‘Emily in Paris’ main cast member not returning for season 5

An original main Emily in Paris cast member is not returning for season 5.

The fifth season of the Netflix series begins production this May in Rome, Italy, ABC Audio has confirmed. Production will then move to Paris, France, later in the summer.

Lily Collins will return as Emily Cooper, the ambitious American marketing executive whose life changes when she moves abroad for work. Also returning in season 5 are cast members Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount and Eugenio Franceschini.

Camille Razat is not set to be part of the returning cast for season 5. She played Camille, Emily’s friend and main rival for love interest Gabriel’s heart, in all of the first four seasons of the show.

All three of Emily’s love interests—Gabriel, Alfie and Marcello—are returning, even after there was speculation on Bravo’s future with the show.

Bravo told IndieWire in October 2024 he was unsure if he wanted to continue with the series.

“It kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him,” Bravo said at the time. “It makes me question if I want to be part of season 5 […] because my contract ends at season 4.”

Even still, Bravo hinted that he would be open to returning.

“I love the show and the people in it,” Bravo said. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

Darren Star created, executive produces and writes Emily in Paris, which will premiere its fifth season on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Comedian Russell Brand charged with rape, UK authorities announce
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been charged with one count of rape, one count of oral rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault, the Metropolitan Police in London announced.

The charges relate to four separate women. The alleged crimes span from 1999 to 2004 or 2005, authorities said.

Brand, 50, is due in court in London on May 2.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody wins second best actor Oscar
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Adrien Brody is a two-time Oscar winner.

Brody nabbed his second best actor award, this time for his role in The Brutalist, beating out Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan for the honor. He previously won in 2003 for The Pianist.

“Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here, is to have some perspective,” he said in his speech. “No matter where you are in your career, not matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away. And I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love.”

Referring to the themes of both The Brutalist and The Pianist, Brody shared, “I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war, and systematic oppression and of antisemitism, and of racism and of othering. I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world. And I believe, if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”

Finally he noted, “Let’s fight for what’s right. Keep smiling, keep loving one another. Let’s rebuild together.”

‘The Breakfast Club’ stars reunite in full for 1st time 40 years after film’s release
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

The teens of The Breakfast Club are back together, this time all grown up.

Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estèvez and Anthony Michael Hall all reconvened on Saturday in Chicago to discuss their hit film and celebrate the John Hughes project’s 40th anniversary.

The meeting, which took place on a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, marked the first time the five main cast members had reunited in the 40 years since the film’s release.

The group started by acknowledging the four-decade gap since all five had been back together.

“I feel really very emotional and moved to have us all together,” said Ringwald, who played Claire Standish in the coming-of-age film. Ringwald noted it was also the first time Estèvez, who played Andrew Clark in the film, had joined a group reunion.

Estèvez explained, “This just was something that, finally, I felt I needed to do, just for myself.”

“It’s here in Chicago where we made the film, obviously the 40th anniversary,” he continued. “It just felt like it was time.”

The group reminisced about memories from the film’s set, discussed the film’s legacy and recalled what it was like working with Hughes, the legendary director who died in 2009.

The Breakfast Club premiered Feb. 15, 1985, and told the story of five teenagers serving detention at their Chicago high school. Each of the young teenagers brings a different perspective to the group, offering a captivating clash of personalities onscreen.

Sheedy played Allison Reynolds, Nelson played John Bender and Hall played Brian Johnson in the film.

