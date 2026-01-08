Emily Henry books ‘Funny Story,’ ‘Happy Place’ to become Netflix movies

Emily Henry attends the ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Jan. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Emily Henry is sticking with Netflix when it comes to the adaptations of her books.

One day before the film based on Henry’s beloved book People We Meet on Vacation arrives on Netflix, the streamer has announced it will develop her books Funny Story and Happy Place into movies.

While the announcement of Funny Story is new, the already-in-the-works adaptation of Happy Place is shifting from a TV series into a film.

Henry is set to write the screenplays for both upcoming adaptations of her works, neither of which has announced any cast members.

“I genuinely couldn’t be more excited to work on the adaptations of Happy Place and Funny Story with Netflix,” Henry said to Netflix’s Tudum. “The entire team there has been so passionate about, dedicated to, and supportive of People We Meet on Vacation from the jump, and getting to do it all over again — this time writing the scripts myself — has been a thrill. I feel so lucky to have found this home for these films, among people who believe deeply in the necessity and power of this kind of story.”

The plot of Happy Place follows a former couple who pretend to still be in a relationship while on one last vacation with their close friends. 

Funny Story “is a shimmering, joyful tale about a pair of opposites with the wrong thing in common,” according to its official logline. It follows a children’s librarian named Daphne who forms a friendship with Miles, the ex of her ex-boyfriend Peter’s first love, Petra. Daphne and Miles then form a plan to get back at their respective exes.

Henry also has movie adaptations of her novels Beach Read and Book Lovers set in place with other studios and distributors.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

'Tell Me Lies' season 3 official trailer finds Lucy, Stephen back together
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3. (Disney/Ian Watson)

We aren’t lying about this.

The official trailer for season 3 of Tell Me Lies has arrived. The new season of the popular college-set Hulu drama series premieres on Jan. 13, 2026, with its first two episodes. This new season consists of eight episodes.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White once again star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco in season 3. The on-again-off-again couple have “rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with.”

The synopsis also teases that the repercussions from last school year “also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.”

The trailer starts with Lucy tearfully filming an apology video. “My friends think I’m crazy,” she then tells Stephen as they lay in bed together. “We have to be nice to each other this time.”

Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo also star in season 3.

Iris Apatow has joined the cast in the recurring role of Amanda, who is a bubbly college freshman keeping a big secret.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Julia Roberts on her 'complicated and challenging' 'After the Hunt' role
(L to R) Ayo Edebiri as Maggie and Julia Roberts as Alma in ‘After the Hunt’, from Amazon MGM Studios. (Yannis Drakoulidis © 2025 Amazon Content Services LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

Julia Roberts is a college professor at a personal and professional crossroads in Luca Guadagnino‘s latest film, After the Hunt.

The film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, also stars Ayo Edebiri as a star philosophy college student and Andrew Garfield as a fellow professor at Yale University.

Roberts participated in a press conference about the film, where she said she was first drawn to the project by the prospect of working with Guadagnino.

“It’s so fun getting to be in the orbit of someone who’s so interested in people, and curious and in love with why we do the things we do or don’t,” Roberts said of the director.

The actress said that her character, professor Alma Imhoff, “was so foreign and complicated and challenging to me,” but Guadagnino helped her get through her initial fears of taking the role on.

“He made me feel so excited at the possibilities of this kind of portrayal, but deeply encouraged and supported and just was believing in me before I even knew what we were doing,” Roberts said.

When asked about how she has seen the role of women evolve on screen over the course of her career, Roberts took pause and considered before answering.

“It’s funny, because people do try to talk a lot about the evolution of women in film. Nobody ever talks about the evolution, or de-evolution, of men in film,” Roberts said. “I guess I get a little harrumphy about it because I don’t really know what it means. I think people — characters — are so different and flawed, and some are empowered and powerful and evolved, and some are truncated and lost. It can be 1920 and it can be 2004, and we can have these same things. What this movie will do or not do in that capacity, it’s beyond my understanding in this moment.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.