed — drew condemnation from Jewish advocacy groups and raised concerns about the AI tool.

‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ ﻿among new series ordered at Bravo
‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ ﻿among new series ordered at Bravo
Griffin Nagel/Bravo

The Bravo-verse is expanding.

The network has announced a new expansion to its programming slate, which includes new and returning series, such as a brand-new addition to its Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is the latest entry in the beloved reality franchise. Andy Cohen will executive produce the new series, which will be set along the shores of the Ocean State.

According to an official synopsis, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will expand “into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past … or each other.” No cast members have been announced for the upcoming series.

Additionally, Bravo has reimagined the series Ladies of London, and is also introducing Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition and a revival of Shahs of Sunset, which has the working title of The Valley: Persian Style.

Ladies of London, which is a documentary-soap that previously ran from 2014 to 2017, will have an entirely new cast.

All Bravo series are available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on TV. Shows The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Summer House, The Real Housewives of Miami and Southern Hospitality just delivered their most-watched seasons ever, according to the network, and will all return for new seasons.

In brief: McKenna Grace cast in ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel and more
We now have a date for the 83rd annual Golden Globes. Nikki Glaser will host the awards ceremony for a second year in a row on Jan. 11, 2026. The show will air on CBS and also stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for subscribers of that service live from the Beverly Hilton in LA. Nominations for the awards will be announced on Dec. 8 …

McKenna Grace volunteers as tribute. The actress will star in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping. Grace will play Maysilee Donner, who is one of the tributes that, along with protagonist Haymitch Abernathy, represents District 12 in the 50th annual Hunger Games. Previously announced cast members include Joseph Zada as Haymitch and Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove …

The Hamnet adaptation starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley will arrive in theaters everywhere on Dec. 12, Focus Features has announced. The studio also shared that it will come to select theaters first on Nov. 27. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao directs the film, which also stars Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn

‘Zootopia 2’ teaser trailer shows Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps solving a new case
‘Zootopia 2’ teaser trailer shows Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps solving a new case
Disney

The teaser trailer for Zootopia 2 has arrived.

Disney released the teaser trailer for the animated sequel on Tuesday, which finds Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, voiced by Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin, hanging out with a new character named Gary De’Snake. He is a mysterious pit viper voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

“Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

ABC Audio spoke with Goodwin at the 2025 Disney Upfront, where she said it was amazing to get to return to the character of Judy Hopps.

“She’s the best,” Goodwin said. “I can’t generally watch myself. I think a lot of actors are like this. Zootopia‘s one I can watch again and again, and had to, having children. And I have to say, that made it easier to slip right back in, because I was like, oh, I really get who this character is now. I’ve seen the movie a hundred times.”

Disney Animation chief and creative officer Jared Bush wrote and directed Zootopia 2. He promises a larger world for fans to explore.

“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia,” Bush said. “Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.”

Shakira returns to voice Gazelle in the sequel, while Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson join the cast.

Zootopia 2 arrives in theaters on Nov. 26.

