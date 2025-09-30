Emily Bader, Tom Blyth star in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ teaser trailer

Netflix released the teaser trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy film on Tuesday. Emily Bader and TomBlyth star in the new movie, which is based on the bestselling book by Emily Henry.
“Every summer for nearly a decade, free-spirited Poppy and buttoned-up Alex embark on a travel adventure, but after years of not speaking, one fateful trip brings them back together to confront their unspoken feelings for one another,” the film’s official synopsis reads.
The teaser shows snippets of Poppy and Alex exploring new destinations and finding their close friendship possibly shifting into something more. In fact, a person they meet on vacation asks them if they are in a relationship.
“Oh no, we’re just friends,” Poppy and Alex say simultaneously, with Poppy adding: “Platonic travel companions.”
Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, AliceLee, Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon also star in the new film. Hearts Beat Loud director Brett Haley helmed the movie from a script by Yulin Kuang.
People We Meet on Vacation arrives to Netflix on Jan. 9, 2026.
Actor Derek Dixon spoke out Tuesday in his first television interview since filing a lawsuit against Tyler Perry, accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.
Dixon sat down with ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis to discuss his allegedly complicated history with the media mogul, saying he did not “want to stay silent about it anymore.”
Dixon says he met Perry at a studio opening party in 2019 while he was working at an events company. According to Dixon, Perry asked him if he was an actor, gave him his number and said “we’ll talk about this.”
In early 2020, Dixon landed the role of Dale in Perry’s BET series The Oval. According to the civil complaint, when Dixon was working on the show, Perry began sending text messages to him, with some being sexual in nature.
“One of them says, ‘What’s it going to take for you to have guiltless sex? Have y’all found that in therapy yet? I would hope that you would let someone hold and make love to you,'” Dixon said.
Dixon claims that in January 2020 Perry’s physical behavior started resembling the tone of his text messages, with Dixon saying one alleged incident occurred when he was having drinks at the mogul’s guest house.
Instead of driving home that night, Dixon said Perry told him to stay in the guest quarters, where he allegedly climbed into Dixon’s bed and started rubbing his leg, causing Dixon to jump out of the bed.
“I thought after that instance, it was pretty clear that I was not interested in that type of a relationship,” Dixon told ABC News.
Then, at the end of the second season of The Oval, Dixon’s character was shot four times in the chest, which he said made him realize “if I don’t make him happy, I could stay dead on the show.”
The actor said he ended communication with Perry in the spring of 2024 and decided to leave The Oval in September 2024. He also said Losing It, a show he had been writing that the mogul owns the rights to, was never developed beyond the pilot.
Then in January, Dixon filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency responsible for protecting workers from discrimination.
Dixon said he came up with the amount of $260 million in damages for his subsequent lawsuit for two reasons: “Part of that number is my lost job, my lost income, the loss of a show. The other part of that is a deterrent for how do you stop a billionaire who won’t stop themselves from doing this.”
Dixon said he hopes Perry takes “accountability for what happened” and learns to “not treat your employees this way and to never use someone’s dream to coerce them into a relationship that’s not professional.”
When asked about justice, Dixon said it would look like he “made a change and that something like this won’t happen to another actor that works for him or another actor in the industry.”
It looks like Ike Barinholtz will take on the role of Elon Musk.
The actor is in negotiations to star as the businessman and former senior adviser to the president of the United States in Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film Artificial, ABC Audio has learned.
If cast, Barinholtz would join the previously announced Andrew Garfield, Anora breakout Yura Borisov and Cooper Koch in the movie.
While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it is described as a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.
Simon Rich wrote the film’s script. He will also produce along with David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford and Jennifer Fox.
Artificial marks the third collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios. He directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as the upcoming movie After the Hunt, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 10.
After the Hunt follows a college professor at a crossroads and will star Garfield, Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri. It will also serve as the opening night film at the 63rd New York Film Festival on Sept. 26.
(SPOILER ALERT) Fans were left reeling after the jaw-dropping twists in The Buccaneers season 2 finale.
Among them was the reveal that Nan (Kristine Frøseth) is pregnant with her estranged husband Theo’s (GuyRemmers) child. By the end of the season, it seems as though neither Theo nor Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) are romantic options for Nan anymore, so she runs away with plans to raise the child by herself.
Frøseth told ABC Audio she’s excited about this new development for Nan.
“I’m really glad that Nan leaves, and I think it’d be really exciting to see how she’s going to raise her child, how she is going to hopefully maybe do that by herself,” Frøseth said. “It was never about the men, and it became that because of all these crazy circumstances.”
Theo does not know Nan is pregnant. If he did, does Remmers think it would change how he feels about Nan?
“I would think so. I think it would rock his world, you know?” Remmers said. “There are a lot of things that are on the horizon for Theo that I think are gonna completely turn his world upside down.”
Additionally, Theo abdicated his title as the Duke of Tintagel so he can divorce Nan and eventually marry her best friend, Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag). Ibrag said while Lizzy finally has love, “it didn’t exactly end with her in her ideal situation.”
“Lizzy’s still not at peace because now she’s hurt and betrayed her friend,” Ibrag said. “It’s a bittersweet thing. So, I think there is still a lot that needs to be resolved with that as well.”
All episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.