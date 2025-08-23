‘Emily in Paris’ assistant director Diego Borella dies at 47 while filming season 5

Lily Collins as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris.’ Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Diego Borella, an assistant director on Emily in Paris, has died at the age of 47.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family,” a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Borella collapsed on Thursday, Aug. 21, while filming the Netflix series’ fifth season in Italy, local outlets La Repubblica, Il Messaggero and Corriere della Sera reported.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. local time during preparations for a final scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice.

According to local reports, medical personnel on set attempted to revive Borella, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Production on season five of Emily in Paris was temporarily suspended following Borella’s death, Il Messaggero reported.

Filming resumed on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Netflix recently released a first look at the new season and announced it will premiere on Dec. 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zach Braff, Donald Faison and more return for ‘Scrubs’ reboot
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Zach BraffDonald Faison and more are scrubbing back in.

Good Morning America has confirmed that Braff and Faison are returning for the new Scrubs series.

Sarah Chalke will also return to the series and join Braff and Faison as executive producers.

According to a logline for the reboot, “JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time.”

“Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way,” the logline adds.

GMA previously reported that a reboot was being developed by show creator Bill Lawrence.

The hit 2000s medical comedy featured the story of the medical staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, including interns, doctors and other employees, from the point of view of J.D. Dorian (Braff).

It aired for nine seasons and was honored with a Peabody Award in 2006.

In his Instagram Story, Braff shared a video of himself singing, “I can’t do this all on my own. I need Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison.”

Faison, who portrayed Turk in the hit series, also shared a post of his own with a throwback photo of him, Chalke and Braff. He captioned the post, “Hello again.”

Chalke took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo too, with Faison and Braff and captioned the post, “YAY!!!!”

She added in her Instagram Story, “@vdoozer thank you for my dream job…a second time.”

In a statement shared by ABC, Lawrence said, “Scrubs means so very much to me.”

“So excited for the chance to get the band back together,” he added.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

‘Slow Horses’ scores season 7 renewal at Apple TV+
Apple

Slow Horses has scored an early season 7 renewal.

Apple TV+ has renewed the series through its seventh season before its season 5 has even debuted.

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller series that also stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce.

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House books by Mick Herron. Season 7 will adapt the novel Bad Actors from the popular series.

The plot of season 7 will follow Jackson Lamb and his Slow Horses as they go on a “hunt to find and neutralize a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state,” according to an official description from Apple TV+.

Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action. I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses’ slightly inept spycraft,” Jay Hunt, the creative director of Apple TV+ in Europe, said.

Season 5 of Slow Horses premieres on Sept. 24. An upcoming sixth season of the series was announced last year.

‘Dawson’s Creek’ co-stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite for new film trilogy
‘Dawson’s Creek’ co-stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite for new film trilogy
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are reuniting for a new project.

Holmes is writing, directing and starring in Happy Hours, a new film trilogy which will also star Jackson, Deadline reports.

ABC Audio has reached out to Holmes’ rep for comment.

Happy Hours is about two people (played by Holmes and Jackson) who navigate their relationship “within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life’s inevitable obstacles,” according to the outlet.

The film will be a dramedy that explores what happens when young lovers reconnect as adults.

Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow and Jack Martin are also set for the film’s cast.

The movie begins production in New York City this summer, with its sequel and third installment scheduled to shoot closely after.

Holmes and Jackson played Joey Potter and Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek, the six-season teen drama series that also starred James Van Der Beek

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.