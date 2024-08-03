Emily Bader, Tom Blyth to star in film adaptation of Emily Henry’s ‘People We Meet On Vacation’

Amanda Edwards/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The two main stars of the highly anticipated film adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry have been revealed.

On Friday, Netflix announced that My Lady Jane actress Emily Bader and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor Tom Blyth will play Poppy and Alex, the two main characters of Henry’s beloved romance novel.

The book follows Poppy and Alex, two best friends who live apart but reunite each summer for a weeklong vacation, “until two years ago, when they ruined everything,” a synopsis for the novel reads.

When Poppy finds herself “stuck in a rut,” she “decides to convince her best friend to take one more vacation together — lay everything on the table, make it all right,” the synopsis continues.

Henry shared in her newsletter why Bader and Blyth were the perfect Poppy and Alex.

“They are PERFECT,” she wrote. “He’s so stoic, repressed, quietly repressed, quietly hilarious. She’s an irresistible rascal with a secret softness.”

Henry added that after seeing Blyth and Bader’s chemistry read, she used the word “irresistible” to describe “the magic of them together.”

“I wish I could just show you now but the good news is, we are MOVING so you will get to fall in love with them very soon,” she told her fans. “I hope you are even a fraction as excited as I am right now for this film. I know how terrifying it is to loosen our grips on this story enough to let new people into the mix.”

Netflix also shared a video on Instagram of the moment Bader found out over Zoom that she was cast as Poppy.

“Are you kidding?!” Bader says in the video. “I’m gonna cry!”

A release date for the upcoming film has not yet been announced.

An AI assistant goes psycho in trailer to Blumhouse’s ‘Afraid’
©2024 CTMG. All Rights Reserved/Photo: Glen Wilson

In the blockbuster M3GAN, the horror experts at Blumhouse warned of the someday-dangers of letting an artificially intelligent being into your life. 

But the trailer to Sony Pictures’ upcoming Blumhouse collabo, the thriller Afraid, shows AI doesn’t have to be in the form of a killer doll to be dangerous. 

In the movie from director Chris Weitz, John Cho and Katherine Waterston play parents who agree to take part in a pilot program to help test out an all-encompassing home assistant called AIA [EYE-ah]. 

While the assistant with the cheerful voice starts out helpful enough — paying bills and making a food plan for the kids — things go off the rails quickly. The system makes the family’s eldest daughter the target of revenge porn, and freaks out the youngest kid in the house with videos of violence and destruction — before revealing its true form to him, a shock the studios are apparently saving for the big screen. 

The movie hits theaters Aug. 30.

Jane Fonda, Colin Farrell and more chosen for 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame class
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Gisela Schober/Getty Images

The stars chosen to be part of the 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame class have been announced.

Over 30 new celebrities have been chosen to be added to the Walk of Fame, including actors like Jane Fonda, Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell.

Those three have been selected in the motion picture category, along with John Carpenter, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Nia Long, Lisa Lu, Glynn Turman and Toni Vaz.

Over in the TV category, everyone’s favorite science guy Bill Nye is being honored, along with Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, and Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who will have a double ceremony together.

These honorees will have up to two years to set a date for their ceremonies.

“Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields,” Peter Roth, chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, said. “The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!”

Just when you thought it was safe to go in the water: Lego unveils a ‘Jaws’ set
Lego

On a most appropriate day, the Fourth of July — the holiday around which the classic film is set — Lego announced its brick tribute to Steven Spielberg‘s classic Jaws

To promote the 1,497-piece Lego set, the company has also dropped Jaws…in a Jiffy, a Lego animated version of the Oscar-winning film that made an entire generation afraid to go swimming. 

The film wordlessly translates the movie’s plot in around 90 seconds: There’s a killer shark in the waters of Amity Island, and while the town’s mayor downplays the threat so as not to scare off the tourists, the town’s sheriff, Martin Brody, scientist Matt Hooper and salty sea captain Sam Quint — played respectively by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw — go on the hunt.

The set features minifigure versions of all three characters, and of course the finned killer, as well as Quint’s boat, The Orca. The play set also comes with a tile featuring the famous quote about the vessel: “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

