‘Entirety’ of East Wing to be ‘modernized’ to build Trump ballroom: White House official

Workers demolish the facade of the East Wing of the White House on October 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Demolition continued Wednesday at the White House to make way for President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom, but the renovation is far more extensive than he has let on.

While Trump had said back in July that the ballroom would not “interfere” with the existing building — would be “near it but not touching it” — a White House official confirmed to ABC News that the “entirety of the East Wing will be modernized.”

The extent of the demolition was first reported by The Washington Post, which published new photographs on Tuesday showing bulldozers razing most of the East Wing — what had been home to the first lady’s office, the White House military office and more.

A higher, seven-foot fence was visible Wednesday around the East Wing site, helping to block the demolition from public view.

A White House official said the East Wing was being “modernized” from its 1902 and 1942 constructions to support the ballroom project and the future home of the East Wing. The scope and size of the project, the official said, has always been subject to change as the process developed.

The Office of the First Lady and other East Wing components have been relocated on the White House complex within the White House and Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to a White House official.

Trump has long wanted to build a ballroom at the White House akin to that at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Mock-ups for the 90,000-square foot ballroom were unveiled this summer, and Trump said the build would be paid for by him and unidentified donors. The administration has said little since about who exactly is funding the project, sparking ethical and legal questions.

Trump indicated earlier this week that once the project is done, people would be able to walk directly from the White House East Room into the ballroom, suggesting the construction will touch the actual White House — something Trump himself had previously said would not happen.

The construction this week kicked off a torrent of criticism.

Former first lady Hillary Clinton weighed in on Tuesday, writing on X that Trump is “destroying” the White House.

“It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it,” Clinton wrote.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation sent a letter to White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf, whom Trump also appointed to head the National Capital Planning Commission, an executive branch agency that provides planning guidance and reviews development proposals, voicing concerns about the demolition and ballroom plan, calling for a pause.

“While the National Trust acknowledges the utility of a larger meeting space at the White House, we are deeply concerned that the massing and height of the proposed new construction will overwhelm the White House itself — it is 55,000 square feet — and may also permanently disrupt the carefully balanced classical design of the White House with its two smaller, and lower, East and West Wings,” wrote Dr. Carol Quillen, the trust’s president.

The nonprofit organization urged the administration “to pause demolition until plans for the proposed ballroom go through the legally required public review processes, including consultation and review by the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts, and to invite comment from the public.”

Plans for the ballroom have not yet been submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission, despite demolition being already underway. White House official confirmed to ABC News that the White House still intends to submit plans for the build to the commission.

The White House on Tuesday defended the renovations and the construction of the new ballroom in a lengthy press release stating the project is “a bold, necessary addition that echoes the storied history of improvements and additions from commanders-in-chief to keep the executive residence as a beacon of American excellence.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, appearing on Fox News “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Tuesday, called the backlash “fake outrage” and said presidents past have also made changes to the White House.

“He is the builder-in-chief, in large part he was elected back to this People’s House because he is good at building things. He has done it his entire life, his entire career,” Leavitt said. “And construction is a process. At the end, the East Wing which is an entirely separate structure from the Executive Mansion you see behind me, will be more modern and beautiful than ever. And then on top of that, the White House is going to have a big, beautiful ballroom for generations of Americans to come.”

But according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Treasury Department (located next to the renovation site) has instructed employees not to share photos of the demolition.

Trump, hosting Senate Republicans for lunch on Tuesday at his newly-renovated Rose Garden Club, celebrated the ballroom build.

“You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction in the back. You hear that? Oh, that’s music to my ears,” Trump said. “I love that sound. Other people don’t like it, I love it.”

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

B-2 stealth bombers flown into Alaska base ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: Officials
A view of a B-2 Stealth Bomber flyover attends Preakness 147 hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) — Two B-2 bombers were flown into Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson ahead of Friday’s summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to two officials.

The stealth bombers are the same kind used by the U.S. to strike Iran’s nuclear sites in June’s Operation Midnight Hammer.

The B-2 is considered a symbol of U.S. power, as the bombers can fly around the world nonstop and can carry both conventional and nuclear munitions.

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

The high-stakes summit at the Anchorage base comes as the U.S. seeks a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

It marks the first time in a decade that Putin has traveled to the U.S.

One key party who will not be in attendance at Friday’s summit is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump said Thursday he hopes the summit will lead to a second meeting that would include Zelenskyy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DC leaders push back against Trump’s ‘public safety emergency’ before Oversight Committee
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Washington, D.C.’s top elected leaders on Thursday warned that President Donald Trump’s federal law enforcement surge has undermined public trust and threatened the city’s autonomy, even as they pressed Congress to help the District rebuild its police force and fill critical judicial vacancies.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Attorney General Brian Schwalb told the House Oversight Committee that while crime rates have fallen to 30-year lows, the city still needs long-term federal support, not armed National Guard patrols. All three leaders urged Congress to fund new facilities, confirm judges, and back efforts to restore the Metropolitan Police Department’s ranks to nearly 4,000 officers.

Both Mendelson and Schwalb criticized the effectiveness and legality of the federal surge.

“As the nation’s capital, public safety in the District has always required a strong working partnership with federal law enforcement, regardless of who is in the White House,” Schwalb said. “Declarations of emergency and unilateral federal actions, taken without coordination or advance warning, do not promote long-term public safety.”

“Sending masked agents in unmarked cars to pick people up off the streets; flooding our neighborhoods with armed national guardsmen untrained in local policing; attempting a federal takeover of our police force — none of these are durable, lasting solutions for driving down crime,” the D.C. attorney general added. “In fact, this threatens to destroy critical trust between local communities and police, which is essential to effective, efficient policing and prosecution.”

Mendelson called the emergency declaration “a manufactured crime crisis to justify an intrusion on the District’s autonomy.”

At a time when violent crime is at the lowest rate we’ve seen in 30 years, there is no federal emergency that the District needs the president to address,” he said, adding that National Guard troops lack law-enforcement training and have instead been “picking up trash and doing landscaping.”

Schwalb also pushed back against claims that juveniles offenders are not being prosecuted. He said his office brought charges in 84% of all violent youth cases last year, which included more than 90% of homicides, 87% of carjackings and 86% of gun cases.

All three officials urged Congress to help address longstanding vacancies on the D.C. courts and to fund a new psychiatric residential treatment facility for youth.

Marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S., Bowser said, “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the nation’s capital to be the safest and most beautiful it’s been at any point in its history, not just for our residents, but for the millions of Americans who will come to Washington, D.C., to celebrate our country’s heritage.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump’s comments on sending troops to American cities were ‘cherry-picked’ from speech, Speaker Johnson says
Mike Johnson speaks with ABC News, Oct. 1, 2025, following a government shutdown. (ABC News)

(WASHINGTON) — A day after President Donald Trump told top-ranking generals and admirals that the U.S. is fighting a “war from within,” Speaker Mike Johnson said the president’s comments show his ability to “take crime seriously,” whereas House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the remarks were “disturbing.”

The two politicians spoke on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday about the president’s statements along with the government shutdown, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

While Johnson said he had not heard Trump’s remarks on Tuesday — as he was “a little busy” — he said the president “takes crime seriously.” Johnson also said Trump’s comments about violence in American cities were “cherry-picked out of a long speech.”

Trump said Tuesday that the military’s job is not only to protect the United States from threats abroad, but also what he repeatedly referred to as a domestic enemy in American cities.

“It’s a war from within,” the president said to the room of high-ranking military generals who flew from across the globe to Quantico, Virginia. “We’re under invasion from within,” Trump said.

Trump talked about his efforts to increase the use of the U.S. military in American cities. Trump claimed Democratic-run cities, such as New York, Chicago and San Francisco, are in “bad shape,” and that he threatened to “straighten them out, one by one.”

“I told Pete [Hegseth] we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military National Guard,” he said.

When asked if using military troops in American cities was appropriate, Johnson said, “I don’t serve on the Pentagon, I run the House of Representatives.”

Johnson then said that Trump has “cleaned up the crime problem” in Washington, D.C., after he mobilized the D.C. National Guard in August.

Jeffries said the president’s comment was a “deeply disturbing statement,” saying that we need “presidential leadership that brings people together instead of tearing us apart.”

“A single American should never be viewed as an ‘enemy from within’ or as target practice for the American military,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries told “GMA” that the Americans have “rejected the deployment and occupation of American cities and towns and counties with American military troops.”

“We have the finest military in the world and they should be used to keep us safe from external enemies,” Jeffries added.

Trump’s comments come after he ordered federal troops to Portland, Oregon, because of what he alleged were threats from domestic terrorists. The city’s mayor and the state’s governor both emphasized that they did not request the troops and objected to Trump’s action.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.