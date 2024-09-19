Emily Blunt reflects on ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, ‘A Quiet Place’

Emily Blunt is looking back on some of the biggest roles of her career.

The actress, who was nominated earlier this year for her first Academy Award for her performance in the 2023 blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer, sat down with Good Morning America to chat about the beloved The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and the scary A Quiet Place (2018).

Reflecting on her first day of shooting The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt called it a “nerve-racking” experience because “it was my first big movie and I didn’t know what to expect.”

“I remember how kind Annie Hathaway was to me,” she recalled of her co-star, Anne Hathaway.

“And David Frankel, the director, created such a fun environment,” she added. “You could improv, you could chuck in a thing you wanted in there, and there were no mistakes.”

One thing she said stuck out to her about her first day on set was how she “fell practically on Meryl Streep” during a scene that required her to run down a corridor in high heels, which she admitted she is “not very good at walking in.”

“I just fell over, clipboard and all, just clattering to the floor,” she said, recalling how her co-star didn’t break character.

Fast-forward 12 years later and Blunt found herself diving into a new genre — horror — by starring alongside husband John Krasinski in A Quiet Place, which Krasinski also directed.

She quickly learned “how tiring it is to be constantly hyperventilating and terrified.” But Blunt said watching Krasinski direct his first film showed her a new side of him.

“You kind of see that your partner kind of has a superpower you didn’t know they had,” she gushed. “It was really extraordinary to build that together.”

Gena Rowlands, Oscar-nominated ‘Gloria’ and ‘The Notebook’ actress, dies at 94
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Gena Rowlands, the award-winning actress known for her acclaimed roles in A Woman Under the Influence, Gloria and The Notebook, has died. She was 94.

Rowlands’ son, film director Nick Cassavetes, revealed in June 2024 that his mother had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for five years.

Her death was confirmed by The Associated Press.

A four-time Emmy winner and two-time GoldenGlobe winner, as well as the recipient of an Honorary Academy Award, Rowlands’ career in theater, film and television spanned nearly seven decades. She was perhaps best known for her film collaborations with her husband, the late actor and director John Cassavetes, and received two Oscar nominations for her starring roles in his films A Woman Under the Influence and Gloria.

Born Virginia Cathryn Rowlands in Cambria, Wisconsin, she made her Broadway debut in The Seven Year Itch in 1953.  Rowlands met John Cassavetes when they were both students at the American Academy for Dramatic Arts and they were married in 1954. She spent the next six years working in TV, including opposite Cassavetes in the detective series Johnny Staccato, in which he starred.  She also appeared in hit series like Bonanza, The Virginian, 77 Sunset Strip and Peyton Place.

Rowlands made her film debut in 1958 in The High Cost of Living.  In 1963, she starred in her first movie directed by John Cassavetes: A Child Is Waiting. The couple would make nine more films over the next 10 years, including the Oscar-nominated 1968 drama Faces.

One of Rowlands’ most acclaimed roles was in the 1974 drama A Woman Under the Influence, which Cassavetes both wrote and directed as a showcase for her. The film, about the mental and emotional unraveling of a middle-aged, blue-collar housewife, earned Rowlands a best actress Golden Globe win and Academy Award nomination.

She received a second best actress Oscar nod for her 1980 title role in the crime thriller Gloria, also written and directed by Cassavetes, playing a woman who protects the young son of a mob bookkeeper by going on the run with him and an incriminating ledger of mob accounts.

Rowlands continued to work steadily in TV and movies, but arguably, her best-known, and most beloved, later big-screen role was in the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook, directed by Nick Cassavetes. Rowlands portrayed the elderly version of Rachel McAdams‘ character, opposite James Garner as her husband, who was played as a younger man by Ryan Gosling.

Nick Cassavetes directed his mother in three other films – Unhook the Stars, She’s So Lovely and Yellow – while Rowlands’ daughter, Zoe, directed her in 2007’s Broken English.

Later in her career, Rowlands appeared on hit TV shows including Monk and NCIS. Her last credited acting role was in 2014’s Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks.

In addition to Nick and Zoe, Rowlands is survived by her and Cassavetes’ other daughter, Alexandra. Both daughters are actor/directors.

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan popping up Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse at Vegas’ Wynn Casino
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan has spun his Yellowstone universe into a library of shows — and also a cottage industry with his Four Sixes Ranch brand, which is about to spawn a pop-up restaurant.

The Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse will set up shop at Wynn Las Vegas beginning in September.

Brian Gullbrants, Wynn Resorts COO, touts a “one-of-a-kind experience,” adding, “This distinctive, limited-time pop-up puts an emphasis on Western authenticity paired with an unforgettable dinner and cocktail menu.”

Chef David Middleton “will focus on prime steaks and cuts from Four Sixes Ranch and American classic cocktails and decadent desserts,” according to the ad copy. “The curated menu mirrors that of a boutique steakhouse and places emphasis on ingredients local to Texas.”

Menu highlights will include “a showstopping Caviar Tower, served with potato tots, kettle chips, brioche toast, country fried chicken tenders, chive crema, deviled quail eggs, lemon zest, parsley and bacon bits,” as well as dishes showcasing the beef from Sheridan’s 260,000-acre Northern Texas ranch.

The restaurant’s beverage program will boast signature cocktails, including the Campfire Old Fashioned, “smoked tableside on a whiskey barrel stove,” among others.

Sheridan enthuses, “The passions in my life are telling stories and food and with each plate served at Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, Chef David and I get to do both.”

Reservations will be open to the public beginning Aug. 26; first seatings will be Sept. 16.

 

Victoria Beckham follows husband David with her own Netflix docuseries
StillMoving.Net for Netflix

After the docuseries about the life of David Beckham became a hit for Netflix, Variety says the streaming service is serving up a show about his better half. 

Victoria Beckham appeared in the previous series, called Beckham, and made headlines — and memes — for a scene where her former soccer star hubby forced her to admit she wasn’t working class as claimed, and was in fact driven to school in a Rolls-Royce in her youth.

Beckham’s missus will take center stage in the as-yet-untitled series he’s co-producing, which promises appearances by her family and friends.

An official synopsis reads, “Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire — and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all.”

