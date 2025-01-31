‘Emilia Pérez’ actress Karla Sofía Gascón apologizes for past offensive social media posts

Page 114/Why Not Productions/Pathé Films/France 2 Cinéma

Karla Sofía Gascón is apologizing for offensive social media posts.

The Spanish actress, who is nominated for the best actress Oscar for her work in Emilia Pérez, said she is “deeply sorry” for the posts, which contain Islamophobic, racist and otherwise offensive remarks on a wide range of topics.

“As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain,” she said in a statement, obtained by Variety. “All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Good Morning America has reached out to Gascón’s representatives and Netflix, where Emilia Pérez is streaming, for comment and has not yet received a response.

Screenshots published on social platform X from writer Sarah Hagi on Jan. 30 show tweets from Gascón spanning several years and written in her native Spanish, making offensive comments about Islam, calling the religion “INCOMPATIBLE with Western values” and “a hotbed of infection for humanity,” among other insults.

In other resurfaced posts, Gascón took aim at a variety of other topics, including the Oscar’s diversity, China’s involvement in the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 death of George Floyd.

In posts about Floyd, Gascón denigrated him and said Floyd was someone “very few people ever cared about.” Posting about the 2021 Oscars, Gascón likened it to “an Afro-Korean festival” and called it “an ugly, ugly gala.”

Gascón’s X account has since been deactivated.

Gascón, a first-time Oscar nominee, is the first openly trans actor to score an Oscar nomination in the acting field.

In total, Emilia Pérez is nominated for 13 Oscars this year, including best picture, the most of any other film.

