‘Emily in Paris’ star Camille Razat on leaving the show: ‘Thank you for the beautiful ride’

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Au revoir, Camille.

Emily in Paris star Camille Razat has broken her silence on her decision to leave the Netflix series after being a part of the main cast for four seasons. The actress confirmed the news of her departure in a lengthy post shared to Instagram.

“After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris,” Razat wrote. “It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories.”

Razat, who played Camille, Emily’s friend and rival for her beau Gabriel’s heart, thanked the show’s creator Darren Star, Netflix and Paramount Pictures “for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life.”

The actress isn’t saying no to making future appearances on the show, it seems, as she thanked Star and the team for “leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world.”

She also offered some explanation as to why she decided to leave the series.

“This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end,” Razat said. “It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons.”

Razat ended her message by saying she has nothing but love for everyone involved with Emily in Paris.

“I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way,” Razat said. “Thank you for the beautiful ride.”

Production on season 5 of Emily in Paris begins in May. They will film in Rome first before moving to Paris. The season is set to debut on Netflix later in 2025.

Lindsay Lohan to star in ‘Count My Lies’ series based on book
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Lindsay Lohan is headed to the small screen.

The actress will star in and executive produce the upcoming series Count My Lies, based on the 2025 book of the same name by Sophie Stava, according to a representative for Hulu.

Stava is also attached as a producer on the project, which is in development at Hulu from 20th Television.

“When compulsive liar Sloane Caraway fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet and Jay Lockhart, it seems she’s finally landed her dream job,” a description of the show reads. “But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

Count My Lies, which was published Scout Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, was a GMA Book Club pick.

The show will also come by way of the writers and executive producers behind This Is UsIsaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as well as executive producer Scott Morgan.

Lohan will appear on the big screen this summer, starring in Freakier Friday, a follow-up sequel to her 2003 comedy film Freaky Friday. The sequel hits theaters Aug. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Good Morning America and Hulu.

‘Justice continues to stand’: Family reacts after Selena’s killer is denied parole
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who murdered singer Selena Quintanilla in 1995, has been denied parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

Saldivar was convinced and sentenced to life in prison in 1995. She was required to serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole. Her official eligibility date was March 30, but the Board’s decision was announced Thursday. The next review is set for 2030.

In its decision, the Board stated that the nature of Saldivar’s offense indicated “a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others.” The Board therefore ruled that Saldivar “poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

Days before the murder, Saldivar, the former president of Selena’s fan club, had been fired by the singer and her husband over allegations that she was stealing money from them. Known as the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena was 23 years old when she was killed. Her posthumous crossover album, Dreaming of You, was the first album by a Latin artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Selena’s life inspired the 1997 movie Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez, as well as a 2020 Netflix series. Selena Gomez was named after her.

In a statement on the singer’s official Instagram, Selena’s family said they were grateful for the Board’s decision, saying that it “reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.”

“Selena’s legacy is one of love, music, and inspiration,” the statement continued. “She lived with joy, gave selflessly, and continues to uplift generations with her voice and her spirit. … [W]e remain committed to preserving her memory and ensuring that her story is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves.”

The message also thanked Selena’s fans “their unwavering support throughout the years.”

3rd ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star announces pregnancy
Disney/Pamela Littky

A baby is on the way for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley.

Neeley, who is part of the cast of the hit Hulu series, announced Friday that she is expecting her third child with husband Jacob Neeley.

“Baby #3 is on the way and we couldn’t be happier!” the reality star and TikToker wrote in an Instagram post.

The couple are already parents to daughter Harlow and son Hudson.

In an exclusive interview with People, Neeley said that she and her husband revealed the news to their kids that they were going to have a third sibling an hour before they told the rest of their family.

“We were in California for Christmas break,” she said. “I knew that if we told them, they were going to spill the beans to my family, so I had to kind of do a two-in-one. So we told them, I want to say an hour before we told our whole family.”

She continued, “My kids are so excited to have a sibling. They already fight over whose baby it is, which is so funny. My daughter, she’s like, ‘It’s my baby!’ and my son’s like, ‘No, it’s our baby.’ They fight over who is going to change diapers, and I’m like, ‘Great, I’ve got some little helpers.’ I’m excited for them, for all of us.”

Two years ago Neeley revealed in a YouTube video that she and her husband were going to start IVF again after having her daughter Harlow via IVF in 2020.

“It’s been really exciting,” she said. “I think when you do IVF, it’s not a fun process. Usually you tell your friends and family that you’re doing it, so there are no secrets or surprises. We decided this time not to share it with anyone, not even our family.”

