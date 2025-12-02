Emily Bader, Tom Blyth travel the world in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ new trailer

Tom Blyth and Emily Bader in ‘People We Meet on Vacation.’ (Netflix)

Poppy and Alex have their passports ready in the new People We Meet on Vacation trailer.

Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy film on Tuesday. It’s based on the popular book by Emily Henry, who serves as an executive producer on the movie.

Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star as the unlikely besties who spend their summers traveling together.

“Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together,” according to the film’s logline. “The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?”

The trailer shows a montage of Poppy and Alex going on an initial vacation together. Before going to bed one night, Blyth’s Alex proposes an idea.

“How about every summer, wherever we are, we meet somewhere in the world for a trip?” he asks.

“Deal,” Bader’s Poppy says in response.

Hearts Beat Loud director Brett Haley helmed the film from a script by Yulin Kuang and Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer, Jameela Jamil, Tommy Do, Lukas Gage, Alice Lee, Molly Shannon and Alan Ruck also star in the upcoming film.

People We Meet on Vacation flies on to Netflix on Jan. 9, 2026.

Abracadabra, insecurity! Justice Smith talks approach to twisty ‘Now You See Me’ ﻿character
Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Justice Smith as Charlie, and Ariana Greenblatt as June in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.’ (Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Justice Smith plays one of the new, up-and-coming magicians in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, and without giving too much away, his character, Charlie, is certainly more than what meets the eye.

“[Director] Ruben [Fleischer] and I talked a lot about the specific nuances of Charlie’s front-facing personality,” Smith tells ABC Audio.

Smith describes Charlie as “the ultimate magic nerd” who “has such a reverence” for the Now You See Me franchise’s original characters, the Four Horsemen, played by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher. Mostly, though, he “shies away from the spotlight” while he works behind the scenes for the benefit of the other members of his troupe, played by Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt.

“It was important for me to try and slip in as much insecurity as I could into Charlie,” Smith laughs. “Like, making sure I apologized in, like, every scene I could, or I freaked out … every time I met one of [the Horsemen].”

“Sorry” might be the word Smith says the most as Charlie in the film, much of which was off-script.

“All the fanboy moments I improvised, all the ‘sorries’ I improvised,” Smith says. “Except for the one in the scene with Isla. I think that was scripted.” 

﻿Now You See Me: Now You Don’t﻿, the third film in the franchise, is in theaters now. It opened at #1 at the box office.

