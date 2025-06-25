Emil Bove, Trump’s former lawyer-turned-DOJ official faces confirmation for judgeship

Emil Bove, Trump’s former lawyer-turned-DOJ official faces confirmation for judgeship
Angela Weiss – Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Emil Bove, President Donald Trump’s former defense attorney who took aggressive steps to enforce Trump’s political agenda at the Justice Department in the early months of his presidency, told the Senate Judiciary Committee, “I’m not anybody’s henchman” at a confirmation hearing Wednesday to consider him for a federal judgeship.

Trump last month tapped Bove, who has been helping lead the Justice Department, for a judgeship on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In his opening statement Wednesday, Bove vigorously disputed what he described as “a wildly inaccurate caricature” of himself generated by the “mainstream media” which has cast him as a “henchman” of President Trump.

“I am someone who tries to stand up for what I believe is right, I’m not afraid to make difficult decisions — I understand that some of those decisions have generated controversy,” Bove said. “I respect this process, and I’m here today to address some of your questions about those decisions, but I want to be clear about one thing up front: There is a wildly inaccurate caricature of me in the mainstream media. I’m not anybody’s henchman. I’m not an enforcer.”

The hearing comes one day after a former top DOJ career official issued an explosive whistleblower complaint accusing Bove of allegedly suggesting the Trump administration should defy judicial orders that sought to restrict their aggressive efforts to deport undocumented immigrants earlier this year.

The 27-page complaint, provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department’s top watchdog and obtained by ABC News, alleges that Bove and other top DOJ officials strategized how they could mislead courts regarding the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts and potentially ignore judges’ rulings outright.

Addressing the complaint, Bove denied the allegations outright.

“No, I have never advised the Department of Justice attorney to violate a court order,” Bove said. “Even if that account is taken at face value, the whistleblower acknowledges that he left the meeting on March 14 of this year with the understanding that, of course, the department would advise clients to abide by court orders.”

Bove also suggested the issuance of the complaint by Erez Reuveni, a longtime career official who was promoted under the first Trump Administration for his immigration legal work, was an example of the “unelected bureaucracy” seeking to thwart “the unitary executive” and “the people that elected the president.”

“What I mean by that is, throughout this complaint, there’s a suggestion that a line attorney, not even the head of the Office of immigration litigation, was in a position or considered himself to be, to bind the department’s leadership and other Cabinet officials,” Bove said. “I don’t abide that line thinking in my management style, and I’m not apologetic of that.”

Bove also rejected allegations that there was any “quid pro quo” deal with New York Mayor Eric Adams in the DOJ’s decision to drop federal corruption charges against him in exchange for his support on immigration enforcement.

“That’s simply false and it’s refuted by — refuted by the record,” Bove said.

Multiple career prosecutors resigned in protest over the move and described the arrangement as a clear ‘quid pro quo.’ A federal judge ultimately rejected the department’s request to drop the case ‘without prejudice’ — which would have left the prospect they could seek charges against Adams again if he did not continue supporting the administration. In his ruling dismissing the charges, Judge Dale Ho was deeply skeptical of the government’s motives, writing, “Everything here smacks of a bargain.”

Adams has denied the allegations and has pushed back on accusations of a quid quo pro.

Ranking Democratic Senate Judiciary member Sen. Dick Durbin, in his opening remarks at Wednesday’s hearing, said, “The former personal defense attorney of President Trump, Mr. Bove has led the effort to weaponize the Department of Justice against the president’s enemies. Having earned his stripes as a loyalist to this President, he’s been rewarded with this lifetime nomination.”

Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley cast Bove as a victim of an “intense opposition campaign” by Democrats and the media.

“I think that this committee owes this nominee a fair shake and respect at this hearing,” Grassley said. “This is hardly the first time this Congress that we’ve come into a nomination hearing against a backdrop of breathless claims that one of President Trump’s nominees is uniquely unqualified or unfit.”

Grassley argued that lawmakers should instead look to Bove’s resume as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and his time as a judicial clerk on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, prior to serving as Trump’s personal attorney.

“This high stakes worked demands sharp legal judgment and steady resolve,” Grassley said. “Day in and day out, he was in the trenches putting terrorists and drug traffickers behind bars … Put very simply, Mr. Bove checks every box — academic distinction, federal courtships, complex trial and appellate litigation, senior Justice Department leadership. His experience isn’t just sufficient, it is very exceptional.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

At least 3 dead in North Dakota after severe weather swept across region
At least 3 dead in North Dakota after severe weather swept across region

(ENDERLIN, ND) — At least three people were killed in North Dakota after severe weather swept across the region overnight, authorities said.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to rural Enderlin, North Dakota, for tornado damage at a residence at approximately 11:40 p.m. local time on Friday night.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, the Enderlin Fire Department let them know that storm chasers had located two deceased people as a result of the tornado, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“Shortly after learning of this, the Enderlin Fire Department was dispatched to another location, and a third deceased person was found as a result of the tornado,” officials said. “Deputies found extensive damage to the area and began conducting well-being checks on people with several partner agencies.”

Law enforcement, the Enderlin Fire Department, and other first responders will continue searching the area and checking on residents, the sheriff’s department said.

“The storm was still active when they responded, and was very dangerous,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner told reporters Saturday, according to ABC affiliate WDAY in Fargo, North Dakota. “And to come across the scene … people that they’re familiar with is a difficult situation.”

A long-lived destructive thunderstorm event, known as a “derecho” had slammed an area more than 300 miles long with wind gusts between 70 and up to 106 mph.

Nine tornadoes were reported with these strong thunderstorms in eastern North Dakota, and greater than baseball-sized hail was also seen from eastern Montana to northwestern Minnesota.

Heavy rain from the storm complex also produced spotty flash flooding, which prompted multiple water rescues in Fargo.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suge Knight speaks out about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking case
Suge Knight speaks out about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking case
ABC News

Through the course of three weeks of testimony in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, one man has loomed large even as he remains locked up in a prison, more than 2,500 miles away. That man is Marion “Suge” Knight, the rap impresario who was viewed by many as Combs’ chief competitor at the peak of Combs’ prominence atop the hip-hop world.

During hours of conversation with ABC News this weekend, Knight offered his reactions to the trial that has grabbed headlines and offered an often-disturbing portrait of the private life of a pop-culture icon and fashion tastemaker who could end up being sentenced to serve the rest of his life in federal prison, if convicted. Combs has pleaded not guilty and denied all wrongdoing.

Knight’s name has been mentioned in the Combs trial at least 50 times so far, with some of those references connected to the notorious Combs-Knight rivalry and others simply acknowledging that Knight once led Combs’ fierce competitor, Death Row Records. Their names are synonymous with the explosion of hip-hop, and the bad blood between the two moguls, and their record labels.

Speaking for himself in a series of phone interviews Saturday, Knight described what he saw as a toxic culture of abuse in some parts of the hip-hop industry that certainly did not start with Combs.

Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter stemming from a 2015 fatal hit-and-run not connected to Combs’ case, to which he pleaded no contest in 2018. The famed founder of Death Row Records had an extensive criminal rap sheet that added time to his current sentence because it triggered California’s three strikes law. According to law enforcement, Knight has longstanding ties to LA’s infamous Bloods street gang.

On the phone, Knight said that, if Combs is the only one held accountable for alleged violence and abuse inside the world of rap, it won’t break the cycle.

“If you’re going to make Puffy answer, make everyone answer,” Knight said, referring to those who benefited from a system of trading sexual favors for advancement, or enabled the kind of behavior of which Combs is accused.

“Change the theme of the culture of the problems in hip-hop,” Knight said, repeatedly referring to Combs by his earlier street names “Puff” and “Puffy.”

“I think it’d be a great thing to let Puffy tell his truth. Tell the real truth, and bring everybody accountable,” Knight said.

Long before federal authorities charged Combs for alleged sex-trafficking and racketeering in connection with a lifestyle of allegedly forced sex sessions called “freak-offs,” Knight claimed there had long been rumors about Combs’ sex life back to the 1990s and 2000s.

“Everybody knew that,” Knight said, but that “Puffy didn’t just pop in the industry and say ‘hey, I want to have sex with everybody,’” Knight said. “I mean, we don’t have enough time to name all the names.”

Combs’ alleged use of fear and force to get what he wanted has been a frequent theme in his criminal case, far beyond sexual favors. The prosecution of Combs hinges on the core accusation that Combs used coercion and force to get what he wanted. To make that point, prosecutors presented Combs’ former assistant, Capricorn Clark, who said she returned to work for Combs after leaving his employment because Combs allegedly made it impossible for her to work elsewhere in the music industry.

“He held all the power as it related to me,” Clark testified through sobs.

Clark told jurors she had worked for Knight before Combs – a connection that, she claimed, did not sit well with Combs.

“He told me he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and, if anything happened, he would have to kill me,” Clark testified.

On cross-examination, Combs’ defense attorney Marc Agnifilo attempted to undermine Clark’s overall portrayal of Combs — and why she would want to continue working for a man who had allegedly threatened her.

“I wanted my life back, sir,” Clark explained.

“You want to work with him again,” Agnifilo said. “I wanted to work in the music industry,” Clark replied.

In his comments to ABC News, Knight lamented how Clark had allegedly been treated.

“I feel bad for Capricorn,” Knight said, describing “a young woman who want to work hard and become successful in the world.”

“She did great things for Puffy. Anything he needed, she got it. Anything he wanted, if she didn’t have it, she made it happen,” Knight said. “A lot of people might say, well, Capricorn could have did anything else she wanted to do. She did try. If you go get a job at Universal and Puffy makes a phone call, you’re not getting that job. If you go get a job at a counter agency or in the movie business and Puff make that call, your career is over.”

Knight recalled Clark telling him she had been warned by another records executive not to “tell on Puffy,” and that she was allegedly paid for her silence, he said.

On the witness stand, Clark recalled one meeting where, she claimed, she was given such a warning.

“It wasn’t about job opportunities. They were there to tell me to leave Puff alone and that this wasn’t going to end well for me,” Clark testified. “The outcome of that meeting was that — well, no job, but it was a warning.”

In response to that testimony, Knight said “They put that woman in a situation where she didn’t have no choice but try to be cool with these people if she’s gonna be in the industry.”

Knight said Combs did not invent the hardball tactics he allegedly employed.

“Don’t get me wrong, he (Combs) did terrible things, but he just didn’t come up with those stuff and those ideas on his own,” Knight said. “I don’t feel that they should take Puffy and lock him up and throw away the key. I think he can do so much good right now, him telling the truth about the industry,” Knight said. “When you can pick and choose who to put on the fire pit, it’s not fair.”

Combs should tell “the whole truth, nothing but the truth so help him god. That way, everybody would – history won’t keep repeating itself,” Knight said. “It’s a long list of people in the industry that’s unhappy because of the things they were being put through. And that’s the sad part about it.”

Knight said he sympathizes with Combs’ position.

“I feel that people in Puffy’s life, going on his journey growing up, they failed him,” Knight said.

“Do I think he made some mistakes? I think he repeats what he’s seen. He repeats what he learnt,” Knight said.

“First thing I would tell Puffy is this – I’m not going through what he’s going through for his freak-offs. But I’ve been there sitting in those cells. And I know he feels that he don’t have a friend in the world,” Knight said. Of all those once in his glamorous orbit, “none have been to court. None of them have been a help. So I’m quite sure he’s in a lonely place right now,” Knight said.

Combs’ family has remained by his side, some even sitting in on trial proceedings; Knight noted that cannot be easy for his kids especially.

“If there’s a situation where he can do some time, but not a lot of time, go knock it out. Don’t keep torturing yourself,” Knight said. “Once he get where he going, to a real prison, he’ll be able to, you know, have a step closer to freedom.”

Knight suggested that, perhaps, Combs should plead out. (Knight himself pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to prison in 2018.) Combs declined a plea deal on the eve of trial last month.

“I think they should work out a deal with Puffy,” Knight said.

Though Combs and Knight are usually portrayed by the media and law enforcement as having been rivals, Knight said he saw it differently.

“I wouldn’t quite say we was rivals, because to say we rivals that means we had to be really really bad enemies,” Knight said.

“I do feel that he cared about the music industry. I think he do love the industry, and he did a great job with his artists, I do an incredible job with my artists,” Knight said, detailing a long history of competition as hip-hop went from being a street sound to a billion-dollar business. “I say it all the time, Puffy is known for making hit singles, like one song to go crazy. I’m known for making hit albums. Puffy can take an artist and make great music with them. I can take an artist and make them a superstar.”

The alleged grudge between Combs and Knight was a focus of early testimony in Combs’ trial. Combs’ former personal assistant, David James, said that, one night in 2008, he spotted Knight and his entourage eating at Mel’s Drive-in diner in Hollywood, and said Combs, upon hearing that, wanted to go confront Knight and the rival group.

Knight responded to that testimony this way:

“If there’s anything suggesting that I was doing anything illegal, I’m gonna say, definitely not,” Knight said chuckling. “I’m’a put it to you like this — I’m quite sure I remember some of that.”

“Anybody that know me — from 2 o’clock in the morning or 3 o’clock in the morning, to almost 6 o’clock in the morning, I’m always at Mel’s with six or seven [pretty women] enjoying myself. Until I finally was in a relationship with someone,” Knight said. “I’m a real West Coast man, and I have different stuff that I like to eat, but Mel’s was one of my places, because, Mel’s was open 24 hours, you know?”

If Combs did insist on returning to the diner to confront Knight, as James testified, Knight said perhaps it’s because “he’s got to show power.”

Of the competition between the two record-label bosses, Knight said he was told Combs would listen to Death Row music.

“I was surprised about that,” Knight said, making a reference to the late Death Row rap star Tupac Shakur. “He’d put on Death Row music, he’d put on Tupac, they’d go to the boat in the marina, the yacht, whatever it was, and get the Death Row music going again.”

“I hope he wasn’t jealous of me, ’cause if he was jealous of me, that means he was liking me too much, loving me too much,” Knight said.

“I don’t put myself in his head – or no one else’s head – because the man is on trial fighting for his life,” Knight said.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous and Kaitlyn Morris contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hundreds of flights canceled amid severe weather, flash flooding threats
Hundreds of flights canceled amid severe weather, flash flooding threats
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Severe weather and flash flooding continue to threaten much of the central and eastern U.S. on Thursday, disrupting Americans’ travel plans.

More than 900 flights were halted across the U.S. on Wednesday, with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport hit the hardest with more than 700 of those cancellations. So far on Thursday, nearly 400 flights are canceled.

On Thursday, the worst of the severe weather will focus on two areas: one is Oklahoma City to Dallas to Alexandria, Louisiana, and the second is Nashville, Tennessee, to Louisville, Kentucky, to Charleston, West Virginia, to Cleveland to Pittsburgh.

The primary threats for both areas will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Tornadoes are possible from Nashville to Pittsburgh.

The storms will begin around noon and end by Thursday night.

Flash flooding will also be a concern Thursday from Texas to New York, with the worst flooding forecast for Oklahoma and the Pittsburgh area.

On Friday, the severe weather and flash flood threats will be confined to the south-central Plains.

The severe weather will focus on Texas, where large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected.

For flash flooding, the highest threat area will stretch from Texas to Mississippi, including the cities of San Antonio; Dallas; Ada, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.