Emma Corrin on acting with rats for ‘Nosferatu’: ’30 of them were on my bare chest’

Courtesy of Focus Features

Emma Corrin got up close and personal with rats for the film Nosferatu.

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, told Deadline they filmed a scene for the upcoming horror film where many rats swarmed them.

“30 of them were on my bare chest,” Corrin said. “Honestly, I was being very brave about it. I was very much stoic, being very British about it, really. And then we were in the scene, and I had no top on, and it was just horrible.”

Corrin went on to say how awful the smell of the rats was.

“The smell is something that you can’t imagine. And the incontinence was a thing that I really didn’t expect, but was terrible. … It was grim,” Corrin said. “They loved my hair, so they would go and sit in the wig and get all up in my face. Do you watch I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!? You know when they had to put their hand in the box with the tarantulas? It was a bit like that, I won’t lie.”

The film’s director, Robert Eggers, estimates that 5,000 live rats were used in the making of the movie.

“The big thing that makes it difficult is that we had to contain them for their safety with plexiglass that you don’t see on camera,” Eggers said. “But what was more challenging was for Emma Corrin, who has live rats placed on their body, and they’re incontinent or defecating and urinating on Emma take, after take, after take. That’s difficult.”

‘John Wick’ back in theaters for special 10th anniversary event
Liongate

It’s hard to believe, but Keanu Reeves first unretired as seemingly unstoppable hitman John Wick nearly 10 years ago — Oct. 13, 2014, to be precise — and now Lionsgate is getting ready to celebrate. 

Fans who had previously signed up for text alerts about the John Wick franchise were keyed in on Monday to 10th anniversary screenings of the original film, taking place Nov. 3 and Nov. 6, via Fathom Events. 

For those in attendance, there will also be a special look at Ballerina, the spin-off starring Ana de Armas that features an appearance by Baba Yaga. 

Check out at all the details here.

Don’t forget to close your eyes for that puppy scene.

Saoirse Ronan stars in trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’
Apple

Saoirse Ronan stars in the trailer for Steve McQueen‘s upcoming historical drama, Blitz.

Set in England during World War II, the trailer follows 9-year-old George, played by Elliott Heffernan, who embarks on a journey to return home to his mother, Rita, played by Ronan. Rita searches tirelessly for her missing son, who finds himself in great danger as he makes his way back to East London.

“You’re responsible for his safety,” Ronan’s Rita says in the trailer. “Why can’t you tell me, where’s my boy?”

Later on in the trailer, while standing in front of a crowd, Rita says, “This is for all the parents whose children have been evacuated, and for my boy, George.”

The Oscar-winning McQueen wrote and directed the Apple Original Film, which also stars Paul Weller as George’s grandfather Gerald, as well as Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine and Kathy Burke.

Blitz arrives in theaters on Nov. 1, before it streams on Apple TV+ on Nov. 22.

In brief: Tom Cruise eyeing ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel
Tom Cruise is in early talks to star in a sequel to his 1990 film Days of Thunder, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s talking [to Paramount] about Top Gun and Days of Thunder,” a source tells the outlet. “It’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script.” The NASCAR drama starred Cruise as Cole Trickle, a young hot-shot stock car driver who gets his chance to compete at the top level. Details of the sequel have not been revealed …

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 4, part 2 of Outer Banks. The drama series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. “Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact — with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail, reads the logline that accompanies the trailer. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten and Carlacia Grant star. Outer Banks season four, part two, hits Netflix on Nov. 7 …

Alan Rachins, best known for playing Douglas Brackman Jr. on L.A. Law, the EV series co-created by his late younger brother Steven Bochco, and the father of Jenna Elfman’s character on Dharma & Greg, died died in his sleep of heart failure Saturday, Nov. 2 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Cente in Los Angeles, his wife, actress Joanna Frank, tells The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82. Rachins’ other credits include the 1995 film Showgirls

