Emmys in memoriam segment forgets Shelley Duvall, Chita Rivera and more
It’s nearly inevitable that after any awards show, people will notice some celebrity names were omitted from the in memoriam segment, and Sunday night’s Emmys were no exception.
The names of Shelley Duvall, Chita Rivera, Tyler Christopher and Johnny Wactor didn’t appear during Jelly Roll‘s heartfelt song tribute to the stars who had recently passed.
Former General Hospital star Christopher passed away at age 50 on Oct. 31, 2023; Chita Rivera died at 91 on Jan. 30. Wactor, another veteran of General Hospital, was fatally shot in Los Angeles during a robbery on May 25. He was 37. Duvall died at 75 years old on July 11.
In the new trailer for the Jacques Audiard-directed film, Selena Gomez stars alongside Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz in a film that is described as “an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations,” according to its synopsis.
The film “follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness,” according to the synopsis.
There’s Emilia (Gascón), a “fearsome cartel leader,” and Rita (Saldaña), an “unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job” who is enlisted by Emilia to help fake her death “so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self,” the synopsis for the film continues.
Audiard elaborated more on the film in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum and said it was inspired by Écoute, a novel by Boris Razon. The Emilia Pérez director and writer said halfway through reading the book, he came across a transgender drug dealer who wishes to have surgery.
“As the character wasn’t that developed over the following chapters, I decided to start my story there,” Audiard said.
Also starring Édgar Ramirez, Emilia Perez screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.
Gomez recently posted to Instagram photos from when she was working on the film and a video from when she found out she landed the role.
Saldaña also took to Instagram to share a post from rehearsals and learning choreography with Damien Jalet.
“In that moment, I felt a sense of pure joy and fulfillment, like a little girl dancing in her living room and dreaming of the day she would be on stage (or on set) doing what she loves,” she captioned the post.
One tiny, tear-filled cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine has had fans — and according to the movie, Deadpool himself — wondering what it could mean.
The scene in question comes via a screen at the Time Variance Authority in the beginning of the film: Ryan Reynolds‘ character is getting an eyeful of what the heroes of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe have been up to while he was starring in movies for 20th Century Fox, when he catches a glimpse of something that hasn’t happened yet.
In the snippet, Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor is cradling the head of a badly injured Deadpool and crying over the Merc with a Mouth — but back in the present, Pool is told he wasn’t supposed to see that.
“Why was Thor crying?!” becomes a running joke in the film and has become a hashtag since the movie’s record debut.
Reynolds showed a photo of the moment on social media, teasing, “I know why Thor was crying. I can’t unknow it.”
Hemsworth reposted the photo in reply on Thursday, adding, “I can keep secrets too” and a “Shh” emoji.
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
Ryan Reynolds shared a sweet message for his family at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City on Monday night — and revealed the name of his fourth child.
While standing onstage with his fellow cast members and director Shawn Levy at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the actor delivered a speech in which he shouted out wife Blake Lively and their four children by name.
“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here. Her outfit is amazing — spoiler alert!” he shared from the stage.
“I want to thank my kids — James, Inez, Betty, Olin — who are here,” he continued. “I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”
The speech came after Reynolds and Lively celebrated a date night on the red carpet for the premiere, with the Gossip Girl actress wearing a Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit.
Lively’s bestie Gigi Hadid also showed up on theme in a yellow ensemble inspired by Hugh Jackman‘s character, Wolverine.