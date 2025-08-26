‘English Teacher’ season 2 gets premiere date on FX, Hulu

Enrico Colantoni as Principal Grant Moretti, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez, Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders and Sean Patton as Markie Hillridge in season 2 of ‘English Teacher.’ (Steve Swisher/FX)

It’s almost time to go back to school.

FX has announced that season 2 of English Teacher will premiere its first three episodes back-to-back on Sept. 25. They will stream the next day on Hulu.

Brian Jordan Alvarez created and stars as Evan Marquez in the series about an English teacher navigating high school and political dynamics in Austin, Texas. Also returning for season 2 are Stephanie Koenig as Gwen, Sean Patton as Markie, Carmen Christopher as guidance counselor Rick and Enrico Colantoni as principal Grant Moretti.

This season, Evan “refuses to stay quiet when controversy arises at Morrison-Hensley High,” according to its official logline. “The gang finds themselves in the crosshairs of issues including climate change, Covid, military recruitment and student phone usage.”

Evan is also still struggling to keep his relationship with Malcom, played by Jordan Firstman, separate from his work life. Although “Malcolm no longer works at Morrison-Hensley, Evan’s excessive righteousness at school takes an increasing toll on his romantic life,” the logline reads.

The first season of English Teacher debuted in 2024. It was renewed for a sophomore season in February 2025.

In December 2024, an article published by Vulture detailed Alvarez’s former co-star Jon Ebeling accusing Alvarez of sexual assault. After the article was published, a spokesperson from FX issued a response.

“We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns. We will have no further comment at this time,” the spokesperson from FX said at the time.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Hulu and FX.

In brief: ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 premiere date and more
Saturday Night Live has set its return date. The long-running NBC late-night comedy sketch series will debut its 51st season on Oct. 4. The host and musical guest for the premiere have yet to be announced …

Mia Carragher volunteers as tribute. The actress has been cast as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: On Stage. “I’m really excited to play Katniss. I relate to her quite a lot,” Carragher said in a video shared to the stage production’s official Instagram. “I think she’s very fearless, but then she’s also got that nurturing quality about her.” The Hunger Games: On Stage will have its world premiere in London on Oct. 20 …

The 20-year-old 40-year-old. The 40-Year-Old Virgin is marking the 20th anniversary of its debut with a theatrical rerelease. It is coming back to 800 movie theaters across the country Aug. 22 through Aug. 28. Judd Apatow‘s directorial debut will also be available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital for the first time on Aug. 12. Additionally, Apatow’s film Trainwreck, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer, will release in theaters concurrently with The 40-Year-Old Virgin

‘Parks and Recreation’ actor Jonathan Joss dies at 59 after fatal shooting
Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Jonathan Joss as Ken Hotate — Photo by: (Ben Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Jonathan Joss, known for his roles in King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation, has died following a fatal shooting, according to the San Antonio Police Department. He was 59.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a location for a “shooting in progress” on Sunday night. When officers arrived, the victim, identified as Joss, was “found near the roadway of the location” and officers “attempted life saving measures until EMS arrived.”

“EMS pronounced the victim deceased,” the report stated.

Police say a suspect, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Joss, who was born Dec. 22, 1965, was an actor and producer. He voiced John Redcorn on the hit animated television series King of the Hill from 1998 to 2009.

Joss also appeared on several television shows including Walker, Texas Ranger, ER, Charmed, Friday Night Lights and Parks and Recreation, in which he starred as Chief Ken Hotate.

In January, Joss revealed that his home in South San Antonio had been destroyed by a fire, according to ABC San Antonio station KSAT-TV. The home had been built by his father in 1957. The fire also took the lives of his three dogs, he said.

Joss is survived by his husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales, with whom he exchanged vows on Valentine’s Day, according to Facebook.

Kern de Gonzales shared a statement about Joss’ death on the actor’s Facebook page Monday, claiming that the incident was allegedly preceded by multiple threats and harassment from “individuals” in the area. Kern de Gonzales claimed he and Joss were “checking the mail at the site of our former home” when a man approached them and allegedly “started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.”

Kern de Gonzales claimed he and Joss were unarmed at the time of the shooting and that when the man allegedly fired at them, Joss pushed Kern de Gonzales out of the way.

“He saved my life,” Kern de Gonzales wrote. “Jonathan is my husband. He gave me more love in our time together than most people ever get. We were newlyweds. We picked Valentines Day. We were in the process of looking for a trailer and planning our future. He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other. I was with him when he passed. I told him how much he was loved.”

He then thanked those who supported Joss and vowed to continue “protecting Jonathan’s legacy and honoring the life we built together.”

Draco, Lucius Malfoy and more cast in ‘Harry Potter’ HBO series
Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Even more wizards have joined the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

HBO has announced nine more actors to join the show, including those playing the Malfoy family members and Molly Weasley.

Newcomer Lox Pratt will play Draco Malfoy, while Emma actor Johnny Flynn has been cast as Lucius Malfoy.

Additionally, Katherine Parkinson has been cast as the Weasley family matriarch, Molly, while A Small Light actress Bel Powley and Eric & Ernie actor Daniel Rigby will play Harry’s guardians Petunia and Vernon Dursley.

Rounding out the announcements are Bertie Carvel cast as Cornelius Fudge, while Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni and Sienna Moosah have been cast to play Hogwarts students Seamus Finnegan, Parvati Patil and Lavender Brown, respectively.

These actors join the previously announced golden trio cast of Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, set to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The show is described to be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling, who also executive produces the series. Multiple seasons are planned to bring all of Harry’s adventures to the small screen. They will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

