Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell asks court to set aside her conviction

In this Sept. 20, 2013, file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell attends an event in New York. Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on Wednesday asked a federal court to vacate or correct her conviction and 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking of minors and other offenses — a move that could complicate the release of the Epstein files as mandated by a new law.

Maxwell has exhausted all of her direct appeals, but filed a petition which contends “substantial new evidence has emerged” demonstrating she did not receive a fair trial, according to Maxwell’s filing in federal court in New York.

“This newly available evidence — derived from litigation against the Federal Bureau of Investigation, various financial institutions, and the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein, as well as from sworn depositions, released records, and other verified sources–shows that exculpatory information was withheld, false testimony presented, and material facts misrepresented to the jury and the Court,” Maxwell wrote in a habeas petition, which she filed “pro se” — without an attorney.

The petition alleges nine separate grounds — including juror misconduct and government suppression of evidence — for Maxwell’s contention that constitutional violations undermined the integrity of her 2021 trial. 

“In the light of the full evidentiary record, no reasonable juror would have convicted her. Accordingly, she seeks vacatur of her conviction, an evidentiary hearing, and such other relief as this Court deems appropriate and justice requires,” Maxwell wrote in the 50-page filing, which was submitted to the court in seven separately scanned sections. 

There are two gaps in the page numbers, which could be the result of an editing or filing error. After the documents first posted on the electronic case docket Wednesday afternoon, they were briefly taken down before appearing again. Maxwell’s handwritten signature appears at the end of the petition.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York declined to comment on Maxwell’s court filing.

Maxwell, 63, was convicted in 2021 — after a three-week trial in Manhattan federal court — of five felonies, including conspiracy, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor.  A higher court rejected her post-trial appeals, and the Supreme Court declined to take up her case.

Many of the issues raised in Maxwell’s petition were addressed either at her trial or by the appellate court. She contends, however, that information and evidence previously unavailable to her and her attorneys has since emerged that should render her conviction “invalid, unsafe, and infirm.”

To prevail in a habeas petition, Maxwell would need to show that serious constitutional violations occurred during her trial or sentencing, or that significant new evidence has emerged demonstrating her innocence. A successful habeas petition could result in a new trial or a reduction of her sentence.

Maxwell’s last-ditch effort for relief from the courts comes as the Justice Department faces a Friday deadline to publicly disclose its investigative files on Epstein and Maxwell in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last month.    

Maxwell’s newly filed petition presents a possible wrinkle in the long-running controversy. The Epstein Files Transparency Act contains exemptions permitting Attorney General Pam Bondi to withhold certain records if their publication could jeopardize active criminal investigations or prosecutions.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer granted a DOJ motion to lift restrictions  on grand jury transcripts and other nonpublic records from the case, citing the requirement of the newly passed legislation. An attorney for Maxwell had argued that public disclosure of those materials would impact her ability to get a fair retrial if she were to succeed in her bid for a new trial.

“Releasing the grand jury materials from her case, which contain untested and unproven allegations, would create undue prejudice so severe that it would foreclose the possibility of a fair retrial should Ms. Maxwell’s habeas petition succeed,” the lawyers wrote.

Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019.

Maxwell’s habeas submission cites to than 140 exhibits, including post-trial news articles and excerpts from podcasts, books and documentaries about the case in support of her claims of juror misconduct, suppression of evidence and allegedly improper coordination between prosecutors and attorneys for alleged victims. As of Wednesday afternoon, the exhibits had not yet been posted on the electronic docket of the case.

Maxwell devotes a substantial portion of her petition to a claim that the government failed to disclose to her defense team the prior state grand jury testimony of a former Palm Beach police officer who participated in a search of Epstein’s Florida home in 2005.

Retired officer Gregory Parkinson was on the stand for one of the Maxwell trial’s more dramatic moments, when prosecutors carried into the courtroom a green massage table that Parkinson testified was the same one he removed from a bathroom in Epstein’s seaside home following the execution of a search warrant.  

Prosecutors said a manufacturer’s label indicating the table was made in California constituted proof of an interstate nexus to the sex-trafficking of a minor — the witness identified at trial as “Carolyn” — which was a critical element of the two most serious charges against Maxwell.

“So when Carolyn … was abused on a massage table that was manufactured in California, that proves that there was at least a minimal effect on interstate commerce, which is all that’s required for this count,” prosecutor Allison Moe said during closing arguments.

But Maxwell contends in her habeas petition that her lack of access to the state grand jury transcripts during her trial deprived her attorneys of the ability to cross-examine the retired officer about his previous sworn testimony. What Parkinson said in 2006, Maxwell argues, “conflicted with his trial testimony” about where the massage table was found and “undermined” the government’s assertions about a critical piece of evidence.

Parkinson’s testimony before the state grand jury in 2006 was made public in 2024 as a result of a lawsuit by the Palm Beach Post and a new state law specifically crafted to allow for the disclosure of the transcripts. 

Earlier this year, Maxwell was transferred  from a low-security  prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp for women in Texas. That switch occurred less than two weeks after an unusual meeting in July between Maxwell and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as personal counsel to President Trump.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Object that hit United flight’s windshield may have been weather balloon, company says
Object that hit United flight’s windshield may have been weather balloon, company says
@JonNYC/ X

(NEW YORK) — A United Airlines flight diverted to Salt Lake City last week after an object struck the plane’s windshield at 36,000 feet, causing it to crack and injuring the pilot, according to the airline and officials.

Amid the mystery of what could have hit the plane’s windshield, on Monday night, WindBorne Systems, a long-duration smart weather balloon company, released a statement saying the object that hit and cracked United flight’s windshield may have been a weather balloon from the company.

The company said it is working with FAA and the NTSB on the investigation. 

“We are working closely with the FAA on this matter. We immediately rolled out changes to minimize time spent between 30,000 and 40,000 feet. These changes are already live with immediate effect. Additionally, we are further accelerating our plans to use live flight data to autonomously avoid planes, even if the planes are at a non-standard altitude. We are also actively working on new hardware designs to further reduce impact force magnitude and concentration,” WindBorne said in a statement.

The windshield is being transported to the National Transportation Safety Board’s laboratory as the investigation continues.

Data from flight tracking website Flight Radar24 shows the plane was 36,000 feet in the air when an object hit the windshield. The flight then descended to a lower altitude, following standard protocol, before making an emergency landing at Utah’s Salt Lake City International Airport.

“This is an extraordinary situation in terms of the glass being able to create any damage at all to the people in the cockpit, and what it might have hit at 36,000 feet. That’s really the great puzzle,” said ABC News aviation analyst John Nance.

Aircraft windshields are designed with multiple layers to be able to sustain damage caused by things like a bird strike, weather or even debris, but experts say it’s rare for it to be a bird strike that high in the sky.

“You’re talking about a bird at that altitude. It’s very, very rare to say the least, you’re talking about maybe a drone, a weather balloon, anything of that nature that has enough mass to be able to cause this kind of shattering,” said Nance.

United Airlines said the Boeing 737-MAX 8 with 134 passengers landed safely in Utah “to address damage to its multilayered windshield.” Officials said the pilot was treated for minor injuries.

Heather Ramsey, a college student and a passenger onboard, said she first noticed something was weird about 50 minutes into the flight, even before any announcements, when she overheard one of the flight attendants sharply raising her voice and telling the other to stop the service and get to the back of the cabin.

Shortly after, Ramsey said the pilot made an announcement of the flight diverting.

“The aircraft has collided with an object and a window in the cockpit has shattered, so we need to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City,” Ramsey told ABC News, recalling the pilot’s message.

The images of the cracked windshield were first shared on social media by aviation account JonNYC.

The airline said passengers were accommodated on another aircraft to Los Angeles later that day and United is working with its team to return the plane to service.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Teen in court after allegedly setting sleeping homeless man on fire on NYC subway train
Teen in court after allegedly setting sleeping homeless man on fire on NYC subway train
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A teenager is facing a federal arson charge for allegedly setting a sleeping homeless man on fire on a New York City subway train, officials said.

Hiram Carrero, 18, was arrested on Thursday night and appeared in Manhattan federal court on Friday, authorities said.

The 56-year-old victim was asleep on a 3 train when, around 3 a.m. Monday, the suspect walked into the car at 34th Street Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan, according to police. Surveillance images released in the federal complaint show the victim completely alone in the subway car.

Carrero allegedly approached the victim and set his legs on fire, investigators said. Carrero then allegedly fled the train right when the doors were closing, according to the complaint.

The victim was still covered in flames when he exited the subway car at Times Square, the next stop, the complaint said. Surveillance footage showed him sitting on the platform with flames rising from his upper legs.

Law enforcement responded and extinguished the blaze and then rushed the victim to a hospital in critical condition, the complaint said.

On Friday, Carrero made his initial appearance in court where a federal magistrate ordered him released. Prosecutors appealed to a district court judge who ordered him held.

Carrero was initially arrested on state charges including attempted murder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

NYC man charged with murder after intentionally hitting 16-year-old girl with his car: DA
NYC man charged with murder after intentionally hitting 16-year-old girl with his car: DA
WABC

(NEW YORK) — A New York City man has been charged with murder after he intentionally hit three people with his car, including a 16-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, was arraigned on Sunday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, vehicular manslaughter and “other crimes” for “intentionally driving his vehicle at four people, including a teenager and his mother whom he sexually propositioned just minutes earlier,” the district attorney’s office said in a press release on Monday.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Saturday when the suspect — who was with several other men outside the Prima Donna Restaurant in Queens, New York — encountered the teen and her mother, “offering them both money for sexual acts,” officials said.

After the suspect “subjected 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez and her mother to crude sexual solicitations and harassment,” a verbal altercation, which then grew to a physical altercation, ensued between the teen’s stepfather and the suspect, officials said. Bystanders were able to intervene and separate the men, officials said.

The victim, her mother, stepfather and boyfriend proceeded to walk away from the restaurant, which is when the suspect got into his car, “barreled his 3-ton vehicle into them” and “pinned the teen against a pole” with his Chevrolet Suburban, the district attorney’s office said.

After striking the teen, her mother and stepfather, he then proceeded to put the SUV in reverse, struck an unoccupied van, abandoned his vehicle and “fled the scene on foot,” officials said.

Once emergency responders arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old was determined to be deceased, officials said. The teen’s mother was transported to a local hospital “for treatment of injuries to her leg sustained during the collision,” officials said.

The suspect, who approached “uninformed NYPD officers” a few blocks away from the scene, reported he was assaulted and then “led officers back to the location of the collision,” officials said.

Cruz’s blood alcohol content was then measured to be 0.137%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%, officials said. He was taken into custody the same day, according to court records.

The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to the district attorney’s office.

If convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement that officials will “seek justice” for the teen and her family.

Cruz’s attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.