Emma Watson speaks on Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling: ‘Really painful to me’

Emma Watson is seen during Milan Fashion Week on September 21, 2023, in Milan, Italy. (Arnold Jerocki/GC Images via Getty Images)

Emma Watson is opening up about her current relationship with Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling.

The actress shared her thoughts on Rowling’s anti-trans views while guesting on a recent episode of Jay Shetty‘s podcast On Purpose.

While Watson did not explicitly reference Rowling’s repeated rhetoric tied to the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) movement — a group of people who believe transgender women are not women — she did comment on the situation, saying she is upset that a conversation with Rowling on the topic “was never made possible.”

“I just don’t want to say anything that continues to weaponize a really toxic debate and conversation, which is why I don’t comment or continue to comment — not because I don’t care about her or about the issue — but because the way that the conversation is being had feels really painful to me,” Watson said.

Watson also said she will always be grateful to Rowling for creating the character of Hermione Granger and that she thinks fondly of her time working with Rowling on the Harry Potter films.

“There is just no world in which I could ever cancel her out for — or cancel that out — for anything. It has to remain true — it is true,” Watson said.

The actress added, “I can love her, I can know she loved me, I can be grateful to her, I can know the things that she said are true, and there can be this whole other thing. My job feels like to just hold all of it, but the bigger thing is just what she’s done will never be taken away from me.”

In brief: ‘The Institute’ renewed for season 2 on MGM+ and more

Dexter: Original Sin is not continuing with a second season. Despite getting a season 2 renewal announcement in April, Paramount has decided not to go forward with more episodes of the prequel show, Variety reports. The show debuted in December 2024 and finished its run in February 2025. This does not mean the Dexter franchise is done, however. Paramount is planning on opening up a writers room for a potential season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection, which debuted its first season on July 11 …

A new comedy film based on an idea from former Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been acquired by Paramount. Deadline reports that Andrew Jay Cohen is adapting the screenplay about a successful businesswoman and a high school math teacher who are the sole survivors of a plane crash on a deserted island …

The Institute has been renewed for season 2 on MGM+. Stephen King made the announcement on his social media. “Sometimes you win just by showing them you’re still willing to fight,” King wrote. “#TheInstitute will return for Season 2 on @MGMplus” …

‘Life Is Strange’ video game becoming a series for Prime Video
Still from ‘Life Is Strange’ video game. (Courtesy Prime Video)

The popular video game franchise Life Is Strange is being adapted into a TV series for Prime Video.

The story revolves around a photography student named Max who discovers she can rewind time when she saves the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe.

“As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever,” the description reads.

Charlie Covell is on board as the creator, executive producer and showrunner. Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap is among the show’s producing partners, along with Amazon MGM Studios.

“It’s a huge honor to be adapting Life Is Strange for Amazon MGM Studios,” Covell says in a statement. “I am a massive fan of the game, and I’m thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can’t wait to share Max and Chloe’s story with fellow players and new audiences alike.”

The game was first released in 2015. No word yet on casting or when the show will premiere.

