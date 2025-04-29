Engineer pleads guilty to bombing 2 transformers in California

KGO, FILE

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — A California engineer pleaded guilty Tuesday to bombing two Pacific Gas and Electric transformers in 2022 and early 2023, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Peter Karasev, 38, used homemade explosive devices to bomb two PG&E transformers in San Jose, causing significant damage and widespread power outages.

The incidents occurred in December 2022 and January 2023 at two separate locations, police said. Nearly 1,500 electrical customers were without power for almost 16 hours in the first bombing, prosecutors said. The second attack damaged a transformer and an adjacent building and left dozens more residents and businesses without power, prosecutors said.

During a search of Karasev’s San Jose home following his arrest in March 2023, investigators found a “staggering trove” of explosive material and hazardous substances, prosecutors said. Ultimately more than 300 pounds of explosive precursor materials, hazardous chemicals, firearms and remote detonation devices were found in his home, vehicle and office, prosecutors said.

Karasev pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of willful destruction of an energy facility, admitting that the attacks were “premeditated and deliberate,” the Department of Justice said.

Under the terms of his plea deal, he faces approximately 8 1/2 to 10 1/2 years in federal prison, prosecutors said. He also agreed to pay restitution of at least $104,076.26 for the damages caused. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

ABC News reached out to his attorney for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Robbins for the Northern District of California applauded the swift work of law enforcement officers to “prevent further harm” to San Jose residents.

“There can be no mistake as to the extent of destruction that could have resulted,” Robbins said in a statement Tuesday.

Karasev initially pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges following his indictment in October 2023 before pleading guilty to the two counts during a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, court records show.

He also faces state charges in connection with the bombings. He is next scheduled to appear in court in Santa Clara County in June, court records show.

At the time of his arrest, Karasev was a software engineer at a company that develops self-driving cars.

