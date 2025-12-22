Epstein’s alleged victims accuse DOJ of legal violations over state of files released

Epstein’s alleged victims accuse DOJ of legal violations over state of files released

An undated photo from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein is part of a collection of images released Dec. 18, 2025, by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. (House Oversight Committee Democrats)

(NEW YORK) — A group of alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein accused the Department of Justice of missteps, including violations of the law, in its partial release of files related to the disgraced financier’s abuse of young women and girls. 

The DOJ faced a Friday deadline imposed by Congress to release a massive cache of records gathered during government investigations into the sex offender, who died in jail in 2019. 

Justice officials released thousands of files — ranging from investigative documents to grand jury testimony to snapshots taken by Epstein and his friends — but said it would fail to fully release all the files by the deadline.

“Instead, the public received a fraction of the files, and what we received was riddled with abnormal and extreme redactions with no explanation,” a group of 19 women, including two Jane Does, said in a statement released on Monday. “At the same time, numerous victim identities were left unredacted, causing real and immediate harm.”

The statement, which was released early Monday by attorneys representing the women, also pointed to what they said was missing from the files. Omissions by either redactions or unreleased pages amounted to a failure, they said.

“No financial documents were released,” the statement said. “Grand jury minutes, though approved by a federal judge for release, were fully blacked out — not the scattered redactions that might be expected to protect victim names, but 119 full pages blacked out. We are told that there are hundreds of thousands of pages of documents still unreleased.”

“These are clear-cut violations of an unambiguous law,” the statement added. 

Some documents disclosed on Friday with significant redactions were reposted early Saturday with some or all of the redactions lifted, according to a review of the files by ABC News.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on social media on Friday, as the initial files were being released, that “[a]dditional responsive materials will be produced as our review continues, consistent with the law and with protections for victims.” The DOJ on Sunday released a similar statement, adding that reviews of the material would continue “as we receive additional information.”

President Donald Trump in November had signed a bill that gave the Justice Department 30 days to release the materials.

The statement from alleged victims noted that DOJ officials had structured the release of documents in a way that made it “difficult or impossible” for Epstein’s alleged victims to find information that may be important to their cases. And they said they hadn’t been contacted about potential redactions or withholdings prior to the documents’ release. 

“It is alarming that the United States Department of Justice, the very agency tasked with upholding the law, has violated the law, both by withholding massive quantities of documents, and by failing to redact survivor identities,” the women’s statement said. 

The women called for “immediate” oversight from Congress “to ensure the Department of Justice fulfils its legal obligations.”

Separately on Sunday, Brittany Henderson and Brad Edwards — attorneys who represent more than 200 survivors of Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell — had told ABC News that since the Epstein files were posted on Friday, they had been hearing from clients who have seen their names or other identifying information un-redacted documents in the DOJ’s disclosure.

Henderson and Edwards said they had been working through the weekend with federal officials in New York and D.C. to take down documents containing personal information of alleged victims, many of whom have never had their names disclosed in any context connected to Epstein.  

In one instance, Henderson and Edwards said, a sealed document from settled civil litigation containing the names of more than two dozen alleged victims — was posted without redactions. That document was among those that have been removed from the DOJ’s site, the lawyers said.

The attorneys said that about 15 documents had by Sunday been pulled from the site — at least temporarily — as a result of their consultations with the government.

DOJ officials said in a social media statement on Sunday afternoon that they had “received incoming from individuals alleging to be victims and their lawyers, requesting that certain information be removed. Out of an abundance of caution, the material is temporarily removed for review and will be released again with appropriate redactions, if legally required.”

Blanche said earlier on Sunday in an interview on NBC News that the DOJ would be responsive to concerns raised by victims about potential exposure of identifying information and insisted, despite the slow release of materials, that DOJ is complying with the law.

“The statute also requires us to protect victims and—and so the reason why we are still reviewing documents and still continuing our process is simply that to protect victims,” he said. “So the same individuals that are out there complaining about the lack of documents that were produced on Friday are the same individuals who apparently don’t want us to protect victims.”

“The reality is anybody, any victim, any victim’s lawyers, any victim rights group, can reach out to us and say, ‘Hey, Department of Justice, there’s a document, there’s a photo, there’s something within the Epstein files that identifies me,'” he added. “And we will then, of course, pull that off and investigate.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Atlanta airport

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — A man who allegedly threatened to shoot up the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was arrested after entering a terminal at the airport on Monday, according to authorities.

The man's family alerted police that the suspect had been streaming on social media Monday morning that he was headed to the airport to "shoot it up" and was in possession of a semi-automatic assault rifle, according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

The man — identified by the Atlanta Police Department as Billy Cagle, 49, of Cartersville, Georgia — was taken into custody at the airport, police said. Officers located an AR-15 assault rifle with 27 rounds of ammunition in his pickup truck parked outside the airport, Schierbaum said.

The suspect is a felon who has mental health challenges, officials said. He has been charged with terroristic threats and criminal attempt to commit aggravated assaults, among other counts, the police chief said.

"Because of the community — in this case, the family — as well as the joint collaboration of law enforcement, a tragedy was indeed averted," Schierbaum said at a press briefing Monday.

The police chief said Cagle arrived at the airport at 9:29 a.m. and, upon entering the south terminal, went to the TSA check-in area and was "scanning that area." Schierbaum said he believes Cagle was walking back to his truck with the intent to retrieve the weapon when officers encountered him at 9:54 a.m. and he was taken into custody.

"I do believe he was likely to use that weapon inside the crowded terminal," Schierbaum said.

The suspect's family reported the alleged social media threat to Cartersville police, who immediately alerted the Atlanta Police Department at approximately 9:40 a.m., according to Schierbaum.

Cartersville Police Capt. Greg Sparacio told reporters Cagle's family alerted Cartersville police shortly after 9:30 a.m. that the suspect was "en route to somewhere in the Atlanta area" and he "had the intention to do harm to as many people as he could."

Investigators determined what vehicle he was traveling in and provided that information to Atlanta police, he said.

A motive remains under investigation, Schierbaum said.

Sparacio said their department is "familiar" with Cagle and he has a criminal history, including a prior drug possession arrest, though he did not go into further detail.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he is grateful a potential tragedy was averted at the world's busiest airport.

"We're thankful to God and to good information and good intel and good people for this crisis being averted," he said during the briefing. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DOJ’s Todd Blanche, who once blasted ‘vindictive’ prosecution of Trump, defends Comey charges
Former President Donald Trump appears in court with his attorney Todd Blanche during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court, April 26, 2024, in New York. Curtis Means/Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Todd Blanche, the No. 2 official in the Justice Department, once assailed what he described as a calculated and “vindictive” effort by federal prosecutors driven by political animus to target a defendant who had committed no crimes. 

In that instance, he was speaking for his client at the time — Donald Trump

In a 2023 court filing seeking to dismiss the federal case brought against Trump for his efforts to subvert his 2020 election loss, Blanche — who was then Trump’s defense attorney — wrote of an endeavor by “biased prosecutors” who “pursued charges despite the evidence, rather than based on it,” including “one prosecutor violating DOJ rules and ethical norms by forecasting the investigation in a television interview.” 

He further cited reports that then-Attorney General Merrick Garland felt “boxed in” at the time to indict Trump after, Blanche said, President Joe Biden “pressured DOJ to pursue the nakedly political indictment in this case.” 

“These actions, which are demonstrated by, inter alia, Biden’s public statements and reports from the New York Times and Washington Post based on leaks from participants in the investigation, require further inquiry and dismissal of the indictment,” Blanche wrote. 

On Friday in a television interview with Fox News, however, Blanche took a differing position as he defended the Justice Department’s decision to seek an indictment against one of President Trump’s political foes, former FBI Director James Comey

The charges against Comey for allegedly lying to Congress in testimony in 2020, came following a rushed effort by a Trump-installed prosecutor who dismissed the recommendations of career prosecutors who had determined that Comey’s conduct did not amount to a crime. Comey, who has denied the charges, said following the indictment, “I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I am innocent, so let’s have a trial.”

“This was a case — again, this is not just pulled out of thin air,” Blanche said told Fox News. “It was prosecuted by the Eastern District of U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alexandria, Virginia, and folks may have their view from looking at the indictment and from knowing Mr. Comey, like a lot of these folks do, and might not be happy with this indictment, but as alleged, these are very serious crimes.”

It is unusual for Justice Department officials to comment publicly on a criminal case before it has been fully adjudicated. 

But Blanche, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel have disregarded such norms since Comey’s indictment — which has also been publicly cheered by President Trump, who last week moved to force out the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, who had resisted bringing charges against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, sources told ABC News.

Trump then issued a social media post urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to move “now” to prosecute Comey and others.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” Trump wrote.

The reports from The New York Times and Washington Post that Blanche cited in his 2023 motion described private conversations among White House officials expressing concern over the Justice Department not moving quickly enough to address what they saw as clearly criminal conduct on Trump’s part, both regarding his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his alleged possession of highly classified records after leaving the White House, before both cases were dropped following November’s election due to a long-standing DOJ policy barring the prosecution of a sitting president.

In public, however, President Biden and other White House officials were mostly restrained in their public comments about Trump, saying it would be inappropriate to intrude on the DOJ’s independence. 

The judge overseeing Trump’s election interference case, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, denied Blanche’s motion to dismiss the charges, saying Blanche’s interpretation was based on a “misreading” of the articles in question, and that most of the facts pointed to a Justice Department that exercised great caution in even opening a criminal investigation of a former president. 

When asked in his Friday interview on Fox News whether he himself felt pressured to pursue Comey based on Trump’s public comments and his overt instructions in his social media posts, Blanche said he did not. 

“I don’t take that as pressure,” Blanche said. “When the president says that he’s reading things or that he wants us to do investigations and he wants us to do our job — the attorney general does not take that as pressure. I don’t take that as pressure. I take that as a president who is working every day for the American people and every day to make sure that we’re doing our jobs.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Air traffic controller tells Spirit pilot to ‘pay attention’ while flying near Air Force One
Air Force One is seen, February 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — An air traffic controller admonished a Spirit Airlines pilot to “pay attention” as the plane flew several miles from Air Force One, according to audio of the exchange.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning as President Donald Trump was flying to the United Kingdom aboard Air Force One. Spirit Flight 1300 was heading to Boston Logan International Airport from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the time.

As the Spirit flight was beginning its descent into Boston, an air traffic controller became frustrated with the pilot while the plane was about 8 miles from Air Force One, according to audio captured by LiveATC.net.

After the controller told the Spirit pilot to turn 20 degrees right, he repeated the instruction multiple times.

“Pay attention. Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right,” the controller says, according to the LiveATC.net audio.

“Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right now,” the controller repeats, sounding increasingly frustrated.

“Spirit wings 1300, turn 20 degrees right immediately,” he sternly says.

The pilot eventually acknowledges the instruction, saying, “20 degrees right, Spirit wings 1300.”

“Pay attention,” the controller says, then tells the pilot that Air Force One is off the Spirit plane’s left wing by 8 miles.

“I’m sure you can see who it is,” the controller says.

“Keep an eye out for me, white and blue,” the controller adds.

Later on, the controller scolds the Spirit pilot, “I gotta talk to you twice every time.”

“Pay attention, get off the iPad,” the controller adds.

The exchange was first reported by the Bluesky account JonNYC.

In a statement on the incident, Spirit Airlines said the flight “followed procedures and Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions while en route to Boston (BOS) and landed uneventfully at BOS.”

“Safety is always our top priority,” the airline added.

A preliminary investigation shows the aircraft maintained the required separation, an official told ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.