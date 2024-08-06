Emma Stone’s ‘Kinds of Kindness’ heading to digital

Emma Stone’s ‘Kinds of Kindness’ heading to digital
Searchlight Pictures/Atsushi Nishijima

Poor Things director Yorgos LanthimosKinds of Kindness is headed to HD digital to rent or own on Aug. 27, ahead of an Oct. 8 bow on Blu-ray and DVD.

The Searchlight Pictures “triptych fable” reunited Lanthimos with his Oscar-winning Poor Things lead Emma Stone and that film’s Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe, as well as its supporting player Margaret Qualley.

The movie is told in three parts and has its cast — also including Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer — playing various roles.

According to the studio, the film follows “a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

The film debuted in theaters on June 21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Comic-Con Shocker: Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU … to play villain Dr. Doom in two films
Comic-Con Shocker: Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU … to play villain Dr. Doom in two films
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night, Marvel Studios figuratively blew the roof off of the famous Hall H with a literal unmasking of Robert Downey Jr. in an announcement of his return to the MCU.

But he won’t be reprising as Tony Stark/Iron Man, who perished in Avengers: Endgame: The Oscar winner will be breaking bad as Dr. Victor Von Doom — aka one of Marvel Comics’ original villains, Dr. Doom.

Studio head Kevin Feige first announced that Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were also returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a pair of forthcoming films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Feige was flanked by rows of baddies in green robes wearing Doom’s iconic metal mask.

Joe Russo then said, “As proof of the unlimited possibilities of the Marvel [Multiverse], we give you the one person who could play Victor Von Doom.”

At this, a figure wearing a green suit emerged, dramatically walked to the front of the stage, and took off his silver mask, revealing Downey’s face — to a thunderous response from the crowd.

“New mask, same task,” Downey said, referring to the difference between Iron Man’s faceplate and Doom’s covering. He added, “I tell ya, I like playing complicated characters.”

As reported, the Oppenheimer star had hinted he reconsidered a return to Marvel, after 10 appearances as Stark beginning with 2008’s Iron Man. For his part, Kevin Feige insisted to Vanity Fair they’d never “magically undo” Stark’s climactic Endgame sacrifice — and apparently the Multiverse will provide a way to bring Downey back without doing just that.

Downey later posted a photo of himself face to face with the mask, to which his fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, aka The Hulk, commented “green suits you.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Eddie Murphy refers to longtime partner Paige Butcher as his “wife” in interview
Eddie Murphy refers to longtime partner Paige Butcher as his “wife” in interview
(L-R) Bria Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy, Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy and Bella Murphy — John Sciulli/Getty Images for Netflix

Eddie Murphy referred to his longtime partner, Paige Butcher, as his wife multiple times in a recent podcast interview with The New York Times.

Murphy’s first “wife” reference came early on in the interview, published Saturday, in which Murphy spoke on his career and his new movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The 63-year-old said, “I used to know who everybody was. Now, there’s just so much stuff. I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?'” He added that Butcher would hypothetically respond, “‘Oh that’s so-and-so, the biggest thing in the world,'” said Murphy.

The Coming to America actor shares two of his 10 children, Max Charles Murphy and Izzy Murphy, with Butcher, an Australian actress.

Later in the interview, Murphy recalled his nightly television watching schedule. “I watch every night at 6 o’clock, when I eat dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud, and on Tuesdays I watched the Masked Singer,” he said. “We do, my wife and I, we watch all those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff.”

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Murphy for comment on his marital status with Butcher. Murphy was married to his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell, from 1993 to 2006.

Murphy recently stepped out on the red carpet for the world premiere of Axel F with his family, including Butcher and several of his 10 children.

Murphy also recalled his early days of comedy, including idolizing Richard Pryor. He also noted, “That’s one aspect of who I am, that I’m a comedian, but I see myself as an artist. I’m a super sensitive artist, and I can dabble. I can express myself creatively in a bunch of different ways,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alan Ritchson “dropping weight,” losing “pearly whites” for role in ‘Motor City’
Alan Ritchson “dropping weight,” losing “pearly whites” for role in ‘Motor City’
Ritchson in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ – Lionsgate/Daniel Smith

Alan Ritchson came to fame as the hulking title character in the Prime Video hit Reacher, but he’s apparently doing some downsizing.

The actor seemed to (impossibly) bulk up even more for his role as “mad dog” WWII hero Anders Lassen in the buzzy action movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, but according to his Instagram, he’ll be looking different in his next project.

“How do you completely transform when you only have a few days to transition from Reacher to your next role in period action piece extraordinaire, #MotorCity? You bring out the big guns,” Ritchson captioned a video of his prep work.

That ironically includes shedding some of his own big guns, and he thanked intermittent fasting superstar Thomas DeLauer for helping him “drop weight fast.”

Referring to video of him getting some work done on his chompers, Ritchson thanked a cosmetic dentist “for a less pearly set of pearly whites” and makeup artist Kat Crisp for “some new character specific tats.”

Ritchson explained, “My goal is always to make a character as real for you as humanely possible. Not having days off between jobs makes it hard to go as far as I want, but I’ll get as close to unrecognizable as possible.”

He adds, “I refuse to play myself. You’ve never experienced anything like Motor City.”

The revenge film from director Timur Bekmambetov just started filming and also stars Shailene Woodley, Pablo Schreiber and Ben Foster.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.