Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
A new pro dancer is ready to “shake it off” and compete on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.
Jan Ravnik was announced Thursday on Good Morning America as the newest pro dancer to take his talents to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.
Ravnik most recently traveled the world as a backup dancer on Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking Eras Tour.
“I traveled all around the world with the Eras Tour and now I’m coming to the ballroom stage with ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” Ravnik said in an exclusive message on GMA. “The Mirrorball never goes out of style and we are ready to win it.”
The celebrity with whom Ravnik will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on the new season of DWTS has not yet been announced.
The full season 34 cast of Dancing with the Stars will be revealed on GMA Sept. 3 at 7 a.m. ET.
The new season of DWTS will premiere Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streams the next day on Hulu.
Last season, Joey Graziadei made DWTS history by becoming the first Bachelor star to win the Mirrorball Trophy, alongside his pro partner, Jenna Johnson.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.
Late-night TV hosts and celebrities are reacting to news of the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the entire franchise, effective May 2026.
Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reshared Colbert’s on-air announcement about the cancellation in an Instagram Story, voicing his support for Colbert while criticizing Late Show host network CBS.
In an Instagram Story, Jimmy Fallon said he was “shocked” by the show cancellation announcement and praised his fellow late-night TV host.
“I’m just as shocked as everyone. Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it,” Fallon wrote. “I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come. I’m sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he’s really been a gentleman and a true friend over the years – going back to The Colbert Report, and I’m sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant.”
Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen didn’t share a post but reshared a headshot of Colbert on his Instagram Story.
Severance star Adam Scott commented on The Late Show Reel featuring the cancellation news, writing, “Love you, Stephen this is absolute b*******, and I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of shows.”
Journalist Katie Couric also commented, saying, “I am so upset about this. I need more information. We love you @stephenathome.”
Director and producer Judd Apatow chimed in, commending Colbert for his work over the years.
“My admiration and appreciation for you is bottomless,” Apatow wrote. “Excited to see what other brilliance you put into the world.”
Snow White star Rachel Zegler also commented, saying, “I am extremely sad. I adore you, Stephen.”
CBS announced Thursday that the network was canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with the longtime franchise ending in May 2026 after more than 30 years on air. The Late Show began in 1993 with host David Letterman at the helm. Colbert succeeded Letterman in 2015 when the latter retired.
“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” George Cheeks, CBS’ president and co-chief executive of CBS parent company Paramount, said in a statement announcing the decision. “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”
Paramount has been working to finalize a deal to sell Paramount to Skydance Media, which needs approval from the Trump administration to go through.
President Donald Trump celebrated news of the cancellation of The Late Show, writing in a social media post, “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired.”
“His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert,” Trump continued. “Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”
Apple Original Films has acquired the new sports comedy The Dink. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum helmed the film, which stars Jake Johnson as a washed-up tennis pro who, desperate to save his struggling club, decides to get in on the pickleball craze. Ben Stiller produced the film and co-stars. Also part of the ensemble cast are Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris and Chloe Fineman …
Jasmine Blackborow is the latest to join Netflix’s series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Deadline reports that the actress will play Charlotte Lucas, the best friend of protagonist Elizabeth Bennet. Emma Corrin stars in the series, which is currently in production …
Honeymoon with Harry is coming to the big screen with two big names. Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner are set to star in the film for Amazon MGM Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story follows a man who decides to go on a honeymoon with his would-be father-in-law after his fiancée dies two days before their wedding …
The parents of Love Island USA star Cierra Ortega are addressing their daughter’s sudden exit from the popular reality show.
During Sunday night’s episode of the hit Peacock reality show, fans learned of Ortega’s departure from narrator Iain Stirling, who revealed that Ortega “left the villa due to a personal situation.”
The shocking exit came amid backlash over resurfaced past posts on a social media account belonging to Ortega that allegedly used a derogatory term against the Asian community, which led fans to call for her removal from the show.
As fans learned of Ortega’s departure, her parents shared a statement on her Instagram Story on behalf of their family, asking for “compassion” and “patience.”
“As Cierra’s parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives,” they wrote. “We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her.”
“We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced,” their statement continued. “We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that. The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking. It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made.”
They went on, “While Cierra is not in the villa anymore, she is still away. She hasn’t had the chance to process any of this or speak for herself. But we know our daughter. We know her heart. And when she returns, we believe she’ll face this with honesty, growth, and grace.”
“While she’ll always be our little girl, she’s also a woman, one who will take responsibility in her own time and her own voice,” they added. “Until then, we’re simply asking for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency. Not just for her, but for everyone caught in the middle of this. Thank you to those who’ve continued to show love, even when it’s not easy.”
They signed the message, “With love, Her family.”
Ortega has not released a statement of her own since Sunday night’s episode.
The controversy stems from alleged Instagram posts tied to Ortega from 2015 and 2023, which appeared to have included an anti-Asian slur.
The alleged resurfaced posts have sparked backlash on social media, as well as a petition that has garnered more than 17,000 signatures.
Ortega’s departure shocked her fellow cast members during Sunday’s episode, including Nic Vansteenberghe, the cast member with whom Ortega had coupled up on the show and with whom she recently became “closed off,” which meant the two had mutually agreed to stop getting to know other people in the villa.
Vansteenberghe re-coupled with Ortega’s friend Olandria Carthen at the end of Sunday night’s episode.
Love Island USA contestant Bella-A Walker, whose journey on the show ended earlier this season after Vasteenberghe chose Ortega over her, reacted to the past alleged social media comments on Sunday, condemning racism of any kind in an Instagram Story.
“As a proud Asian American woman, I’m deeply appreciative of the Love Island USA producers for taking a stand and making it clear that racism of any kind is not tolerated,” she wrote.
Walker, who has previously opened up about her Filipino American heritage, said, “Asian hate is oftentimes overlooked and dismissed. But being a first-generation American, I have personally witnessed and experienced how real and hurtful comments like these are. It is my hope that this situation can help shed light on how big of an issue anti-Asian hate actually is.”
“Just like so many other Asian Americans, my mom immigrated here to create a better life for her and her future family,” she added. “Knowing the hardships she and so many others have faced, I could not be silent any longer. Because what good is this amazing platform God and you all have given me if I don’t use it to amplify the voices of my community?”
She ended her message by writing, “I do not condone bigotry or racism of any kind. But I also don’t condone hate either. Please think twice before leaving unkind comments to or about this person. I love you all so much.”
Ortega is not the first Love Island USA contestant this season to make an abrupt exit from the show.
Following the season 7 premiere, cast member Yulissa Escobar was quietly removed from the show in the second episode following her use of racial slurs, including the N-word. A video had resurfaced of Escobar using the word on a podcast.
Escobar apologized for what she said in a TikTok video at the time and also shared a statement on Instagram.
“To those who are disappointed or offended, I understand and I apologize,” she wrote in part. “I am sorry.”
Good Morning America has reached out to Ortega for comment.
Reached for comment, Peacock said it had no additional statements to provide at this time.