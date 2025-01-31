‘Emilia Pérez’ actress Karla Sofía Gascón apologizes for past offensive social media posts

Karla Sofía Gascón is apologizing for offensive social media posts.

The Spanish actress, who is nominated for the best actress Oscar for her work in Emilia Pérez, said she is “deeply sorry” for the posts, which contain Islamophobic, racist and otherwise offensive remarks on a wide range of topics.

“As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain,” she said in a statement, obtained by Variety. “All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Good Morning America has reached out to Gascón’s representatives and Netflix, where Emilia Pérez is streaming, for comment and has not yet received a response.

Screenshots published on social platform X from writer Sarah Hagi on Jan. 30 show tweets from Gascón spanning several years and written in her native Spanish, making offensive comments about Islam, calling the religion “INCOMPATIBLE with Western values” and “a hotbed of infection for humanity,” among other insults.

In other resurfaced posts, Gascón took aim at a variety of other topics, including the Oscar’s diversity, China’s involvement in the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 death of George Floyd.

In posts about Floyd, Gascón denigrated him and said Floyd was someone “very few people ever cared about.” Posting about the 2021 Oscars, Gascón likened it to “an Afro-Korean festival” and called it “an ugly, ugly gala.”

Gascón’s X account has since been deactivated.

Gascón, a first-time Oscar nominee, is the first openly trans actor to score an Oscar nomination in the acting field.

In total, Emilia Pérez is nominated for 13 Oscars this year, including best picture, the most of any other film.

Disney shares official trailer for ‘Snow White’ live-action adaptation
The official trailer for Disney’s Snow White live-action adaptation is here.

West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler stars as the titular Disney Princess opposite Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot‘s Evil Queen.

“This was my father’s kingdom. A place of fairness. But the queen changed everything,” Zegler’s Snow White says in the trailer before telling the Evil Queen that “the people need some kindness.”

“You know, I really don’t remember you being this … opinionated,” Gadot’s Evil Queen retorts.

Snow White is informed that her life is in danger from the queen’s quest to be “the fairest of them all” and that she must flee into the woods.

“My parents always said this forest was a magical place,” Snow White says as woodland creatures lead her to a picturesque cottage where Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy and Sneezy reside.

Snow White’s new friends tell her she is safe with them, but eventually she tells them she needs their help to save the kingdom.

The trailer, which gives a look at Zegler singing the power ballad “Waiting on a Wish,” a new song for the film, ends with the Evil Queen — now in disguise as an old woman — offering Snow White the fateful poisoned apple.

A teaser trailer for the film, which is directed by Marc Webb from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, featuring original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, debuted at D23 in August.

Snow White, a musical reimagining of Disney’s classic 1937 film, releases in theaters on March 21, 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

In brief: ‘XO, Kitty’ gets season 2 premiere date, and more
Netflix has announced Jan. 16 as the premiere date for season 2 of its To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff, XO, Kitty. The new season, filmed in Seoul, South Korea, “will follow Kitty — played by Anna Cathcart — as she returns to high school for a new semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS),” according to the streaming service. Season 2 will also introduce three new characters: Stella, Praveena and Jin — played respectively by Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin and Joshua Lee

Starz has revealed Jan. 17 as the premiere date for its steamy, seductive thriller The Couple Next Door, along with a teaser trailer. The series follows a couple, played by The Illusionist‘s Eleanor Tomlinson and How to Get Away with Murder‘s Alfred Enoch, who move into the upscale neighborhood and strike up a friendship with the couple next door, portrayed by Outlander‘s Sam Heughan and Pennyworth‘s Jessica De Gouw, per Starz. The two couples grow increasingly close to each other and become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever. The Couple Next Door will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms …

The Social Network‘s Jesse Eisenberg has lined up his next film, an untitled musical comedy starring The Room Next Door‘s Julianne Moore and The HoldoversPaul Giamatti, according to Deadline. The feature, directed by Eisenberg from his own script, “follows a shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a local production of an original musical. Under the spell of the strong-willed and enigmatic director, she loses herself in the role and the high-stakes world of this community theater production,” per the outlet …

Disney+ has greenlit a second season of the Korean sci-fi fantasy series Moving, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the popular webtoon created by Kang Full, Moving centers on three teenagers with genetic superhuman abilities and their parents who protect them from a group of South Korean spies. The series features some of the biggest names in Korean film and television, including Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo and Zo In-sung. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

In brief: Kristen Bell to host 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards and more
The Apple TV+ series Silo has been renewed for a third and fourth season, the streamer announced on Monday. Season 4 will also be the series’ last, bringing the Rebecca Ferguson-starring sci-fi series to its conclusion. The second season of the show is currently airing and will drop its final episode on Jan. 17, 2025. Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn and Harriet Walker also star in the show’s second season, which releases new episodes every Friday …

We’re getting even more episodes of A Man on the Inside. The Netflix comedy series, which stars Ted Danson as a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he becomes a mole in a secret investigation, has been renewed for season 2. The new season is set to premiere in 2025. From creator Mike Schur, the show is based on 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary feature The Mole Agent

Kristen Bell is returning to host the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This marks her second time hosting the ceremony, which will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23. She will host the 31st annual edition of the event, which is returning to a host format after going host-less since Megan Mullally last took on the gig in 2019 …

