Emotional Education Department ‘clap-outs’ celebrate departed federal employees
Former Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins supporters of the Department of Education workers during a clap-out event in front of the Department of Education building in Washington D..C., March 28, 2025. Via Arthur Jones II/ABC News.

(WASHINGTON) — Dozens of emotional Department of Education employees took part in a final “clap-out” in Washington, D.C., after losing jobs amid the Trump administration’s agency restructuring.

The administration slashed about 50% of the department’s workforce as part of President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s strategy to abolish the department and send education decisions to the states.

The departing civil servants, who have either been terminated, retired or voluntarily bought out, have each been given about 30 minutes to retrieve their belongings this week — before exiting the building to clapping colleagues who were screaming “thank you!” outside the offices in Washington, D.C.

The last education chief, former Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, visited his old office to celebrate employees affected by the workforce shakeup.

Clapping, shaking hands and cheering them along, Cardona told the civil servants, “Thank you for your service.”

“These public servants that are walking out right now deserve a thank you. They deserve respect. They’ve worked hard — not just during the time that I served as secretary but before that,” Cardona, wearing plain clothes, told reporters in a brief statement outside agency headquarters.

“I’m here, for the staff here, to say thank you,” he added.

DeNeen Ripley shook Cardona’s hand and told him her entire transportation division was eliminated. Ripley has worked at the department over 30 years and said she is taking an early retirement now.

“It feels like a death,” Ripley told ABC News. “It feels like a bad divorce of sorts, it just feels heartbreaking.”

Despite the massive overhaul and almost 2,000 employees lost, McMahon has stressed the Department of Education will continue to administer its statutory functions that students from disadvantaged backgrounds rely on, including grants, formula funding and loans.

“The president made clear today that none of the funding will stop for these [programs],” McMahon told ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott after Trump’s executive order signing last week, which directed McMahon to use all necessary steps permitted under the law to abolish the agency she’s been tapped to lead.

“I think it is his hope that even more funding could go to the states. There will be more opportunity for it. And, you know, he means what he says. And so there’s not going to be any defunding or reduction in funding,” she added.

A dream job “snatched”

Washington, D.C., native Leondra Richardson and a crowd of emotional colleagues across the department left the near-defunct agency’s headquarters for the final time Friday.

“It was a dream job,” Richardson told ABC News. “And that dream was snatched from me by the new administration.”

Richardson said her entire office, the Office of the Chief Data Officer, was folded earlier this month by the “reduction in force” implemented on March 11.

Sydney Leiher, a midlevel career public servant, said she felt forced out and doesn’t know what’s next for her. After leaving with her belongings, including a beach volleyball and Trader Joe’s sack, Leiher stressed the reforms are not only unjustified but also unpopular.

“It’s definitely emotional,” Leiher said, holding back tears. “I feel bad for all of the people in the Chief Information Office who have to, like, gather all of our laptops and equipment — like, they don’t want to be doing this either.

“It’s just a really sad day. But seeing the support out here from all of other Department of ED staff and then also, like, other federal agencies and then the public just makes it shows to me that, like, people do not want this, and like, this is not popular, and this shouldn’t be happening,” Leiher added.

Richardson and Leiher both worked in the same division, the OCDO, that was shuttered. Without the office, Richardson said there will hardly be anyone left at the federal level to collect data to show student improvements or delays.

The Trump administration has claimed it is making cuts to rid the government of bureaucratic bloat, but Richardson told ABC News her IT job was not policy based or bureaucratic. Leiher, an analyst who worked on artificial intelligence machine learning, told ABC News that she took this job after returning from the Peace Corps. She added that civil service work shouldn’t be about politics.

“I believe in public service,” Leiher said. “I believe in a nonpartisan civil service. We’re important, we matter.”

Meanwhile, departing civil servants such as Dr. Jason Cottrell, a data coordinator in the Office of Postsecondary Education, the largest grant-making division in the department, said he believes students are being put in jeopardy as the Department of Education is diminished.

“Our nation’s students are going to suffer,” Cottrell said. “I think of the doctoral students that are, you know, trying to do research on cancer or, you know, learning or whatever it may be, and without the funds to support them, they are going to — it’s going to be hard for them to succeed without those funds, and we’re not going to gain that knowledge that we need.”

The farewell ceremony at the department comes as “clap-outs” are set to continue across the country next week at regional offices in places such as Cleveland, Dallas and San Francisco. But these moments hit especially close to home for Richardson, who detailed how she overcame a teenage pregnancy while growing up east of the river in the Southeast quadrant of the city.

She said it’s so close yet so “far away” from the federal government.

“I hate that I can’t be a voice or inspiration to the young girls growing up in Southeast D.C. that I wanted to inspire,” Richardson said, adding that she “wanted to give a chance to, you know, show that there’s another way and you can make it forward.”

“You can make a big impact and a big difference in the country coming from where we from,” she said.

ABC News’ Alex Ederson contributed to this report

Senate confirms Gabbard as director of national intelligence
Senate confirms Gabbard as director of national intelligence
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence by a vote of 52-48 on Wednesday.

Former Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was the only Republican to break ranks and vote against Gabbard’s nomination. All other Republicans voted for Gabbard and all Democrats voted against her.

Prior to the vote, Majority Leader John Thune laid into Democrats for their unified efforts to block and oppose both her and Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s nominations, arguing that their lack of willingness to support Trump’s picks demonstrates how “out of step” with America the party has become.

Gabbard cleared a key Senate test vote Monday night and was expected to be confirmed.

White House formally instructs agencies to prepare for ‘large-scale’ layoffs and reorganization
White House formally instructs agencies to prepare for ‘large-scale’ layoffs and reorganization
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is directing all federal agencies to “promptly” begin preparations for large-scale layoffs and restructuring, and submit plans for doing do so by March 13, according to a new memo obtained by ABC News.

The memo, from White House budget director Russ Vought, and Charles Ezell, the head of the Office of Personnel Management, was issued Wednesday morning, and includes instructions for agencies to follow as they work to downsize their workforces, and in some cases, physical footprints.

The move could formally clear the way for the administration to begin dismantling or shrinking agencies like the Department of Education and will likely prompt a new flurry of lawsuits as the process takes shape.

“President Trump required that ‘Agency Heads shall promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force (RIFs), consistent with applicable law.’ President Trump also directed that, no later than March 13, 2025, agencies develop Agency Reorganization Plans,” the memo states.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

What happened before Trump, Zelenskyy engaged in the Oval Office shouting match

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — While Friday’s explosive meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended with a shouting match, the start of the Oval Office meeting was full of optimism about signing the minerals deal.

Trump, who called the Ukrainian president a dictator last week, started the Oval Office spray in a smoother fashion, saying, “We’ve actually known each other for a long time. We’ve been dealing with each other for a long time and very well there. We had a little negotiation spat, but that worked out great, I think, for both countries.”

Zelenskyy was also optimistic about an agreement that would have given the United States access to critical minerals from Ukraine.

“I hope that this document will be the first step to real security guarantees for Ukraine,” he said. “Our people, our children really count on it. And, of course, we count that America will not stop support. Really, for us, it’s very important to support and to continue it. I want to discuss it with details further.”

Zelenskyy urged the U.S. to take a strong position in stopping Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he is a “killer” and “terrorist.”

“I hope that together we can stop him. But for us, it’s very important to to save our country, our values, our freedom and democracy,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of having the U.S. backing up European security contingencies.

“I think that France and U.K. already spoke to you, and we know that Europe is ready, but without the United States, they will not be ready to be as strong as we need,” he said.

Still, Trump argued that Russia will not go back on its word once a peace deal is reached, and he declined to get into security guarantees that Zelenskyy said he views as critical to any peace agreement.

“We’ll make a deal,” he said. “I have to make the deal first. I don’t worry about security right now.”

Other cracks started to show just over 10 minutes into the spray, including one notable moment when Zelenskyy and Trump disagreed over the amount of support Europe has given Ukraine.

“They really gave a lot, Mr. President,” Zelenskyy said.

“They gave a lot — but they gave much less,” Trump replied, without providing details.

“No,” Zelenskyy shot back with a look of skepticism, though they continued to keep the tone light.

Trump and Zelenskyy also disagreed over Putin’s reliability once a deal is struck, with Zelenskyy saying Putin will never accept just a ceasefire.

“It will not work without security guarantees,” the Ukrainian president added.

The president also defended his talks with Putin, saying it is the only way to get a deal across the finish line when he was pressed about concerns he’s too aligned with Putin.

“I’m not aligned with anybody. I’m aligned with the United States of America. And for the good of the world,” Trump said.

Vice President J.D. Vance then chimed in and continued to push Trump’s point, claiming President Joe Biden did not do enough to deter the war.

At that point, Zelenskyy interjected, bringing up the struggles his country has faced over the last decade, prompting Vance and Trump to shout at the Ukrainian president.

