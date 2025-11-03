‘Eloise’ live-action film headed to Netflix, Ryan Reynolds to co-star

Ryan Reynolds attends the Los Angeles special screening of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ at The Montalban on October 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images)

She is Eloise. She is six. And she is headed to Netflix.

The streaming service has announced that a new live-action film adaptation of Kay Thompson‘s classic children’s book series Eloise is on the way.

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has co-written and will direct the upcoming film, which stars newcomer Mae Schenk as the titular young girl who lives at the Plaza Hotel. Ryan Reynolds will co-star in the film that is set to start production in London in November.

While the logline of the upcoming movie is being kept under wraps, it will be a completely original story based on Thompson’s books, which were illustrated by Hilary Knight.

“Eloise has been beloved for generations, from when she was first published in the 1950s through to today, when no family trip to New York City is complete without a stop at The Plaza,” Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation and Family Film at Netflix, said. “It’s an honor to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm — Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds — in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film.”

The independent studio MRC acquired the rights to Eloise in 2019. It will oversee production of the film in collaboration with the Thompson estate, Knight and Simon & Schuster, who published the book series. Handmade Films will work with MRC on the film’s production.

“We’ve been working with the Thompson estate and Handmade Films for a long time to bring Eloise to fans everywhere, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Effort, Amy, and Netflix to bring the cherished children’s property to audiences around the world,” MRC Film co-presidents Jonathan Golfman and Brye Adler said.

ABC announces ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return Tuesday
A photo of Jimmy Kimmel. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Jimmy Kimmel is coming back to ABC.

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” a statement from the company reads. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

ABC preempted Kimmel’s late-night talk show on Sept. 17, after comments Kimmel made regarding Charlie Kirk‘s death. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called for Kimmel’s suspension over the comments before ABC’s decision was announced.

At the time, a network spokesperson said that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be “preempted indefinitely.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Zoë Kravitz details how she ‘destroyed’ Taylor Swift’s bathroom thanks to a pet snake
Zoë Kravitz during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 12, 2025 (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz are pals, but we bet when Taylor invited Zoë and her mom, Lisa Bonet, to stay at her place, she didn’t expect it would result in the destruction of her bathroom.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Zoë explained that when people were being evacuated due to the LA wildfires in January, Taylor invited her and Bonet to stay at her home in the area, because she wasn’t there at the time. When Bonet arrived, Zoë noted that she’d brought along her pet snake, Orpheus

After two weeks there, Zoë said she was packing up to leave when her mom called her in a panic and asked her to come upstairs. It turns out the snake had disappeared into a hole next to a built-in banquette in the bathroom. Bonet grabbed the snake’s tail and tried to pull her out, but couldn’t.

“The snake is getting further and further in. … I was panicking so much,” Zoë told Seth. Finally, the house manager came to the rescue, with a crowbar.

“[He] starts having to tear apart this banquette, we’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls,” she continued. “Me and my mom are both holding the snake, completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom.” Meyers actually showed a photo of the comical scene.

Zoë told the house manager she’d pay for everything and asked him not to say anything to Taylor.

“I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey … I wanted to talk to you about something,'” said Zoë.

To which Taylor replied, “Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?”

Meyers cracked, “I feel like that snake’s gonna get at least three songs on the next album.”

HBO casts Ron Weasley’s siblings Ginny, Fred, George and Percy for ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
‘Harry Potter’ cast members Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Gracie Cochrane and Alastair Stout pose for a selfie. (HBO)

The new Weasley family is nearly complete.

HBO has announced the actors who will play four of Ron Weasley’s siblings in its upcoming Harry Potter TV series. The network made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

“The Burrow is nearly full,” HBO captioned a selfie of Ron Weasley actor Alastair Stout and his new on-screen siblings.

Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland have been cast to play twins Fred and George Weasley. Additionally, Ruari Spooner will play Percy Weasley and Gracie Cochrane is set to portray Ginny Weasley.

The second-eldest Wesley brother, Charlie, has yet to be cast. In the Harry Potter books, Charlie leaves for Romania to work with dragons after graduating Hogwarts. HBO poked fun at this in its casting announcement post.

“Charlie’s in Romania at the moment but will be joining us soon enough,” HBO wrote.

There was no word on who will portray Bill, the eldest child in the Weasley family. Domhnall Gleeson played the character in the films.

HBO shared first-look photos of Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter and Nick Frost in costume as Hagrid in July. The photos were shared the same week cameras officially started rolling on the series as it began production at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

McLaughlin leads the cast alongside Stout and Arabella Stanton, who will play Hermione Granger.

The upcoming HBO show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

