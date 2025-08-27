Emil Wakim will not return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ for season 51

Emil Wakim walks the red carpet of SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/Peacock)

Another Saturday Night Live cast member is leaving the show.

Emil Wakim will not return as part of the upcoming season 51 of the late-night sketch comedy series. The comedian joined the show ahead of season 50.

Wakim’s departure from SNL was confirmed in a post he shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

“i won’t be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there,” Wakim captioned a post filled with photos from his time working on the show.

The comedian shared that every time he scanned his ID to enter 30 Rockefeller Center, he “would think how insane it is to get to work there.”

“it was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and i will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home. thank u to lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life,” Wakim wrote.

He ended his message by saying he feels so lucky to have brought some of himself to SNL “and say things i believed in.”

“i’m excited for whatever chapter comes next. here’s to making more art without compromise,” Wakim wrote.

Former SNL cast member Chris Redd shared support for Wakim in the comment section. “Congrats! You made it to the other side!” Redd wrote.

Comedian Nikki Glaser also sent kind words Wakim’s way. “You made a mark on that show that will not be forgotten,” she commented.

This all comes after Wakim’s former SNL co-star Devon Walker announced he was leaving the show in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

“me and baby broke up,” Walker captioned his post announcing the decision.

Timothée Chalamet takes on the world of table tennis in ‘Marty Supreme’ teaser trailer
The poster for ‘Marty Supreme.’ (A24)

Timothée Chalamet is a ping-pong prodigy in the official teaser trailer for Marty Supreme.

A24 released the teaser trailer for the upcoming movie on Wednesday.

Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, “a young man with a dream no one respects,” who “goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” according to its official logline.

The trailer begins with Marty trying his best to woo a famous movie star, played by Gwyneth Paltrow. He calls her up on his hotel’s phone and says he saw her in the lobby of the building the day before.

“I’ve never talked to an actual movie star. You know, I’m something of a performer too,” Marty says to Paltrow’s character.

“Are you?” she asks.

The trailer also shows Marty pursuing his table tennis career and attempting to become the best in the business.

“I have a purpose. And if you think that’s some sort of blessing, it’s not. It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through,” Marty says.

Josh Safdie directed the film from a script he wrote with Ronald Bronstein.

The cast is also made up of those making their feature film acting debut. Tyler, The Creator co-stars in the film and is billed as Tyler Okonma, while Shark Tank‘s Mr. Wonderful also appears in the film, credited as Kevin O’Leary.

Odessa A’zionAbel Ferrara and Fran Drescher also star in the upcoming movie.

Marty Supreme arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.

‘Clueless’ to celebrate 30th anniversary with theatrical rerelease
Paramount Pictures

Thirty years of Clueless? That’s totally buggin’!

Paramount Pictures has announced a global celebration for the 30th anniversary of the iconic ’90s comedy film Clueless.

The Amy Heckerling-directed movie was first released on July 19, 1995, and continues to have a strong fan base as the years go by. Because of this, Paramount Pictures has announced a slew of celebrations for the anniversary it’s dubbing Summer of Clueless, which includes a theatrical rerelease.

Clueless will return to the big screen nationwide in the U.S. on June 29 and June 30. Additionally, the film will head back to theaters in Ireland and the U.K. on June 27.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will also host an anniversary screening of the film on June 7 as part of its limited series Teen Movie Madness! A star-studded panel of guests will participate in a conversation after the screening, including Heckerling, stars Alicia Silverstone, Elisa Donovan and Breckin Meyer, costume designer Mona May and casting director Marcia Ross.

The legacy of Clueless will also be acknowledged by the city where the film is set. Sharona Nazarian, the mayor of Beverly Hills, California, is declaring July 19 to be Clueless Day. The celebration will feature a street festival with themed photo ops, a costume contest, food trucks and more.

“While many iconic films have been set in our city, CLUELESS stands out, not just as a defining film of the 1990s, but as a cultural touchstone that continues to resonate with new generations,” Nazarian said in a statement. “Its legacy endures because it’s both stylish and sincere, and because it’s rooted right here in Beverly Hills.”

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stars pay tribute to co-star Rick Hurst, who has died at 79
CBS via Getty Images

Dukes of Hazzard stars John Schneider and Tom Wopat have responded to reports that their former co-star Rick Hurst has passed away at the age of 79. Hurst played Cletus Hogg on the popular series.

Schneider wrote on Facebook, “You were [a] remarkable force for humanity, sanity and comedy my friend. Heaven is a safer and more organized place with you in it.”

He added, “We’ll keep the race going and people laughing until we meet again!”

Wopat called Hurst a “true friend, a fine actor and an all around good guy” in his tribute on Instagram.

“He was handed the unenviable task of replacing Sonny Shroyer as Sheriff Rosco’s sidekick,” Wopat continued. “He did an amazing job of accomplishing this with panache and characteristic humility. Rick will be deeply missed.”

Hurst’s death was first announced by Dukes of Hazzard co-star Ben Jones. He shared the news on the Facebook page of his Dukes of Hazzard museum, Cooter’s Place, named after his character.

“It doesn’t seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon,” Jones wrote on Thursday. “When something so unexpected happens, it is ‘harder to process’, as the current expression goes.”

He added, “We have always thought of our Cooter’s friends as ‘Hazzard Nation’, Well, Hazzard Nation is sure going to miss Rick Hurst down here around ‘Cooters’, but his presence will always be near us. Rest in Peace, old friend!”

Dukes of Hazzard, which ran on CBS from 1979 to 1985, followed cousins Bo and Luke Duke, played by Schneider and Wopat, respectively, who live in rural Georgia and drive a customized 1969 Dodge Charger nicknamed the General Lee. Hurst’s character, Cletus, was a deputy and the cousin of the town’s corrupt county commissioner Boss Hogg, played by Sorrell Booke.

