‘Emily in Paris’ returning for season 5
Netflix/Giulia Parmigiani

Emily in Paris fans, you don’t have to say arrivederci once you finish part two of season 4, because the hit Netflix drama will be returning for a fifth season.

Lily Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper, confirmed the exciting development on Good Morning America Monday.

“There is breaking news!” Collins said. “For the first time, I get to talk about the fact that there will be a season five. Yay!”

Collins added that she and the cast and crew themselves “just found out” about the renewal.

“This is brand-new for everyone,” said Collins.

The release of the fourth season of Emily in Paris was split into two parts, with part one premiering Aug. 15. Part two premiered last Thursday, Sept. 12.

Collins said for the new season, the cast had the opportunity to explore a new city outside of Paris – and this time, it’s the capital of Italy.

“We got to explore Rome and I’m really hoping for season five now, that we get to explore more of Italy,” Collins said. “We had just the best time. The whole cast felt a little bit like Emily did [in] season one, running around the city wide-eyed and just everything was so exciting.”

In season four of Emily in Paris, Collins’ Emily also meets a new love interest – the mysterious but warm Marcello, played by Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini — who invites Emily to his home country and takes her on a Vespa tour through Rome.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” she says. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paramount+ releases teaser to ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ prequel film ‘Apartment 7A’
Paramount+/Gareth Gatrell

Paramount+ just dropped a very creepy trailer to Apartment 7A, the prequel to the Academy Award-winning 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby.

Julia Garner and Dianne Wiest star in the series, along with Jim Sturgess and Kevin McNally.

The streaming service teases, “Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic exploring what happened in the infamous Bramford building before Rosemary moved in.”

Garner plays an ambitious young dancer named Terry whose career is cut short by an injury and who finds patrons in a wealthy New York City couple, played by Wiest and McNally.

“Terry, you don’t even know these people,” a friend warns.

After they put Terry up in an apartment, she meets their neighbor, a famous Broadway producer (Sturgess), who offers her another chance at stardom.

“However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself,” the streaming service teases.

In the trailer, Terry finds she wasn’t the first starlet the couple took in. “I think something happened to the girl who lived here before me,” she tells a nun. “They did ungodly things to her, and now they’ve chosen you,” the woman of the cloth warns.

Later in the trailer, Terry has a disturbing vision of herself pregnant, with a demonic face visible under the skin of her belly.

“Baby’s here to stay,” Wiest later taunts her. “It’s the role you were born to play.”

Apartment 7A debuts Sept. 27 on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Spooky season returns: Shudder releases new Season of Screams lineup
Shudder

Shudder, the streaming service for fans of horror movies, has released its lineup for this year’s Season of Screams, a “three-month celebration of the best in horror.”

This year will bring back its popular Yule log take — the hourlong lit pumpkin known as the Ghoul Log — as well as the Halloween Hotline, for those in need of horror movie recommendations, manned by the network’s head of programming, Samuel Zimmerman.

Each weekend also boasts exclusive horror movie premieres. The action kicks off Friday the 13th — naturally — with the flicks In A Violent Nature and Lake Bodom.

Sept. 20 starts “zombie weekend,” with the movies The Sadness and Undead. Director Damian McCarthy is celebrated as a “modern master” with his offerings Oddity and Caveat on the weekend of Sept. 27.

Oct. 4 celebrates the “found footage” subgenre with V/H/S/Beyond and Hell House LLC; Oct. 11 is dedicated to “horrifying households” with Daddy’s Head and Metamorphisis; the weekend of Oct. 18 is dubbed “shocking scourges” with the movies MadS and Virus: 32; Oct. 30 — or Devil’s Night, as it’s known, will screen Late Night with the Devil. 

Of course, Halloween will screen on Halloween night, and the Day of the Dead — Nov. 1 — will see Shudder celebrate with the Day of the Dead collection.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Drama’: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson could play engaged couple in new A24 project
Disney/Scott Kirkland — Disney/Randy Holmes

Kristoffer Borgli, who directed a dream-haunting Nicolas Cage in the acclaimed movie Dream Scenario, might just land two of the most sought-after stars for his next project.

ABC Audio has confirmed Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in “early negotiations” to star in The Drama, Borgli’s latest project for studio A24.

While the details are under wraps, rumors suggest it’s about a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple’s big day.

Zendaya was last seen in theaters in another small-scale project, Challengers; production begins on Euphoria‘s third season in January.

Pattinson’s sci-fi movie with Bong Joon-ho, Mickey 17, is due in theaters Jan. 31, 2025; his sequel to Matt Reeves The Batman hits theaters in October 2026. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.